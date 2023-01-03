Read full article on original website
Related
The Solution to ‘Glass Onion’s Mystery Is Hidden In its Opening Sequence
The following post contains SPOILERS for Glass Onion. A good murder mystery can be watched twice: Once to be surprised, and once to see how the movie surprised you. There are clues you missed, red herrings that tricked you, and plot threads you didn’t fully understand until the final solution was revealed. In the case of Glass Onion, it’s only on second viewing that you realize that Rian Johnson essentially spoiled his big structural twist within the movie’s first minutes.
‘Glass Onion’ Is Now Available on Streaming
If you heard all the hype about the Knives Out sequel in theaters last month and wondered when it was going to show up on Netflix, worry no more. The film is now available to stream. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the second film starring Daniel Craig as...
The Most Watched Netflix Movies of 2022
With days left to go in 2022, Netflix has revealed the titles that were the biggest hits of the year. It is an ... interesting list. As Netflix does with all of their lists of highly-watched content, they measure popularity by the amount of hours of a title viewed in its first 28 days of availability for streaming. (After that, I guess, you could watch 120 million hours of Marmaduke and it won’t make a bit of a difference.)
Rian Johnson Is ‘Pissed Off’ He Had to Put ‘Knives Out’ in ‘Glass Onion’ Title
The #1 movie on Netflix right now is Glass Onion, Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his hit mystery film Knives Out. Pointedly, the movie is not called Knives Out 2. It does feature Daniel Craig as master detective Benoit Blanc, but otherwise Glass Onion has a totally different cast of characters amidst a totally different mystery. Technically, you could watch the two movies in either order and it would make very little difference.
The Most Popular Netflix Shows of 2022
Along with their weekly list of the most watched shows of the moment, Netflix also took these final days of 2022 to announce the TV series that were most watched on the streaming service over the entirety of the year. As you might have guessed given all the internal Netflix records they both broke over the course of 2022, the top shows of the year were Stranger Things Season 4 and Wednesday Season 1.
Watch Tom Cruise Attempt ‘The Biggest Stunt in History’
The YouTube video title bills it as “The Biggest Stunt in Cinema History.” I don’t know if that’s true. Probably a historian of stunt work can fact-check that. But either way, what you’re about to see attempted is definitely extreme, and totally ridiculous: Tom Cruise driving a motorbike off a cliff and then base jumping to the ground. Over ... and over ... and over.
Netflix Subscribers Have Watched 1 Billion Hours of ‘Wednesday’
For the third straight week, the biggest English-language show on Netflix was Wednesday, the latest version of the Addams Family from director Tim Burton. Netflix subscribers watched another 269.6 million hours of Wednesday last week. That brings the show’s total hours viewed to date to 1.02 billion hours, making it just the second English-language show (and third show in any language) to cross that lofty threshold. The other two are Stranger Things 4 (with 1.35 billion hours viewed) and Squid Game (1.65 billion hours viewed).
The Most Anticipated Movies of 2023
If you’re like me, you keep two calendars: One with all your various appointments, meetings, reminders, and family obligations, and then another that’s just all the movies that are coming out soon that you can’t wait to watch. (It’s okay if you’re not like me, I am...
’80s, ’90s, and 2000s Movies That Could Never Be Made Today
There is almost no aspect of life that hasn’t changed in the last 40 years — and sometimes drastically. How we consume media, how we interact with one another, how we communicate, how we think, the words we use ... it’s all almost unrecognizable from the early 1980s.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Every Easter Egg You Missed
After 13 long years, Avatar is back with its first sequel, The Way of Water. And while it has been well over a decade since we last saw these characters or visited the alien planet of Pandora, the new movie features a ton of references to the first film, and it builds off the concepts, themes, and even the dialogue that was in that first movie.
Disney+ 2023 Teaser Features First Looks at ‘Loki,’ ‘Ahsoka,’ And More
Disney+ doesn’t have a ton of new shows and movies in January, but they’re planning a pretty substantial rest of the year. They just unveiled a teaser for their 2023 highlights today, and it includes new footage of a whole bunch of highly-anticipated series and films. The highlights...
‘God of War’ Is Becoming an Amazon TV Series
One of the most popular PlayStation video game series of the past few years is coming to television, as Amazon has announced it is developing a God of War series for its Prime Video streaming service. The show will be produced by Rafe Judkins, who previously worked on Amazon’s The Wheel of Time series.
Everything New on Disney Plus in January
With the new year comes a new batch of titles coming to Disney+. And, in fact, there’s a new bad batch as well — Star Wars: The Bad Batch is back for its second season on the streaming service next month. There’s a two-episode premiere followed by new weekly episodes after that on Wednesdays starting on January 4.
‘Avatar 3’: What Will Happen After ‘The Way of Water’
Avatar: The Way of Water is a movie event a decade in the making. But if all goes as planned, it won’t be the last. James Cameron had already shot Avatar 3 (at least the motion capture for it) before The Way of Water ever opened in theaters, and he’s got the full franchise mapped out through Avatar 5.
‘The Fabelmans’ Makes Bad Spielberg Movies More Interesting
A lot was made of the very last moment in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, where Indy’s long-lost son, Mutt Williams, picks up his father’s hat and nearly tries it on. Just as Mutt is about to place the hat on his head, his dad snatches it and walks away with a wry grin on his face. The implication: While the film had seemingly groomed Shia LaBeouf’s Mutt as a potential inheritor of the Indiana Jones franchise, Harrison Ford had no intention of retiring. (Sure enough, 15 years later we’re going to get a fifth film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, starring Ford in the title role.)
‘Black Adam 2’ Is Not in the Next Phase of DC Movies
At one promotional appearance, Dwayne Johnson proudly declared of his Black Adam movie, “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” The uniquely phrased line became quoted over and over in articles about the film. As it turns out, Johnson was right: The hierarchy...
How ‘Muppet Christmas Carol’ Explains What Went Wrong in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Some fans believe that Thor: Love and Thunder was the movie that broke Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We here at ScreenCrush wouldn’t go that far. (Come on, guys, let’s be honest: Eternals did that!) But we would definitely agree that it was one of the weaker Marvel films of this run, and that it was way less successful than Thor: Ragnarok, which was made by the same writer/director, and had much the same cast.
Every James Cameron Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best
In 41 years as a working filmmaker, James Cameron has only directed 11 movies. And since 2009, he’s only made two features: Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water. So when there’s a new James Cameron picture, it is always an event. And what better way to celebrate...
The ‘That ’70s Show’ Cast Returns in New ‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer
The first That ’90s Show teaser didn’t feature any of the original teenagers from That ’70s Show — although it did, of course, include Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red, now the grandparents of the new show’s lead, Leia (Callie Haverda). But what everyone was waiting for was the return of some of the old That ’70s Show stars.
Deadpool and Wolverine ‘Hate Each Other’ in ‘Deadpool 3’
By the time it arrives in theaters, it will have been six years between Deadpool 2 and Deadpool 3. The delay is almost entirely the studio’s fault; Deadpool 2’s distributor, 20th Century Fox, was acquired by Disney shortly after the release of Deadpool 2. And while Disney wanted Fox in part to regain the film rights to the X-Men franchise, they’ve yet to release a single movie or TV show focused on any mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At least as scheduled right now, Deadpool 3 — which is still almost two years away — will be the first X-film from Marvel.
ScreenCrush
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.
Comments / 0