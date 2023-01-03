Read full article on original website
Single-story vacant house catches fire in Highland
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battles flames from under a house on Herndon Street. On Jun. 7, at 6:49 a.m., SFD responded to a fire emergency on the 100 block of Herndon Steet, in the Highland neighborhood. Firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes of the call and discovered smoke coming from the corner of the single-story house. SFD located a small fire underneath the house.
Shreveport city council holds redo vote for chairman.
Lawyer releases statement after temporary restraining order filed against Commissioner Jackson. "We do not take this matter lightly and understand the serious nature of the allegations and all circumstances." Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The investigation into the fire has been turned over to the Louisiana State Fire Marshals. Alleged...
Video of Raging Fire That Destroys Historical Dixie Inn Landmark
A part of history is gone! Fire has completely destroyed so many memories of the patrons of Dorcheat Seafood and Grill on the banks of Bayou Dorcheat in Dixie Inn, Louisiana. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 6, fire consumed the location and from all observations of this landmark, it is total loss.
1 firefighter injured battling restaurant blaze in Minden; owner hopes to rebuild
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The owner of a seafood restaurant is hoping to rebuild his business after a blaze took it away, while a firefighter is in the hospital after battling that same blaze on Friday, Jan. 6. The fire reduced Dorcheat Seafood & Grill to a pile of...
scttx.com
Poultry Farm Scene of Triple House Fire
January 5, 2023 - A poultry farm located on CR 3047 was the scene of a three house fire December 29, 2022, and two fire departments responded to the scene. When fire personnel with the Center Fire Department and Shelbyville Volunteer Fire Department arrived at 2:30pm, three chicken houses were fully involved and all appeared to have burned to the same point and were not salvageable at that time.
Afternoon school zone times changing Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - School zone times in Shreveport are changing Monday afternoon. School zones will be monitored from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., instead of 2 to 4 p.m., according to Shreveport police. The change was made because over the years high schools are ending classes closer to 4 p.m.; however,...
High water covers some Bossier Parish roads
BENTON, La. -- A severe storm front moving across the area Monday dumped heavy rains causing flood waters to rise over roads and, in one case, the washout of a section of roadway in northern Bossier Parish. Water rose to cross sections of Carterville Road and Smith Road north of...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Broken water line causes traffic diversion in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Due to a broken water line, northbound traffic in the 2300 block of McCann Road between HG Mosley Parkway and Bramlett Lane is being diverted. Longview Police have asked travelers to seek an alternate route around this area.
Firefighter injured when restaurant goes up in flames in Dixie Inn
DIXIE INN, La. - One firefighter was injured in a blaze that demolished Dorcheat Seafood and Grill in Dixie Inn early Friday morning. “The man who was injured is a volunteer for Minden and Dixie Inn,” said Minden Fire Chief Kip Mourad. “Apparently it was a freak deal. A metal coupling snapped off of one of the hoses and hit him. It broke his leg in at least two places – maybe injured his foot.”
Two tornadoes touched down in the ArkLaTex during Monday’s storms
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Monday’s storms produced at least 2 confirmed tornadoes in the ArkLaTex. No one was injured in the storms, but some minor damage was found in Sabine and Red River parishes. A KSLA viewer captured one of the twisters on camera near Pleasant Hill in northern...
Woman killed on Bond Drive named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Shreveport City Council passed ordinance to control mayor's spending power
The ordinance would require council oversight of city contracts that total more than $500,000 and are not subject to public bidding laws. Shreveport City Council passed ordinance to control …. The ordinance would require council oversight of city contracts that total more than $500,000 and are not subject to public...
Rocky start for the Shreveport City Council as lawsuit challenges chairmanship
A procedural process that rarely gets attention is now at the center of a lawsuit involving the Shreveport City Council and its process for selecting a council chairperson. Full story here » https://tinyurl.com/5eyvnpp4. Rocky start for the Shreveport City Council as lawsuit …. A procedural process that rarely gets...
Shooting on Peach Street in Shreveport injures child
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in the Cooper Road neighborhood Saturday afternoon. According to Caddo 911 records, the shooting was reported just after 12 p.m. on Peach Street between Knox and Hill Streets. Police say a...
SPD announces school zone time changes starting Jan. 9
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says it’s changing school zone times throughout the city. Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, school zone times will change from 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. to 7-9 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. SCHOOL ZONE TIMES CHANGES. 2-4 p.m. >>> 2:30-4:30 p.m. SPD says...
Coroner identifies victim of overnight north Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman was found dead in her home after police responded to shots fired on Bond Drive in Shreveport. Caddo 911 logs show a shooting reported at 2:39 a.m. Saturday. Police officers said when they arrived at the home, they found a woman had been...
Neighbors frustrated by a recent spate of crime in Bossier City’s Cumberland area
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Frustrated neighbors are reacting to documented recent violent crime in a neighborhood not far from Margaritaville Casino. A week ago, a home invasion. A few weeks before that, a drug-related triple shooting. And a couple weeks before that, a shootout with bullets striking a...
Crawfish Prices in Shreveport-Bossier 2023
Crawfish have started to trickle in to some Shreveport and Bossier restaurants. But if you just have to have your fix, you might want to run to the bank and get a loan. Crawfish prices this early in the season will set you back almost as much as a good ribeye steak.
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
