Greenwood, LA

KSLA

Single-story vacant house catches fire in Highland

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battles flames from under a house on Herndon Street. On Jun. 7, at 6:49 a.m., SFD responded to a fire emergency on the 100 block of Herndon Steet, in the Highland neighborhood. Firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes of the call and discovered smoke coming from the corner of the single-story house. SFD located a small fire underneath the house.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport city council holds redo vote for chairman.

Lawyer releases statement after temporary restraining order filed against Commissioner Jackson. "We do not take this matter lightly and understand the serious nature of the allegations and all circumstances." Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The investigation into the fire has been turned over to the Louisiana State Fire Marshals. Alleged...
SHREVEPORT, LA
scttx.com

Poultry Farm Scene of Triple House Fire

January 5, 2023 - A poultry farm located on CR 3047 was the scene of a three house fire December 29, 2022, and two fire departments responded to the scene. When fire personnel with the Center Fire Department and Shelbyville Volunteer Fire Department arrived at 2:30pm, three chicken houses were fully involved and all appeared to have burned to the same point and were not salvageable at that time.
CENTER, TX
KTBS

Afternoon school zone times changing Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. - School zone times in Shreveport are changing Monday afternoon. School zones will be monitored from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., instead of 2 to 4 p.m., according to Shreveport police. The change was made because over the years high schools are ending classes closer to 4 p.m.; however,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

High water covers some Bossier Parish roads

BENTON, La. -- A severe storm front moving across the area Monday dumped heavy rains causing flood waters to rise over roads and, in one case, the washout of a section of roadway in northern Bossier Parish. Water rose to cross sections of Carterville Road and Smith Road north of...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Firefighter injured when restaurant goes up in flames in Dixie Inn

DIXIE INN, La. - One firefighter was injured in a blaze that demolished Dorcheat Seafood and Grill in Dixie Inn early Friday morning. “The man who was injured is a volunteer for Minden and Dixie Inn,” said Minden Fire Chief Kip Mourad. “Apparently it was a freak deal. A metal coupling snapped off of one of the hoses and hit him. It broke his leg in at least two places – maybe injured his foot.”
DIXIE INN, LA
KTBS

Woman killed on Bond Drive named

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport City Council passed ordinance to control mayor's spending power

The ordinance would require council oversight of city contracts that total more than $500,000 and are not subject to public bidding laws. Shreveport City Council passed ordinance to control …. The ordinance would require council oversight of city contracts that total more than $500,000 and are not subject to public...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shooting on Peach Street in Shreveport injures child

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in the Cooper Road neighborhood Saturday afternoon. According to Caddo 911 records, the shooting was reported just after 12 p.m. on Peach Street between Knox and Hill Streets. Police say a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPD announces school zone time changes starting Jan. 9

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says it’s changing school zone times throughout the city. Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, school zone times will change from 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. to 7-9 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. SCHOOL ZONE TIMES CHANGES. 2-4 p.m. >>> 2:30-4:30 p.m. SPD says...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner identifies victim of overnight north Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman was found dead in her home after police responded to shots fired on Bond Drive in Shreveport. Caddo 911 logs show a shooting reported at 2:39 a.m. Saturday. Police officers said when they arrived at the home, they found a woman had been...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magic1029fm.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE

