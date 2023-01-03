ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

DEP adds Title 5 information session at UMass Dartmouth Jan. 18

By Standard Times staff
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13enbC_0k2Gcjkt00

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will host a public information session pertaining to the proposed Title 5 changes at UMass Dartmouth on Wednesday, Jan. 18. This action comes after the agency’s decision to extend the public comment period through Jan. 30 following opposition from state Sen. Mark Montigny, D-New Bedford, and state Rep. Chris Markey, D-Dartmouth.

DEP is proposing to amend the Title 5 regulations impacting private septic systems in order to reduce total nitrogen loads impacting local watersheds. The proposed regulations would require most individual homeowners to upgrade their septic systems at a substantial cost. The proposal has generated significant pushback from local residents and Dartmouth town officials.

The public information session at UMass Dartmouth will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. within the university’s Marketplace conference hall at 285 Old Westport Road.

The public comment period is extended until 5 p.m. on Jan. 30. Residents seeking to submit comments can do so via email to dep.talks@mass.gov and include Title 5 & Watershed Permit in the subject line. Residents can also submit comments via mail to MassDEP, Bureau of Water Resources – Division of Watershed Management, 100 Cambridge Street, Suite 900, Boston, MA 02114, Attention: Title 5 & Watershed Permit.

Register for remote participation at:https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9hhEmYWWTSqq_UZf8suOgQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Fairhaven SB evaluates TA; hears about new DEP septic regs

The Fairhaven Select Board evaluated Town Administrator Angie Lopes Ellison at its meeting on 12/19/22, giving her an overall score of 4 on a scale of 1–5, with 4 equalling “exceeds expectations.”. The rather cumbersome process included each board member commenting on five areas evaluating Ms. Ellison’s progress...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
BOSTON, MA
capeandislands.org

Governor-elect Maura Healey visits Cape Cod for first time since being elected

Governor-elect Maura Healey visited Cape Cod today for the first time since her historic victory in November’s gubernatorial election. Her arrival in South Yarmouth drew more than 100 people, including lawmakers, community leaders, and activists. The who’s who event was held in the old Riverway restaurant space, where the nonprofit organization Family Table Collaborative (FTC) cooks and serves meals for those struggling with food security across the region.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Seekonk puts police chief on leave

Seekonk puts yet another chief on leave. For the third time in four years, a police chief or fire chief in town has been taken off the job. Little more than two years on the job, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella is off it, at least temporarily. Seekonk Town Administrator...
SEEKONK, MA
whdh.com

Dorchester man arraigned in deadly Boston crash

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been arraigned in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash in Boston in March. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, was arraigned in a hospital bed on charges including motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The charges come nearly a...
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

2023 RI Real Estate: Layoffs at Compass, Apartment Prices Down, and Predictions

Rhode Island’s real estate market starts 2023 with near-record high prices, record-low inventory, and a number of unknowns. The median price of a single-family home is now $411,000. There are less than 900 homes for sale in the entire state — a little over a month’s supply. A balanced market has six months of supply. In contrast, coming out of the Great Recession a decade ago there was a year's worth of supply.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Cape Cod Chronicle

Hole In One Under New Ownership

EASTHAM – Ken Taber had a good career in the software industry when he and his wife, Erica, decided to pack up and move with their son to Eastham. They moved to the Cape to work at Hole In One, the Eastham and Orleans locations which were at the time owned by Erica's father. But they stopped short of fully committing to the relocation, opting to keep their house in South Windsor, Conn.
EASTHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southcoast Health announces first babies of the year in Fall River, New Bedford, one likely the first in Massachusetts

Fall River likely saw the first baby born of the year in 2023 in Massachusetts and the parents couldn’t be happier. According to Southcoast Health, at almost exactly midnight, 12:00.35 a.m., on Sunday, January 1, parents Olineliz and Jordan Thompson of Fall River welcomed a daughter at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Possibly the first baby born in 2023 across the Commonwealth, Zahraliz Thompson was born weighing six pounds, 14.4 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. She joins three older siblings in the family.
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston Globe

A stinky stew on Cape Cod: Human waste and warming water

MASHPEE, Mass. — Ashley K. Fisher walked to the edge of the boat, pulled on a pair of thick black waders, and jumped into the river to search for the dead. She soon found them: the encrusted remains of ribbed mussels, choked in gray-black goo that smelled like garbage and felt like mayonnaise. The muck on the bottom of the Mashpee River gets deeper every year, suffocating what grows there. It came up to Fisher’s waist. She struggled to free herself and climb back aboard.
MASHPEE, MA
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy