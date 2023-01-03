Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made in Farmerville murder
The suspect accused of murdering a man in Farmerville last April has been captured in Texas, according to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bruce Causey, 49, who was a work release inmate working at Foster Farms in Farmerville, is accused of stabbing and killing co-worker Ketrick Calhoun on April 21, 2022.
Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas
Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing Juvenile Jabez Wiggins
MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing Juvenile Jabez Wiggins. Jabez was originally reported as a runaway on November 22, 2022, and was seen on November 27, 2022 in the 5th Ward area of Houston, Texas. Jabez is still missing from his home in Conroe at this time. If anyone has information on…
La. sheriff deputy who died on vacation to be escorted to Sabine Parish
Anyone who wants to show their support can stand along this route in a safe area to show their support with flags.
Two new evening anchors will be joining the KHOU 11 weekend newscasts
The two reporters will be co-anchoring evening newscasts on the weekend starting in February.
fox26houston.com
Brother of missing person recently found dead, arrested Friday for shooting 2 family members
HOUSTON - The brother of a missing person, Delano Burkes, who was found dead in December 2022 has now been arrested and charged with shooting two family members. According to charging documents, Stephen Burkes was arrested Friday morning in West Houston and charged with murder and aggravated assault against a family member. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Friday at a home near Eldridge Parkway and Westheimer Road.
kjas.com
Feds arrest man in a Jasper home
No details are known, but we have confirmed that federal authorities arrested a man who was in a Jasper home on Thursday. At about 12:00 noon, officers on the federal, state, county, and municipal level went to a house in the 200 block of Sheila Street, and a short time later a man was transported by a state trooper to the Jasper County Jail.
cw39.com
Man with plastic gun shot dead outside southwest Houston taco shop, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police say that a man was shot to death in southwest Houston on Thursday night robbed a taco shop with a plastic gun. The incident happened at 6901 South Gessner Drive just before 11:30 p.m., when Houston police officers were called to the shop amid reports that a man walked into the taco shop wearing a mask and pointing a gun at customers, taking money and wallets from them.
One person hospitalized after Katy hotel fire, HCFMO says
KATY, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital Friday for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a hotel in east Katy, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said. Two other people received medical treatment at the scene, officials said. The fire happened at the Candlewood...
iheart.com
Woman Who Smelled 'Heavily Of Body Odor' Wanted By Texas Police
A woman is wanted by Houston Police for a string of robberies allegedly committed around Christmas. The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying this woman. Her first alleged robbery was committed at a hotel in the 5100 block of Hidalgo Street. She approached the clerk with a threatening note that states another suspect was standing outside the building with a weapon. The woman demanded the clerk give her cash from the register.
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies
January 5, 2023 - According to a press release by the Montgomery County Sheriff's office, multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a fatality crash that occurred during a high-speed chase in the 13400 block of Rogers Rd in Willis, TX around 8:30 p.m.
Houston-area mother turns tragedy of son's drowning into lifesaving foundation
HOUSTON — The Houston area has already seen two drownings in the new year, both were children in backyard pools. Now, one mom who has experienced that kind of loss before is sharing her story in hopes of saving lives. January 5, 2023, marks the five-year anniversary of Mayson...
fox26houston.com
Former Pasadena police officer Rigoberto Saldivar indicted over 2021 traffic stop shooting
PASADENA, Texas - A now-retired Pasadena police officer was indicted on one count of aggravated assault by a public servant over a 2021 shooting, officials say. According to the Pasadena Police Department, a Harris County grand jury reviewed the case involving former police officer Rigoberto Saldivar on Wednesday. The police...
fox26houston.com
Driver goes around train crossing arms, crashed head-on with Houston SWAT officer
HOUSTON - A Houston SWAT officer was injured in a crash that also sent another motorist to the hospital, officials say. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Thursday in the 15000 block of Hempstead at West Little York. A SWAT officer with HPD was traveling westbound on Hempstead. Witnesses say the GHPD vehicle had a green light.
fox26houston.com
Couple caught on camera leaving 2 small dogs in crates on stranger's doorstep in Katy
KATY, Texas - "It's crazy. We couldn't wrap our heads around it," said Selena Cruz. Cruz's partner Edwin Aguilar was at work Wednesday afternoon when he got an alert from his Ring doorbell camera. "It's two dogs in cages in front of my door," he said. "I get this call...
A Houston, Texas Accident Went Viral on TikTok and Left Many Confused
We can remember as teenagers how excited we were at approaching the age of 16 to be able to start driving and enjoy a little freedom. The music up load, the wind in our hair, just the fun of driving on a back road or to the mall. As we got into adulthood, driving became less of a freedom and more of a task. For the most part, people are good drivers, its that four or five percent that want to disobey every traffic law that will drive us bonkers. After seeing this viral video on TikTok out of Houston, Texas, you really have to wonder what in the world this person was thinking or doing to get into this predicament.
Houston man in custody following Friday robbery at Chase Bank near Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 64-year-old Houston man is in custody and could face federal charges after a robbery at a bank in Beaumont Friday. It happened at the Chase Bank located in the 6000 block of Eastex Freeway near Parkdale Mall. Beaumont Police responded to a call regarding a bank robbery at 3:47 p.m.
cw39.com
Harris County inmate dies at jail, first of 2023
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An inmate has died at the Harris County Jail on Tuesday, marking the first death there in 2023. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Jacoby Pillow, 31, was arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. He was about to be released on...
fox26houston.com
Thousands of black birds invade Houston area parking lots again
HOUSTON - An invasion of black birds are back and swarming across the Houston area. Every year, grackles come out in droves throughout much of Texas. Videos show them often times crowding parking lots, covering power lines, filling trees, and flying through the sky like schools of fish. "Oh my...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Sheriff: Mom, 6-year-old girl dead in suspected murder-suicide
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Authorities in Texas are investigating the shooting deaths of a mother and her 6-year-old daughter in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide. Early reports indicate the woman killed her 6-year-old daughter Tuesday before taking her own life in a Houston suburb. Investigators say...
