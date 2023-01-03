Read full article on original website
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
The bombshell excerpts leaked from Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir have found their way onto The View, where Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were the Hot Topic of the day during a passionate conversation about England, race and royals. Joy Behar kicked it all off with a defense of...
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Have you ever wondered why the women in the British Royal Family don’t wear a lot of makeup? Like, how come we never see them with red lipstick or colorful eyeshadow? Before, you could easily brush it off as it wasn’t their preference, Royal protocol, etc. But thanks to Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, it seems there’s another reason: King Charles III.
According to The Telegraph, Prince Harry's upcoming autobiography, "Spare," describes an alleged altercation between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.
After losing the vote to become Speaker of the House many times over this week, Kevin McCarthy still has yet to secure the support he needs to ascend to the position. At this point, Jimmy Fallon suspects the Republican representative went to one of his colleagues for advice on how to become a new person.
Filmmaker James Cameron joined Chris Wallace on the latest episode of HBO Max and CNN’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” to discuss his new movie “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which is currently breaking box office records. Wallace felt the need to bring up his Oscar acceptance speech for “Titanic” where Cameron quoted his own movie, shouting “I’m the king of the world!” And Cameron did admit that the moment is, in retrospect, “cringe-worthy,” but also explained where he was coming from: “I was trying to express the joy and excitement that I was feeling in terms of that movie, and the most joyful moment for the character.”
She escaped the Iron Curtain and came to America in the 1960s, but gave up a promising Hollywood career to live life as a woman.
TheWrap magazine: "Its very enjoyable just spending time with them, whether theyre trying to kill 'the Prick' or not," editor Derek Holland jokes
Creator Eric Garcia, stars Giancarlo Esposito and Tati Gabrielle break down the creation of the twisty, nonlinear Netflix series
TheWrap magazine: "When I first heard about the job, I said, OK, let me get into the plane and lets start figuring this out,'" the Oscar winner says
I saw Top Gun: Maverick 18 times in a theater. Boom! the missive says
Wednesday's episode discussed anti-vaccine controversy and hysteria
TheWrap magazine: Here's how you duplicate (or tweak) some of the most familiar looks of the last century
Learn how its singular look was accomplished
Harris Dickinson and Golden Globe nominee Dolly De Leon appear in this scene from the Palme d'Or-winning comedy
The "My Heart Will Go On" singer was left off the magazine's top 200 list
Gabriel Martins' moving new feature gives us characters who refuse to let their poverty dictate their dreams
