Terre Haute, IN

Elvis Pyle
3d ago

Who would do something like this to utility lines? For what reason other than blatant vandalism? Is this person that bored with his life that he feels the need to destroy someone’s property!?

WTHI

Four charged follow short Terre Haute chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Four people are facing charges after a group of men allegedly took off after an attempted traffic stop. It happened on Wednesday when police said they tried to stop a car with Justin Holman, Quamaine Buford and Quinvontae Buford. A fourth person, Joseph Smock, is...
WTHR

Bloomington police arrest Hardee's worker for carrying a gun

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A former Hardee's employee in Bloomington is facing felony charges for displaying a gun at the restaurant. Police say Jesse Vanderburgh grabbed his girlfriend's gun and ran after a car as it left the restaurant parking lot on West Third Street, near Interstate 69, in Bloomington.
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute woman charged with dealing meth

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman has been arrested after police say they found 60 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, Lena F. Ashburn, 56, of Terre Haute, was stopped after an officer watched her drive past a stop sign at the intersection of SR 58 […]
wamwamfm.com

Two Arrested Overnight For Burglary and Theft in Washington

Two people were lodged in the Daviess County Security Center last night on fraud charges for burglary and theft after an investigation. 25-year-old Cheyanne Carr was charged with theft and burglary and booked on a $100,000 bond. Scott Hampton, 18, was detained in the security center on a theft charge with a bond set at $1,000.
WTHR

'It's still so confusing' | Avon couple questioned after their trash ends up in theater's dumpster

AVON, Ind. — For Katrina Meyer, having her trash collected every Tuesday has never been a problem. On Wednesday, she said her husband received an unusual voicemail message. "I listened to it, and they said that they were calling from Regal Shiloh Crossing 18 movie theater in Avon, and that they had found some of our trash in their dumpster and that we aren't allowed to dump there," said Meyer.
WTWO/WAWV

Clay City man charged over delivery driver shooting

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with criminal recklessness in relation to a situation in which he reportedly shot at an independent FedEx delivery driver. According to public court documents, Joe Wayne Tiefel has been charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a level 6 felony. The […]
WTHI

ANIMAL SHELTER OVERCROWDING CONTINUES TO CONCERN CITY OFFICIALS

ANIMAL SHELTER OVERCROWDING CONTINUES TO CONCERN CITY OFFICIALS. "You're only going to be managing chaos..." Terre Haute Humane Society and city discussing ways to resolve overcrowding issues. The Terre Haute Humane Society is overcrowded with animals. This has become a problem for both the shelter and the city who use...
bloomingtonian.com

Driver arrested at head-on collision with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office vehicle Tuesday in Bloomington, Indiana

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sent the following information Wednesday about a crash involving an MCSO vehicle:. “On January 3, 2023, at approximately 11:51 PM, Deputy Zeiser was on-duty and patrolling westbound on Country Club Drive near South Banta Drive when he observed an eastbound motorist flashing their fog lights as if alerting oncoming traffic to a hazard. Deputy Zeiser began to slow his vehicle to investigate the apparent signaling and observed the Jeep was also reducing speed. It was later determined that the Jeep was slowing to report the erratic/impaired driving behavior of a vehicle following them after recognizing Deputy Zeiser’s vehicle as a police car. At the same moment, a Honda Civic following extremely closely behind the Jeep abruptly crossed the center line and collided head-on with Deputy Zeiser’s Dodge Charger patrol vehicle. Deputy Zeiser was able to significantly reduce his vehicle’s speed before the collision and sustained a minor cut to his wrist.
vincennespbs.org

Accident being investigated

Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
