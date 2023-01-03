Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania revealed a new look at Janet Van Dyne and Hank Pym in the Quantum Realm. USA Today was given a new still from the upcoming MCU feature and fans are chomping at the bit to see what Marvel has planned this time. Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas seem to be a little bit worse for wear in the image. They're in the distinct Quantum Realm disguises that the trailers have seen them in so far. Whatever they're doing once being sucked into the space, the duo is trying to evade the notice of Kang the Conqueror. It feels like he and Janet have some serious history from the time that she was stuck in the Quantum Realm. But, we'll all find out in a month. Check out the new image down below!

21 HOURS AGO