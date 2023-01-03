Read full article on original website
N.Y. sues ex-Celsius CEO for allegedly duping crypto investors
Former Celsius Network Chief Executive Officer Alex Mashinsky, whose once high-flying crypto lender went bankrupt last year, was sued for alleged fraud by the New York attorney general - the latest fallout from turmoil in the industry. Mashinsky, who co-founded Celsius, duped hundreds of thousands of investors out of billions...
Stitch Fix to cut 20% of salaried workers as CEO steps down
Stitch Fix said Thursday that it will cut about 20% of salaried employees and that Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Spaulding will step down. Spaulding, who became CEO in August 2021, will be replaced by founder Katrina Lake in the interim while the company searches for a successor. Stitch Fix, a San Francisco-based online personal styling platform, also said it will close its Salt Lake City distribution center.
U.S. hiring solid while wages cool, giving Fed room to slow hikes
The U.S. labor market stayed resilient last month while wage gains cooled, raising hopes that the economy may dodge a recession and the Federal Reserve will further slow its aggressive campaign of interest-rate hikes. Nonfarm payrolls increased 223,000 in December, capping a near-record year for job growth, a Labor Department...
Health care company Baxter to spin off kidney unit; COO resigns
Baxter International Inc. shares swooned after the company announced a plan to split off its biggest unit, kidney care, and its operating chief resigned. The spinoff will become an independent publicly traded company within the next 12 to 18 months, Baxter said Friday in a statement. Baxter is also pursuing strategic alternatives for its BioPharma Solutions business that provides contract manufacturing services to the pharma and biotech industries, including a possible sale or separation.
