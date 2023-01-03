ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Planned fund in memory of stabbed footballer Cody Fisher

A community fund is to be set up in the name of a footballer fatally stabbed on the dance floor of a nightclub on Boxing Day. The death of Stratford Town player Cody Fisher had been "horrific" for his family, friends and the footballing community, said club chairman Jed McCrory.

