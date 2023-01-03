Filmmaker James Cameron joined Chris Wallace on the latest episode of HBO Max and CNN’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” to discuss his new movie “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which is currently breaking box office records. Wallace felt the need to bring up his Oscar acceptance speech for “Titanic” where Cameron quoted his own movie, shouting “I’m the king of the world!” And Cameron did admit that the moment is, in retrospect, “cringe-worthy,” but also explained where he was coming from: “I was trying to express the joy and excitement that I was feeling in terms of that movie, and the most joyful moment for the character.”

