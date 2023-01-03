STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn coach Dan Hurley said Adama Sanogo was seething coming into the Huskies' game against Creighton. The Big East's preseason player of the year, upset over comments made about him by Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner last summer, channeled that anger into 26 points and No. 4 UConn bounced back from its first two losses of the season Saturday with a 69-60 win.

OMAHA, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO