Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
NFL
Bills safety Damar Hamlin posts on social media: 'The love has been overwhelming'
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posted Saturday on social media, in his first public comments since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, that the love he has received "has been overwhelming." "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you...
NFL
Broncos replace entire field for season finale, as new Denver ownership promises to spare no expense
Broncos CEO and owner Greg Penner has made it clear again that he's going to do anything necessary to get Denver back to being considered one of the dominant franchises in the NFL. Last week, the Broncos organization didn't feel the field conditions for Empower Field at Mile High were...
NFL
Changes to AFC playoffs approved by NFL owners: What you need to know
NFL owners voted Friday to approve changes to the AFC playoff structure for the 2022 season, including the possibility for the conference championship game to be played at a neutral site. The two-part resolution, which also allows for a coin flip to determine home-field advantage in a possible Bengals-Ravens postseason matchup, was put forward after the NFL canceled the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game that had previously been postponed following Damar Hamlin's frightening incident from Monday night. As a result of the cancellation, the Bills and Bengals will finish the regular season having played only 16 games, instead of the full 17, creating potential inequities that the changes aim to address.
Report: Sean McVay not guaranteed to return to Rams next season
For the second straight offseason, there will be questions surrounding Sean McVay’s future. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that McVay will need some time after the season to make a decision about his future. McVay sounds burnt out and like he needs some time to recharge before he will know if he is ready... The post Report: Sean McVay not guaranteed to return to Rams next season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL
Joe Burrow discusses 'very, very scary' Damar Hamlin situation: 'It was a very emotional 48 hours'
Like so many others, Joe Burrow is still struggling to process what happened Monday night in Cincinnati. On Wednesday, the Bengals quarterback spoke for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The Bills announced Thursday morning that Hamlin "has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours" and "appears to be neurologically intact."
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Surging Packers re-enter top 10; Eagles and Vikings slide down board
The NFL Power Rankings exist as a fun spin on the usual way we measure teams in Our League. "They're the Power Rankings, not Power Standings," I'm known to say (far too often and with more than a trace of smugness). The process becomes mechanical as the season rolls on: I make an initial order of 32 during Sunday Night Football, wake up Monday morning, watch the games I haven't seen, write my little blurbs, finalize the order after Monday Night Football and send it off to our crack editors, who dress it up real pretty and blast it out to the world ... then people get mad. It's great.
NFL
Bengals WR Tee Higgins relieved to hear of Damar Hamlin's improving condition: 'He's doing good, so I'm in a good place now'
Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who collided with Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Monday's game immediately prior to Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest, said Thursday the support he's received from the Hamlin family and the improvement in Hamlin's status has helped him process the harrowing events from being involved in the play.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Bears, Texans still in play for No. 1 overall pick
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL
Bills GM Brandon Beane on Sunday's home game vs. Patriots: 'It's going to be a celebration of life'
The Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots on Sunday, less than a week removed from Damar Hamlin's frightening incident on Monday night. With the Bills safety showing significant improvement in his condition, including feeling well enough to address the team Friday for the first time, GM Brandon Beane expects the environment at Highmark Stadium to be unlike any in NFL history.
NFL
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs to play Saturday vs. Chiefs after spending several days with ailing father
Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs will play Saturday against the Chiefs after spending several days back home in Tulsa with his father, Marty, who underwent emergency heart surgery this week, per sources. Josh Jacobs asked his father on Friday what he should do, and Marty said he wanted Josh...
NFL
Move the Sticks: Damar Hamlin, Week 18, CFP National Championship preview
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the devastating situation that happened during Monday night's Bills-Bengals game and discuss the latest updates on Damar Hamlin's status. Next, the pair looks at who's the most dangerous team in the NFC East and also preview the Titans-Jaguars and Lions-Packers Week 18 matchups. To wrap up the show, the duo previews the College Football Playoff National Championship as TCU faces off against Georgia.
NFL
Job status of Texans head coach Lovie Smith very much up in the air
Concerned that he'll be the second consecutive one-and-done Texans head coach, Lovie Smith has been meeting with owner Cal McNair to state his case for a second season in Houston, per sources. People familiar with the dynamics in Houston believe Smith, like David Culley a year ago, could be out...
NFL
NFL owners approve resolution to adjust AFC playoffs, including potential neutral title game site
NFL owners approved a resolution Friday during a Special League Meeting to potentially adjust the AFC postseason, including possibly playing a conference championship game at a neutral site, the league announced on Friday. Friday's resolution consists of two main elements:. 1) The AFC Championship Game will be played at a...
NFL
Dak Prescott not focused on Cowboys' playoff seeding scenarios: 'We've got to win'
The Dallas Cowboys currently sit as the No. 5 seed heading into Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders and could climb as high as the No. 1 spot if everything falls their way in Week 18. Quarterback Dak Prescott isn't fretting about the possible seeding scenarios heading into the weekend.
NFL
Patriots' Bill Belichick recalls Reggie Brown injury in discussing Hamlin: 'Life's bigger than this game'
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his thoughts Thursday on Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who has shown "substantial improvement", per doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and remains in intensive care after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals. Watching the frightening events in...
NFL
NFL clubs to demonstrate league-wide support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Week 18
EDITOR'S NOTE: Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight and "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Bills announced Friday, per the physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin delivered a message to the team Friday morning and spent time talking to various teammates on FaceTime, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
NFL
NFL QB Index, Week 18: Tom Brady rises to No. 7; Jared Goff cracks top 10 for first time this season
NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 17 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into Week 18. 2022 stats: 16 games | 67 pct | 5,048 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 40 pass TD | 12 INT | 329 rush yds | 4 rush TD | 5 fumbles.
