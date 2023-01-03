ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Mega Millions starts new year with estimated $785 million jackpot

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IW19f_0k2GeDv100

NEW YORK — The first Mega Millions game of the new year is among its largest, with an estimated $785 million jackpot ahead of Tuesday night's drawing.

It's the fourth-largest jackpot in the lottery game's 20-plus-year history and the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The estimated $785 million prize can be paid with annual checks over 29 years or in a lump cash sum for an estimated $395 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has continued to balloon over the past two-and-a-half months, with 22 drawings since the jackpot was last won on Oct. 14.

"On only three previous occasions has the Mega Millions jackpot gone beyond $700 million, and all three times those rolls continued on past $1 billion," Mega Millions said.

The most recent time was in July, when an anonymous ticket owner in Des Plaines, Illinois, won a historic $1.34 billion prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the largest since a single ticket in California won a historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Nov. 8. A winner has yet to be announced.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions' top prize are 1 in 302.6 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The next drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $100 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Saturday (December 10) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $100 million drawing Wednesday (December 7) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $116 million ($61.3 million cash value) for Saturday night's drawing. Results from Wednesday's Powerball game are listed...
KANSAS STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Mega Millions reaches record-breaking jackpot for Friday

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $640 million ($328.3 million cash) for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration. The current jackpot has been rolling over since the Dec. 27 drawing which did not bring a ticket match. This marks only...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Highway 98.9

Dreaming of Winning Mega Millions Monster Jackpot in Louisiana

Folk all around Louisiana are dreaming about hitting it big. The latest Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to nearly a billion dollars. The jackpot for Friday night's drawing is now at $940 million dollars. The one time, lump sum payout is $483 million before taxes. This makes this big prize the 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the 6th largest jackpot in U.S. history.
LOUISIANA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Cooler hiring and milder pay gains could aid inflation fight

WASHINGTON — (AP) — America's employers added a solid 223,000 jobs in December, evidence that the economy remains healthy even as the Federal Reserve is rapidly raising interest rates to try to slow economic growth and the pace of hiring. With companies continuing to add jobs across the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy