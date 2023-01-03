Read full article on original website
How About an Amarillo Scare for This Friday the 13th?
You might think we have just time-warped back a bit. It may seem we have rewound back before the New Year, Christmas and Thanksgiving. You would be right, sort of. Just in case you haven't noticed January has a Friday the 13th. Some people are superstitious when it comes to that day. Some businesses take advantage of it and offer some specials. I usually see tattoo places offering Friday the 13th deals.
The Fatal Amarillo Love Triangle Featured on Dateline
It would be nice to say that an interesting story came out of Amarillo for something wholesome, but this love triangle that resulted in the death of an Amarillo mother is anything but wholesome. In a 2018 episode titled "The Pink Gun Mystery" the investigative NBC show, details the twists...
Amarillo Wind. Would You Trade It For Another Annoyance?
There's nothing I love more than a good hypothetical. You know, one of those things where someone says, "what if XYZ turned into ABC and we got EFG?" kind of things. Well as I was doing my daily troll of Reddit, I saw one that really made me stop and think. Now, it's a TRUE hypothetical because it's not anything we can change or create, but I thought it was an interesting hypothetical question.
Interesting History of the Harry Holland House
Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
Blind Date Without A Person? Amarillo Has Such A Thing Now.
It's something you hear about if you're in the dating scene quite often. The dreaded blind date. You know, the one your Mom set you up on? Maybe a friend has a friend who they think you'd be great for?. Well, the blind date has now become something more, something...
Amarillo Food Challenge Brings This Family Lifetime Memories
You would think that every single new thing has been tried. Especially when it comes to food challenges. We have really young people who try to eat something crazy. You have older people as well. Even famous people try their hand at taking a part in a food challenge. Some...
Southwest Airlines Making Things Right for Amarillo Travelers
If you had made plans over the Christmas break and it involved traveling you could have been in for some issues. If your trips included Southwest Airlines then I am sure you had major headaches over the break. I am a huge fan of Southwest Airlines. We have used them...
Amarillo Schools are Filling Those Blank Spaces with Happiness
I have spent many days walking the halls of Wolflin Elementary School. That is where my daughter went to school and where I was the yearbook staff for many years. I miss those much simpler times. I have spent many days in their cafeteria. I would go and have lunch...
Ingredients for Amarillo House Fire – Dog, Candle and Power Line
Welcome to 2023 with the counts reset on homicides, robberies, and fires in Amarillo. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 800 block of South Manhattan Street on Wednesday morning, January 5th. Firefighters were able to see the smoke rising from the home as they were on their way to the fire. Once on arrival, they found that the home had heavy fire coming from the rear of the house.
How Hawaiian Evangelists, Witches, And A Bomb Ruined Family Vacation
Amarillo history is fascinating. From the days of the wild untamed west, to a field of half-buried classic cars; we've got quite the story to tell. Part of that history involves religion and some of the insanity that surrounds it. Like the time when witches, Christians, and a bomb squad...
Local doctor hosts Christmas After Christmas event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestandi, a local plastic surgeon, recently hosted his annual Christmas After Christmas event, giving local children and families from the Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association, the chance to pick up new shoes. The event occurred in late December at the Amarillo Shoe Carnival location, […]
Top 10 restaurants in Amarillo, according to Yelp
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you’re on a romantic date, catching up with a friend, or having a family gathering, Amarillo is full of delicious restaurants with the perfect atmosphere. Yelp listed the top ten best-reviewed restaurants in Amarillo which included some hidden gems along with well-known eats that have reviewers exclaiming on Yelp, “Best […]
After a Short Run Amarillo Business is Up For Sale Again
Things come and go pretty fast in this town. Stealing from Ferris Bueller's if you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. That is so true about businesses here in Amarillo too. Whether it is a place you like to shop, a restaurant you...
KFDA
‘They are just in tears’: Mothers using banned drug in the U.S., causing serious side effects
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hearing from women experiencing serious side effects from using the drug, Domperidone. The drug is banned in the U.S., but approved in other parts of the world, such as Canada. It’s used to help with...
KFDA
City of Amarillo returning to 2 trash pickups a week for residents
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city has recently announced it will be returning to two trash pickups a week for all residents in Amarillo beginning Monday. The city says they had to hire over 15 drivers to make this possible after nearly five months of once a week pickups. “At...
Myhighplains.com
Pet of the Week Needs A Good Home
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Amarillo Animal Management has some New Year resolutions for your pets including:. Spay or neuter. Microchip implant. Up to date vaccinations.
What is the Most Spoken Language in Amarillo?
Our city's name, Amarillo, literally means yellow in Spanish. So with our city being an actual Spanish word, you would think that Spanish would be one of our city's most commonly spoken languages. English is Spoken Most in Our Area but Their Are Other Languages. Of course according to our...
KFDA
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Gun Violence experts share types of guns used and where violence takes place
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As NewsChannel 10 continues the series on gun violence trends in Amarillo, today we debunk myths over the types of guns used in cases and misunderstandings about where gun violence occurs. “Well certainly a large capacity weapons or or high caliber weapons can do a lot...
abc7amarillo.com
Sweater weather to feeling like spring
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Sweater weather is in full force this morning with morning lows in the teens and 20s. Winds will switch back to the south today helping afternoon highs reach the upper 50s before a windier day on Friday. Clouds will roll into the the region Thursday night...
Myhighplains.com
Winter Salad Recipe with United
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Registered Dietitian Brenda Garcia is back with a delicious and healthy recipe to add to your life. 1. In a large bowl, layer all vegetables and fruit in the order listed above. 2. Drizzle dressing over salad and toss to serve immediately.
