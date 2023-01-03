ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine Parish, LA

lincolnparishjournal.com

Arrest made in Farmerville murder

The suspect accused of murdering a man in Farmerville last April has been captured in Texas, according to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bruce Causey, 49, who was a work release inmate working at Foster Farms in Farmerville, is accused of stabbing and killing co-worker Ketrick Calhoun on April 21, 2022.
FARMERVILLE, LA
98.7 The Bomb

Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas

Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
TEXAS STATE
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing Juvenile Jabez Wiggins

MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing Juvenile Jabez Wiggins. Jabez was originally reported as a runaway on November 22, 2022, and was seen on November 27, 2022 in the 5th Ward area of Houston, Texas. Jabez is still missing from his home in Conroe at this time. If anyone has information on…
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Brother of missing person recently found dead, arrested Friday for shooting 2 family members

HOUSTON - The brother of a missing person, Delano Burkes, who was found dead in December 2022 has now been arrested and charged with shooting two family members. According to charging documents, Stephen Burkes was arrested Friday morning in West Houston and charged with murder and aggravated assault against a family member. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Friday at a home near Eldridge Parkway and Westheimer Road.
HOUSTON, TX
kjas.com

Feds arrest man in a Jasper home

No details are known, but we have confirmed that federal authorities arrested a man who was in a Jasper home on Thursday. At about 12:00 noon, officers on the federal, state, county, and municipal level went to a house in the 200 block of Sheila Street, and a short time later a man was transported by a state trooper to the Jasper County Jail.
JASPER, TX
cw39.com

Man with plastic gun shot dead outside southwest Houston taco shop, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police say that a man was shot to death in southwest Houston on Thursday night robbed a taco shop with a plastic gun. The incident happened at 6901 South Gessner Drive just before 11:30 p.m., when Houston police officers were called to the shop amid reports that a man walked into the taco shop wearing a mask and pointing a gun at customers, taking money and wallets from them.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

One person hospitalized after Katy hotel fire, HCFMO says

KATY, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital Friday for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a hotel in east Katy, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said. Two other people received medical treatment at the scene, officials said. The fire happened at the Candlewood...
KATY, TX
iheart.com

Woman Who Smelled 'Heavily Of Body Odor' Wanted By Texas Police

A woman is wanted by Houston Police for a string of robberies allegedly committed around Christmas. The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying this woman. Her first alleged robbery was committed at a hotel in the 5100 block of Hidalgo Street. She approached the clerk with a threatening note that states another suspect was standing outside the building with a weapon. The woman demanded the clerk give her cash from the register.
HOUSTON, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

A Houston, Texas Accident Went Viral on TikTok and Left Many Confused

We can remember as teenagers how excited we were at approaching the age of 16 to be able to start driving and enjoy a little freedom. The music up load, the wind in our hair, just the fun of driving on a back road or to the mall. As we got into adulthood, driving became less of a freedom and more of a task. For the most part, people are good drivers, its that four or five percent that want to disobey every traffic law that will drive us bonkers. After seeing this viral video on TikTok out of Houston, Texas, you really have to wonder what in the world this person was thinking or doing to get into this predicament.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Harris County inmate dies at jail, first of 2023

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An inmate has died at the Harris County Jail on Tuesday, marking the first death there in 2023. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Jacoby Pillow, 31, was arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. He was about to be released on...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Thousands of black birds invade Houston area parking lots again

HOUSTON - An invasion of black birds are back and swarming across the Houston area. Every year, grackles come out in droves throughout much of Texas. Videos show them often times crowding parking lots, covering power lines, filling trees, and flying through the sky like schools of fish. "Oh my...
HOUSTON, TX
webcenterfairbanks.com

Sheriff: Mom, 6-year-old girl dead in suspected murder-suicide

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Authorities in Texas are investigating the shooting deaths of a mother and her 6-year-old daughter in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide. Early reports indicate the woman killed her 6-year-old daughter Tuesday before taking her own life in a Houston suburb. Investigators say...
HOUSTON, TX

