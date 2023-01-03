Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Multiple Los Angeles Lakers Stars InjuredOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Turned Down a John Wayne Epic to Keep Playing Matt Dillon
James Arness took his role on 'Gunsmoke' so seriously that he turned down a part in an Oscar-winning John Wayne movie.
An On-Set Feud Gave A John Wayne Film Its Most Iconic Scene
You can’t make this up. Life is stranger than fiction. The truth wouldn’t be believed. Time and again, we are reminded of how full to the brim life is with remarkable true stories, so much so that they shape the fictional ones we tell in some way or another. Sometimes, though, that can put people in a very perilous position. Such was chillingly the case for an on-set conflict while filming She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, a famous John Wayne film with an iconic scene rooted in reality.
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
John Wayne Created His ‘Flawless’ Hero Image From a ‘Weakness He Couldn’t Hide’
'The Green Berets' actor John Wayne felt the need to create a 'flawless' hero on the screen to compensate for a real-life regret.
‘Elvis’ To Screen Free In 10 Cities On King Of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s Birthday
EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros along with Elvis Presley’s estate Graceland is pulling out all the stops in celebration of the King of Rock n’ Roll’s birthday on Jan. 8. The Baz Luhrmann directed movie, which is the highest grossing original movie of 2022 at $286M WW, will screen for free in ten cities as part of various festivities. Those markets includes Atlanta (AMC Phipps Plaza), Chicago (AMC River East), Dallas (AMC NorthPark), Kansas City, KS (AMC Town Center), Los Angeles (AMC Burbank), NYC (Loews 34th Street), San Francisco (AMC Metreon), Toronto (Cineplex Scotiabank) and Vancouver (Cineplex Odeon International Village). All...
Estranged Wife of ABC Host Caught Cheating with Blonde Coworker Breaks Silence
Marilee Fiebig, the ex-wife of disgraced Good Morning America host T.J. Holmes is finally opening up about her estranged husband who has been seen gallivanting around town with his mistress and co-host Amy Robach. “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained...
Ken Curtis Revealed His Favorite ‘Gunsmoke’ Episode That Made Him Closer Friends With Milburn Stone
'Gunsmoke' actor Ken Curtis always had a strong friendship with Milburn Stone, but his favorite episode further deepened their connection.
7 Roadies Turned Rock Stars
Becoming a rock star is not something that just happens. There are skills to be gained, lessons to be learned, and dues to be paid. That is why some legends are first born behind the scenes after the equipment has been hauled, instruments have been tuned, and stage doors slammed.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
‘Dracula’ Star Bela Lugosi Fought the Russians Along the Eastern Front During World War I
While the majority know Bela Lugosi for his portrayal of Count Dracula in the 1931 film adaptation of Bram Stoker‘s novel, few are aware of his service with the Austro-Hungarian Army during the First World War. The famed actor spoke little of this time in his life, but did reveal a few tidbits to his co-stars over the years.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘That 70s Show’ star Debra Jo Rupp is the latest star to join ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
The cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos has gotten larger and more star-studded, with sitcom veteran Debra Jo Rupp joining the cast of the Disney Plus series. Best known for her work on stage and in That ’70s Show, Rupp has become a fixture of American television with appearances in everything from Friends, to Grey’s Anatomy, to Law & Order, and Seinfeld. The four horsemen of American television. If there’s an iconic 90s comedy series she hasn’t been in, we’re yet to know of it.
Ruth Negga to Star in ‘Presumed Innocent’ Limited Series at Apple TV+
Ruth Negga, the Oscar and Tony-nominated “Passing” actress, has joined Apple TV+’s limited series “Presumed Innocent,” to star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, who is in final negotiations for the project. The murder-thriller, inspired by Scott Turow’s acclaimed novel, hails from David E. Kelley, Dustin Thomason and...
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
NBC's "Night Court" revival recaptures the same classic format with all new jokes from the new courtroom, and a Dan Fielding with a very different attitude.
The true story of the g-strings and murders behind Welcome to Chippendales
Murder! Arson! Male strippers! Welcome to the mad origin story of the Chippendales, the famed dance troupe known for its male striptease performances, founded by late Indian entrepreneur Somen "Steve" Banerjee. Hulu's Welcome to Chippendales, from creator Robert Siegel (Pam & Tommy, The Founder), tracks the rise and fall of...
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Hanks was desperate to be in one of the best Star Trek movies
Tom Hanks would have loved to be in Star Trek: First Contact. The multi-award winning actor shut down the rumour that he was offered the role of the eccentric genius scientist Zefram Cochrane, who plays a pivotal role in the TNG-era science fiction movie First Contact. Despite having an almost...
As the Globes and Critics Choice Awards Approach, Will 2023 Have a ‘CODA’-Style Surprise?
Oscar voting will be underway in a week, two days after the Golden Globes Awards take place and three days before the Critics Choice Awards. And while there are still doubts about which films will land the final few Best Picture nominations and a huge question of which one will win, we shouldn’t expect either of those ceremonies to give us any answers.
wegotthiscovered.com
A thunderous war story that experienced just as much conflict off-camera shell-shocks the streaming charts
The best war movies are easily capable of grabbing you by the collar and plunging you directly into the thick of the action, and while David Ayer’s Fury definitely accomplishes that goal and then some, it’s the off-camera battles that threatened to steal the buzz away from the film itself.
Why ‘Living’ Star Bill Nighy Is a Cinematographer’s Dream: He ‘Commands Space’
This interview with “Living” cinematographer Jamie D. Ramsay first appeared in the Below-the-Line issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Oliver Hermanus’s “Living,” a 1950s-set remake of Akira Kurosawa’s classic film “Ikiru,” translates the Japanese master’s backdrop to the same time frame in which the earlier film was released (with a screenplay adapted by Nobel Prize-winning novelist Kazuo Ishiguro), only this time with a mild-mannered British bureaucrat (shatteringly played by Bill Nighy) battling mortality.
danceinforma.us
Patsy Swayze: Every Day, A Chance to Dance, tells the story of Patrick Swayze’s mother and mentor
Author Sue Tabashnik has written four books, the latest being, Patsy Swayze: Every Day, A Chance to Dance. Twenty-nine interviews of some of her students, colleagues, friends, and a family member are presented. Swayze was an icon and trailblazer in the dance and performing arts world for decades as a dancer, teacher, mentor, and choreographer.
How ‘Kaleidoscope’ Weaved Together a Story About Obsession, Healing and Family Through a Daring Caper
Creator Eric Garcia, stars Giancarlo Esposito and Tati Gabrielle break down the creation of the twisty, nonlinear Netflix series
Tom Hanks Addresses Nepotism Debate, Defends Son Truman’s Casting in New Film: ‘This Is a Family Business’ (Video)
The thing that doesn't change no matter what happens, no matter what your last name is, is whether it works or not, he said
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0