Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
What Will an R-Rated MCU Look Like?
At the moment Deadpool 3 is the only confirmed R-rated movie coming in the years ahead to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And likely most of Marvel’s biggest productions — like Fantastic Four and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars — will remain PG-13 like every other film in the MCU to date. But Marvel has started to show more and more signs that they’re looking to expand the thematic boundaries of the MCU. It feels like we could be in for a future full of R-rated Marvel content.
Marvel Announces ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming Debut
Of Marvel’s three 2022 movies, one reigned supreme at the U.S. box office: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which grossed $439.9 million in domestic release. (Interestingly, although it made less money in the United States, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has made more money worldwide, at least so far, with $955.7 million compared to $821.7 million.) Now, after a fairly successful run in theaters, the movie is headed to streaming.
game-news24.com
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
epicstream.com
Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch AKA Wanda Maximoff Not the No. 1 Marvel Villain; Who Is the Best MCU Anti-hero for 2022?
Elizabeth Olsen has received a lot of praise and thumbs-up for her portrayal of Scarlet Witch, a.k.a Wanda Maximoff. However, another anti-hero is named Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) top villain. Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Only Comes Second To This MCU Anti-Hero. Screen Rant ranked the villains in MCU this year,...
411mania.com
New Alien Movie Reportedly Starting Filming In Early 2023
The next film in the Alien franchise begins production early next year, per a new report. The Film & Television Industry Alliance’s ProductionList states that the next film, which has the working title of Alien: Romulus, will begin shooting in Budapest on February 6th, 2023. The film was first...
ComicBook
Ant-Man 3 Merchandise Reveals Cassie's New Superhero Name
The next film due out from Marvel Studios is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, meaning the marketing for the film is well underway. The consumer product offerings from Disney are beginning to surface in public, including a series of shirts and other apparel showing off a little more of the film. One of the designs making the rounds online seems to suggest Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) will have a peculiar name when she returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe next month.
ComicBook
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
What’s New to Streaming in January 2023
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this January 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix...
IGN
Doctor Strange 2: Behind-the-Scenes Reveal One New Illuminati Character Likely Starring a James Bond Actor
New behind-the-scenes footage of Marvel Studios' 2022 blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reveal an interesting removal from the film's massive roster of characters. Marvel's most recent attempt at a multiverse film saw Sam Raimi introducing various characters from the Marvel world. This includes superheroes like Reed Richards,...
‘Avatar’ Set to Dethrone ‘Top Gun’ As the Biggest Film of 2022
James Cameron, that old cinematic maverick, is king of the movie world yet again. After Tuesday’s box office grosses, Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has now grossed more than $1 billion overseas, making it the only 2022 release to accomplish that feat. And that number doesn’t include its grosses in the U.S., where it has already made over $450 million dollars. All told, the movie is hours away from crossing $1.5 billion worldwide — putting it ever so slightly ahead of 2022’s previous box-office champion, Top Gun: Maverick.
Gizmodo
The Year Ahead in TV
Sabina Graves covers genre television for Gizmodo, with a focus on inclusion in front of and behind the camera. You can follow her coverage here, and email story ideas and tips to sgraves@gizmodo.com. The Top Story:. Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will see more major story arcs that...
Iggy Pop Won’t Stage Dive Anymore, but He’s Happy if You Do
Iggy Pop is gearing up for tour dates in support of his new album Every Loser, but fans won’t see the veteran performer stage diving anymore. In a new interview with Billboard, the 75-year-old Pop said he was happy if members of the audience wanted to keep throwing themselves around the way he used to.
Iggy Pop Says He Was Once Asked About Joining AC/DC
Iggy Pop says he was once asked about becoming AC/DC's singer. In an expansive interview with the New York Times promoting his new studio album Every Loser, Pop recalls being approached by the manager of the Australian hard rock group about the job. "They had a manager many years ago,...
Jack Black ‘Thinking About’ Doing ‘Tenacious D’ + ‘School of Rock’ Movie Sequels
Jack Black's love of rock has crossed over into his film career a few times, and the Tenacious D singer reveals that he would like to revisit two of his rock-centric films. While speaking with SiriusXM's Caity Babs, Black was asked about the potential for sequels to The School of Rock and Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, sharing his desire for more.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reveals New Quantum Realm Photo
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania revealed a new look at Janet Van Dyne and Hank Pym in the Quantum Realm. USA Today was given a new still from the upcoming MCU feature and fans are chomping at the bit to see what Marvel has planned this time. Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas seem to be a little bit worse for wear in the image. They're in the distinct Quantum Realm disguises that the trailers have seen them in so far. Whatever they're doing once being sucked into the space, the duo is trying to evade the notice of Kang the Conqueror. It feels like he and Janet have some serious history from the time that she was stuck in the Quantum Realm. But, we'll all find out in a month. Check out the new image down below!
Jeremy Renner In Critical But Stable Condition After Accident
Marvel star Jeremy Renner, known as Hawkeye in multiple movies and shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was seriously injured over the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend while he was plowing snow. According to Renner’s representative:. We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries...
Stephen Amell to Return as Green Arrow on ‘The Flash’ Final Season
For years, DC Comics’ TV shows were collectively known as the Arrowverse, thanks to the fact that they all slowly spun out of The CW’s Arrow. And for a while, it was a fitting moniker, as there was a whole slew of DC shows all on the air (and occasionally intersecting) including The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning. But Arrow — starring Stephen Amell as DC hero Green Arrow — ended in 2020, and right now there is just one Arrowverse series left, The Flash. And it’s scheduled to end with its upcoming ninth season.
Foo Fighters Issue Statement on Future Without Taylor Hawkins
Ever since Taylor Hawkins died in late March of 2022 – and was subsequently honored via two colossal tribute concerts last September – fans have been wondering what the future holds for Foo Fighters. Although their 2023 plans haven’t been revealed fully, a recent social media post does offer some heartwarming and humble insights into what’s to come.
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0