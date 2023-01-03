ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An On-Set Feud Gave A John Wayne Film Its Most Iconic Scene

You can’t make this up. Life is stranger than fiction. The truth wouldn’t be believed. Time and again, we are reminded of how full to the brim life is with remarkable true stories, so much so that they shape the fictional ones we tell in some way or another. Sometimes, though, that can put people in a very perilous position. Such was chillingly the case for an on-set conflict while filming She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, a famous John Wayne film with an iconic scene rooted in reality.
Deadline

‘Elvis’ To Screen Free In 10 Cities On King Of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s Birthday

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros along with Elvis Presley’s estate Graceland is pulling out all the stops in celebration of the King of Rock n’ Roll’s birthday on Jan. 8. The Baz Luhrmann directed movie, which is the highest grossing original movie of 2022 at $286M WW, will screen for free in ten cities as part of various festivities. Those markets includes Atlanta (AMC Phipps Plaza), Chicago (AMC River East), Dallas (AMC NorthPark), Kansas City, KS (AMC Town Center), Los Angeles (AMC Burbank), NYC (Loews 34th Street), San Francisco (AMC Metreon), Toronto (Cineplex Scotiabank) and Vancouver (Cineplex Odeon International Village). All...
American Songwriter

7 Roadies Turned Rock Stars

Becoming a rock star is not something that just happens. There are skills to be gained, lessons to be learned, and dues to be paid. That is why some legends are first born behind the scenes after the equipment has been hauled, instruments have been tuned, and stage doors slammed.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘That 70s Show’ star Debra Jo Rupp is the latest star to join ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

The cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos has gotten larger and more star-studded, with sitcom veteran Debra Jo Rupp joining the cast of the Disney Plus series. Best known for her work on stage and in That ’70s Show, Rupp has become a fixture of American television with appearances in everything from Friends, to Grey’s Anatomy, to Law & Order, and Seinfeld. The four horsemen of American television. If there’s an iconic 90s comedy series she hasn’t been in, we’re yet to know of it.
TheWrap

Ruth Negga to Star in ‘Presumed Innocent’ Limited Series at Apple TV+

Ruth Negga, the Oscar and Tony-nominated “Passing” actress, has joined Apple TV+’s limited series “Presumed Innocent,” to star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, who is in final negotiations for the project. The murder-thriller, inspired by Scott Turow’s acclaimed novel, hails from David E. Kelley, Dustin Thomason and...
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Hanks was desperate to be in one of the best Star Trek movies

Tom Hanks would have loved to be in Star Trek: First Contact. The multi-award winning actor shut down the rumour that he was offered the role of the eccentric genius scientist Zefram Cochrane, who plays a pivotal role in the TNG-era science fiction movie First Contact. Despite having an almost...
TheWrap

Why ‘Living’ Star Bill Nighy Is a Cinematographer’s Dream: He ‘Commands Space’

This interview with “Living” cinematographer Jamie D. Ramsay first appeared in the Below-the-Line issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Oliver Hermanus’s “Living,” a 1950s-set remake of Akira Kurosawa’s classic film “Ikiru,” translates the Japanese master’s backdrop to the same time frame in which the earlier film was released (with a screenplay adapted by Nobel Prize-winning novelist Kazuo Ishiguro), only this time with a mild-mannered British bureaucrat (shatteringly played by Bill Nighy) battling mortality.
TheWrap

