Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Changes to AFC playoffs approved by NFL owners: What you need to know

NFL owners voted Friday to approve changes to the AFC playoff structure for the 2022 season, including the possibility for the conference championship game to be played at a neutral site. The two-part resolution, which also allows for a coin flip to determine home-field advantage in a possible Bengals-Ravens postseason matchup, was put forward after the NFL canceled the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game that had previously been postponed following Damar Hamlin's frightening incident from Monday night. As a result of the cancellation, the Bills and Bengals will finish the regular season having played only 16 games, instead of the full 17, creating potential inequities that the changes aim to address.
Report: Sean McVay not guaranteed to return to Rams next season

For the second straight offseason, there will be questions surrounding Sean McVay’s future. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that McVay will need some time after the season to make a decision about his future. McVay sounds burnt out and like he needs some time to recharge before he will know if he is ready... The post Report: Sean McVay not guaranteed to return to Rams next season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joe Burrow discusses 'very, very scary' Damar Hamlin situation: 'It was a very emotional 48 hours'

Like so many others, Joe Burrow is still struggling to process what happened Monday night in Cincinnati. On Wednesday, the Bengals quarterback spoke for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The Bills announced Thursday morning that Hamlin "has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours" and "appears to be neurologically intact."
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Surging Packers re-enter top 10; Eagles and Vikings slide down board

The NFL Power Rankings exist as a fun spin on the usual way we measure teams in Our League. "They're the Power Rankings, not Power Standings," I'm known to say (far too often and with more than a trace of smugness). The process becomes mechanical as the season rolls on: I make an initial order of 32 during Sunday Night Football, wake up Monday morning, watch the games I haven't seen, write my little blurbs, finalize the order after Monday Night Football and send it off to our crack editors, who dress it up real pretty and blast it out to the world ... then people get mad. It's great.
Bengals WR Tee Higgins relieved to hear of Damar Hamlin's improving condition: 'He's doing good, so I'm in a good place now'

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who collided with Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Monday's game immediately prior to Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest, said Thursday the support he's received from the Hamlin family and the improvement in Hamlin's status has helped him process the harrowing events from being involved in the play.
2023 NFL Draft order: Bears, Texans still in play for No. 1 overall pick

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Bills GM Brandon Beane on Sunday's home game vs. Patriots: 'It's going to be a celebration of life'

The Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots on Sunday, less than a week removed from Damar Hamlin's frightening incident on Monday night. With the Bills safety showing significant improvement in his condition, including feeling well enough to address the team Friday for the first time, GM Brandon Beane expects the environment at Highmark Stadium to be unlike any in NFL history.
Move the Sticks: Damar Hamlin, Week 18, CFP National Championship preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the devastating situation that happened during Monday night's Bills-Bengals game and discuss the latest updates on Damar Hamlin's status. Next, the pair looks at who's the most dangerous team in the NFC East and also preview the Titans-Jaguars and Lions-Packers Week 18 matchups. To wrap up the show, the duo previews the College Football Playoff National Championship as TCU faces off against Georgia.
Job status of Texans head coach Lovie Smith very much up in the air

Concerned that he'll be the second consecutive one-and-done Texans head coach, Lovie Smith has been meeting with owner Cal McNair to state his case for a second season in Houston, per sources. People familiar with the dynamics in Houston believe Smith, like David Culley a year ago, could be out...
NFL clubs to demonstrate league-wide support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Week 18

EDITOR'S NOTE: Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight and "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Bills announced Friday, per the physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin delivered a message to the team Friday morning and spent time talking to various teammates on FaceTime, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
