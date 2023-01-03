ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

101.9 The Bull

How About an Amarillo Scare for This Friday the 13th?

You might think we have just time-warped back a bit. It may seem we have rewound back before the New Year, Christmas and Thanksgiving. You would be right, sort of. Just in case you haven't noticed January has a Friday the 13th. Some people are superstitious when it comes to that day. Some businesses take advantage of it and offer some specials. I usually see tattoo places offering Friday the 13th deals.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

The Fatal Amarillo Love Triangle Featured on Dateline

It would be nice to say that an interesting story came out of Amarillo for something wholesome, but this love triangle that resulted in the death of an Amarillo mother is anything but wholesome. In a 2018 episode titled "The Pink Gun Mystery" the investigative NBC show, details the twists...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo Wind. Would You Trade It For Another Annoyance?

There's nothing I love more than a good hypothetical. You know, one of those things where someone says, "what if XYZ turned into ABC and we got EFG?" kind of things. Well as I was doing my daily troll of Reddit, I saw one that really made me stop and think. Now, it's a TRUE hypothetical because it's not anything we can change or create, but I thought it was an interesting hypothetical question.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Interesting History of the Harry Holland House

Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Ingredients for Amarillo House Fire – Dog, Candle and Power Line

Welcome to 2023 with the counts reset on homicides, robberies, and fires in Amarillo. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 800 block of South Manhattan Street on Wednesday morning, January 5th. Firefighters were able to see the smoke rising from the home as they were on their way to the fire. Once on arrival, they found that the home had heavy fire coming from the rear of the house.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Local doctor hosts Christmas After Christmas event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestandi, a local plastic surgeon, recently hosted his annual Christmas After Christmas event, giving local children and families from the Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association, the chance to pick up new shoes. The event occurred in late December at the Amarillo Shoe Carnival location, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Top 10 restaurants in Amarillo, according to Yelp

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you’re on a romantic date, catching up with a friend, or having a family gathering, Amarillo is full of delicious restaurants with the perfect atmosphere. Yelp listed the top ten best-reviewed restaurants in Amarillo which included some hidden gems along with well-known eats that have reviewers exclaiming on Yelp, “Best […]
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Pet of the Week Needs A Good Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Amarillo Animal Management has some New Year resolutions for your pets including:. Spay or neuter. Microchip implant. Up to date vaccinations.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

What is the Most Spoken Language in Amarillo?

Our city's name, Amarillo, literally means yellow in Spanish. So with our city being an actual Spanish word, you would think that Spanish would be one of our city's most commonly spoken languages. English is Spoken Most in Our Area but Their Are Other Languages. Of course according to our...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Sweater weather to feeling like spring

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Sweater weather is in full force this morning with morning lows in the teens and 20s. Winds will switch back to the south today helping afternoon highs reach the upper 50s before a windier day on Friday. Clouds will roll into the the region Thursday night...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Winter Salad Recipe with United

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Registered Dietitian Brenda Garcia is back with a delicious and healthy recipe to add to your life. 1. In a large bowl, layer all vegetables and fruit in the order listed above. 2. Drizzle dressing over salad and toss to serve immediately.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo, TX
