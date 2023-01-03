ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy is the new House speaker, but as bruising as it was for him to seize the gavel in a history-making election, it may be even more difficult for the embattled leader to do much with the powerful position — or to even keep it.
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Biden Border

Biden restricting Nicaraguans, Cubans and Haitians at border. The Biden administration says it'll immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, a major expansion of an existing effort to stop Venezuelans attempting to enter the U.S. The announcement was made Thursday. The administration says it'll instead accept 30,000 people per month from the four nations for two years and offer the ability to legally work, as long as the migrants enter the U.S. legally, have eligible sponsors and pass vetting and background checks. These four nations are among those for whom migrant border crossings have risen most sharply, with no easy way to quickly return migrants to their home countries. Biden travels to Texas this weekend.
