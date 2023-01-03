ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty To Fraud Charges

By Gabrielle Bienasz
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MbXfS_0k2GdQBR00

Sam Bankman-Fried, who once helmed a crypto empire and represented an industry, pleaded not guilty to eight criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, in a U.S. District Court in Manhattan court on Tuesday.

Bankman-Fried was a self-styled " elder statesman " of the crypto universe after founding Alameda Research in 2017, succeeding with tactics including financial arbitrage. He later created the crypto exchange FTX in 2019.

Related: Who Is FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried and What Did He Do? Everything You Need to Know About the Disgraced Crypto King

The Securities and Exchange Commission has contended that FTX was lending out customer money to Alameda, which, broadly speaking is illegal , as the company was trading customer funds without their consent. The current CEO of the company, John J. Ray III, called it "really just old-fashioned embezzlement" in a Congress ional hearing in mid-December.

Bankman-Fried faced eight criminal charges in the District Court, including wire fraud, all of which he pleaded not guilty to today.

Reuters reported last week he was expected to enter that plea.

He was also filmed entering the courthouse on Tuesday.

Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas before being extradited to the U.S. in late December. The SEC has also authorized charges against him.

Two fellow executives, Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang, pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges on December 21 and agreed to cooperate on the case, said the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams.

"This investigation is very much ongoing," Williams said at the time .

He also said it would be far from the last announcement on the case.

"If you participated in misconduct at FTX or Alameda, now is the time to get ahead of fit. We are moving quickly, and our patience is not eternal," he added.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

New York bishop who was robbed of $1m in jewellery arrested for fraud

A New York bishop, who was robbed at gunpoint mid-sermon in July this year, has been arrested by federal authorities on charges of fraud.Lamor Whitehead, 44, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches, has been held on federal charges of fraud, extortion and making false statements to FBI agents, reported Fox News.“As we allege today, Whitehead carried out several duplicitous schemes in order to receive funds from his victims,” said FBI assistant director Michael J Driscoll in a statement on Monday.“Additionally, when speaking with authorities, Whitehead consciously chose to mislead and lie to them. If you are...
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

Jen Shah: First Photo Of The ‘RHOSLC’ Star After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Jail For Fraud

Jen Shah was seen leaving court after she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison (78 months) for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme on Friday, January 6. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, linked arms with her husband Sharrieff Shah, 51, as they left the New York City federal courthouse, after receiving her sentence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
AOL Corp

'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for fraud

Jen Shah, star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has been sentenced to 6 and half years in prison for fraud. She'll be subject to five years of supervised release when she's free. It's a harsher sentence than the three-year term the 49-year-old Bravo star was seeking. Shah pleaded guilty for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly and vulnerable.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

Former Kansas lawmaker convicted of COVID-19 relief fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas state lawmaker was found guilty by a federal jury Wednesday of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief. Federal prosecutors said Wichita Republican Michael Capps, 44, filed forms inflating the number of employees he had at two businesses and a sports foundation, and then applied for loans to pay the nonexistent employees. A federal grand jury indicted Capps in September 2021 and he pleaded not guilty.
KANSAS STATE
Law & Crime

Disgraced Reality TV Star Jen Shah Fights with Feds over ‘Salacious’ Account of Her Alleged Affair on Eve of Fraud Sentencing

Days before her sentencing, federal prosecutors told a judge that reality TV star turned fraudster Jennifer Shah was hit with a restraining order over an alleged affair. The next day, Shah’s lawyer hit back against what she described as the “unreliable, salacious” allegations — confirming certain parts of the account, while disputing others.
NEVADA STATE
Narcity USA

Bravo Housewife Jen Shah Sentenced 6.5 Years For Fraud Scheme & 5 Years Of Supervised Release

Bravo's The Real Housewives of Salt Lake Citycast member Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison for leading a telemarketing scheme since 2012. The search for her arrest was caught on the network's cameras during the franchise's second season to air as the Department of Homeland Security and the New York Police Department (NYPD) came to Salt Lake City to apprehend her.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Complex

Mastermind of College Admissions Scheme Sentenced to 3.5 Years in Prison

William “Rick” Singer, the architect of the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scheme, will spend the next several years behind bars. According to CNN, the 62-year-old Florida resident was sentenced to 42 months in prison on Wednesday for his role in the years-long scandal, which exposed inequalities within the U.S. higher education system. The sentencing came nearly four years after Singer pleaded guilty to numerous charges in connection to the scheme, including racketeering conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.
FLORIDA STATE
thecryptocurrencypost.net

SBF Pleads Not Guilty For All Charges; Trial Date Set

The drama surrounding FTX and SBF is continuing to play out in front of our own eyes, with new developments and unexpected turns around every corner. On January 3, about two weeks after he was freed by a Manhattan court on a $250 million bail and told to remain with his parents in Palo Alto, California, Sam Bankman-Fried returned to New York and pleaded not guilty to accusations that he participated in extensive fraud.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

84K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy