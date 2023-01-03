Read full article on original website
Elvis Pyle
3d ago
Who would do something like this to utility lines? For what reason other than blatant vandalism? Is this person that bored with his life that he feels the need to destroy someone’s property!?
WTHI
Electrical issues to blame for Friday morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Friday morning house fire in Terre Haute. It happened just before 10:00 on north 10th Street, near Fort Harrison. Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours. The cause of the fire was due to an electrical issue.
WTHI
Four charged follow short Terre Haute chase
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Four people are facing charges after a group of men allegedly took off after an attempted traffic stop. It happened on Wednesday when police said they tried to stop a car with Justin Holman, Quamaine Buford and Quinvontae Buford. A fourth person, Joseph Smock, is...
WTHI
"The safety aspect of it is huge." Vermillion County's 3rd highway district upgrading safety features on county roads
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - District 3 of Vermillion County will soon see some upgrades to a few of its roads. County officials say they hope to make the roads smoother and safer. With the turn of the new year is come a turning of the page when it comes...
Bloomington police arrest Hardee's worker for carrying a gun
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A former Hardee's employee in Bloomington is facing felony charges for displaying a gun at the restaurant. Police say Jesse Vanderburgh grabbed his girlfriend's gun and ran after a car as it left the restaurant parking lot on West Third Street, near Interstate 69, in Bloomington.
WTHI
Clay City man to appear in court after he allegedly fired shots at a delivery driver, suspecting he was porch pirate
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a case of never taking the law into your own hands. Joe Wayne Tiefel of Clay City will appear in court later this month. That's after he allegedly fired shots at a delivery driver. On December 12, Tiefel reportedly confronted a Black driver in...
Terre Haute woman charged with dealing meth
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman has been arrested after police say they found 60 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, Lena F. Ashburn, 56, of Terre Haute, was stopped after an officer watched her drive past a stop sign at the intersection of SR 58 […]
WTHI
Terre Haute woman faces drug charges after Sullivan County traffic stop
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Skipping through a stop sign landed a Terre Haute woman behind bars in Sullivan County on drug charges. It happened Thursday on State Road 58 and Alexander Street in Carlise. According to police, officers pulled over Lena Ashburn, 56, after she ran a stop sign.
2 detained after standoff in Martinsville
Police were called to a home in the 300 block of East Morgan Street after someone reported that a person at the residence was being held against their will.
wamwamfm.com
Two Arrested Overnight For Burglary and Theft in Washington
Two people were lodged in the Daviess County Security Center last night on fraud charges for burglary and theft after an investigation. 25-year-old Cheyanne Carr was charged with theft and burglary and booked on a $100,000 bond. Scott Hampton, 18, was detained in the security center on a theft charge with a bond set at $1,000.
Court docs: Bloomington man chased after drive-thru thieves while armed
A Bloomington man faces charges after police say he chased after people that stole $20 worth of food from the drive-thru.
WTHI
"You're only going to be managing chaos..." Terre Haute Humane Society and city discussing ways to resolve overcrowding issues
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Overcrowding at one animal shelter continues to create problems for local pet owners and city officials. The Terre Haute Humane Society says it's overcrowded. The shelter currently houses close to 300 animals, which is about 100 more than what they usually hold. Executive Director Charles Brown...
WTHI
Pup abandoned overnight, outside at Terre Haute Humane Society during extreme cold had to have its paw amputated
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update to a story involving a litter of puppies that were abandoned at the Terre Haute Humane Society just before Christmas. On December 23, as dangerously cold temperatures moved into the Wabash Valley, the humane society said someone abandoned nine puppies outside the shelter overnight.
WTHI
"We want to attract quality candidates" - Local law enforcement agencies looking to hire now
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Across the country, there's a great need for police officers. Over the past couple of years, data shows more officers are retiring, and hiring has slowed down. In the Wabash Valley, many local agencies are hiring now to fill this need. "We want to attract...
'It's still so confusing' | Avon couple questioned after their trash ends up in theater's dumpster
AVON, Ind. — For Katrina Meyer, having her trash collected every Tuesday has never been a problem. On Wednesday, she said her husband received an unusual voicemail message. "I listened to it, and they said that they were calling from Regal Shiloh Crossing 18 movie theater in Avon, and that they had found some of our trash in their dumpster and that we aren't allowed to dump there," said Meyer.
WTHI
New restaurant set to open in about a month on Terre Haute's south side
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant in Terre Haute is just about a month away from opening its doors. Metro Diner will open a new location on Terre Haute's southside, in front of the Haute City Center mall. It will be in the former Ruby Tuesday building. A...
Clay City man charged over delivery driver shooting
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with criminal recklessness in relation to a situation in which he reportedly shot at an independent FedEx delivery driver. According to public court documents, Joe Wayne Tiefel has been charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a level 6 felony. The […]
WTHI
ANIMAL SHELTER OVERCROWDING CONTINUES TO CONCERN CITY OFFICIALS
ANIMAL SHELTER OVERCROWDING CONTINUES TO CONCERN CITY OFFICIALS. "You're only going to be managing chaos..." Terre Haute Humane Society and city discussing ways to resolve overcrowding issues. The Terre Haute Humane Society is overcrowded with animals. This has become a problem for both the shelter and the city who use...
bloomingtonian.com
Driver arrested at head-on collision with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office vehicle Tuesday in Bloomington, Indiana
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sent the following information Wednesday about a crash involving an MCSO vehicle:. “On January 3, 2023, at approximately 11:51 PM, Deputy Zeiser was on-duty and patrolling westbound on Country Club Drive near South Banta Drive when he observed an eastbound motorist flashing their fog lights as if alerting oncoming traffic to a hazard. Deputy Zeiser began to slow his vehicle to investigate the apparent signaling and observed the Jeep was also reducing speed. It was later determined that the Jeep was slowing to report the erratic/impaired driving behavior of a vehicle following them after recognizing Deputy Zeiser’s vehicle as a police car. At the same moment, a Honda Civic following extremely closely behind the Jeep abruptly crossed the center line and collided head-on with Deputy Zeiser’s Dodge Charger patrol vehicle. Deputy Zeiser was able to significantly reduce his vehicle’s speed before the collision and sustained a minor cut to his wrist.
WTHI
Here's what's happening with the Lost Creek bridge in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is continuing on a bridge project in Vigo County. Repairs to the Lost Creek bridge on 13th Street started in May 2022. The bridge was initially supposed to reopen in the summer. Supply chain issues and worker shortages pushed the opening date to late...
vincennespbs.org
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
