Man Utd stars arrive at training in new cars including £250,000 Rolls Royce and Lamborghini Aventador worth £337,000
MANCHESTER UNITED'S stars rocked up at Carrington in their brand-new cars with an extra spring in their step but holes in their pockets. A comfortable 3-0 win over Bournemouth last night ensured Erik ten Hag's side maintained their perfect 100 per cent record since the World Cup break. Goals from...
Planned fund in memory of stabbed footballer Cody Fisher
A community fund is to be set up in the name of a footballer fatally stabbed on the dance floor of a nightclub on Boxing Day. The death of Stratford Town player Cody Fisher had been "horrific" for his family, friends and the footballing community, said club chairman Jed McCrory.
Chelsea in huge blow as Raheem Sterling OFF injured after 3 minutes vs former club Man City – after Mount already out
CHELSEA have been dealt a huge blow after Raheem Sterling was forced off after THREE minutes against Manchester City. The Blues are already without Mason Mount, who suffered a knock him training which kept him out of the game. And Sterling is the latest to get injured in a lost...
Incredible Time-Lapse Shows 12,000-Ton Bridge Being Slid into Place Above Highway in Record-Setting Feat
Incredible time-lapse footage shows a 12,600-ton bridge being slid into place across a highway in a world-record-setting engineering feat. Around 450 people spent 40 hours over the Christmas week slowly positioning the gigantic structure over the M42 in Warwickshire, England, at a speed of around 15 feet per hour. The...
