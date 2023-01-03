Baxter International Inc. shares swooned after the company announced a plan to split off its biggest unit, kidney care, and its operating chief resigned. The spinoff will become an independent publicly traded company within the next 12 to 18 months, Baxter said Friday in a statement. Baxter is also pursuing strategic alternatives for its BioPharma Solutions business that provides contract manufacturing services to the pharma and biotech industries, including a possible sale or separation.

1 DAY AGO