wwnytv.com
What Watertown could lose and gain under golf course deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If Watertown takes over the Watertown Golf Club, the city would lose thousands of dollars annually in property tax payments and in a lease payment. On the flip side, the city would get a golf course that could generate money. The club sits on land...
wwnytv.com
Watertown bar to be demolished
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A closed Watertown bar will be torn down to make way for parking for Knowlton Technologies. William Hardin, Knowlton’s site manager, says the company recently bought Mick’s Place which is on Factory Street across from the plant. Hardin says Mick’s will come down...
wwnytv.com
Carol C. Allen, 79, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carol C. Allen, 79, of Watertown, NY, passed away on January 2, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center. She was born on July 29, 1943 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Harold and Marie (Castro) Symonds. She graduated from Watertown High School and attended JCC. She...
wwnytv.com
Merchants adopt nations for FISU World University Games
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Local businesses are getting involved in the FISU World University Games starting next week in Canton and Potsdam. The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce invited merchants to adopt the international teams playing in the games. This includes flying that nation’s flag outside of their...
wwnytv.com
Charlotte M. Stewart, 87, formerly of Watson
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Charlotte M. Stewart, 87, formerly of Watson, died on Friday morning, January 6, 2023 with her daughters at her side at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility where she was a resident since 2019. Charlotte was born on February 6, 1935 in Lowville the daughter...
wwnytv.com
William C. Couch, 92, of Chaumont
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - William C. Couch died January 4, 2023 with his family by his side at his home in Chaumont, NY. He was 92. Bill was born September 6, 1930 to Dr. William Gordon Couch, a dentist, and Doris Glynn Couch, a homemaker. He had a brother George G. Couch, who died in 2020.
wwnytv.com
T. Urling Walker (aka “Tom”), 97, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - T. Urling Walker (aka “Tom”), 97, of Watertown, NY died at his home on January 3, 2023 with the support and comfort of family, friends, and dedicated caregivers. Born on January 31, 1925 and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, Tom was the eldest of two sons of Thomas Algeo Walker and Clara Elizabeth Urling Walker. In 1943 he graduated from Peabody High School and attended Washington and Jefferson College, in Washington, PA, transferring to Case Institute of Technology, in Cleveland, OH and graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Sciences in 1951. Between high school and college, Tom served in the United States Army Air Corps in the Pacific Theater as Sergeant and crew chief on a fleet of two- and four-engine aircraft. Graduating from college on his return to civilian life, Tom moved with his wife Mabel Elizabeth Brooks Walker and their first born, Constance Louise Walker, to Watertown at the invitation of notable Watertonian Wilson Watkins to accept a position as a mechanical engineer and, eventually, Director of Safety at New York Air Brake. He often recounted his first visit to Watertown to interview for that position as a moment of destiny, arriving late at night by train at the old Woodruff Hotel with light snow gently falling in a picturesque streetscape memory. He knew on that first visit that he would make his home and career in Watertown.
wwnytv.com
Silver Gloves boxing comes to Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Silver Gloves regional boxing tournament will be held this weekend in Watertown. It’s an event that brings junior boxers from throughout the Northeast to Watertown for a chance to move on to a national tournament. The Silver Gloves event will be held at...
wwnytv.com
Judy A. (Gamble) Montondo, 77, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Judy A. (Gamble) Montondo, 77, of Smyrna, Tennessee, formerly of Watertown, passed away under the care of Hospice on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, January 12th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A calling hour will be held starting at 3:00 pm until the time of the service at the funeral home.
wwnytv.com
Vincent C. “Vince” Hartman, 72, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Vincent C. “Vince” Hartman, 72, passed away Thursday evening at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born September 28, 1950, in Alexandria Bay, son of Walter and Minnie Towers Hartman. He graduated...
wwnytv.com
Watertown flags to fly at half-staff next week to honor former mayor
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The flags in front of Watertown’s city hall will fly at half-staff next week in honor of the passing of former Mayor T. Urling Walker. “Tom” Walker died Tuesday. He was 97. Funeral services will be at noon on Monday at the First...
wwnytv.com
9 year old honored for her life saving actions
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A 9 year old girl was honored Friday for saving her dad’s life. The American Legion Auxiliary gave Quinn Matthews a “Youth Hero Award.”. They say Quinn and her family were at a local Wal-Mart when her father was having a diabetic emergency.
wwnytv.com
Funeral to be held Monday for Tom Walker
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for philanthropist and former Watertown Mayor Tom Walker. Walker died Tuesday at the age of 97. His funeral will be held at noon on Monday, January 9 at First Presbyterian Church in Watertown. Due to Covid and flu outbreaks, the...
Blizzard of ’22 cost the City of Watertown over $100K
WATERTOWN N.Y. (WWTI) — Blizzard cleanup is over but costs are just coming in. The Blizzard that hit Northern and Western New York over the 2022 Christmas holiday weekend buried cities in feet of snow. Final reports from Watertown logged over four feet in some areas, with drifts that towered many feet higher. The storm […]
wwnytv.com
SnowTown USA postponed until February
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s SnowTown USA event will be making its in-person return a little later than initially planned. Citing low snow volume and above-average temperatures, organizers have pushed the festival back from next weekend to February 4 and 5. Over the past two years, Covid has...
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
wwnytv.com
Friday Sports: Boys’ and girls’ hardwood action dominate
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ and girls’ basketball along with pro hockey were on the docket Friday night. In boys’ Frontier League basketball from Adams, South Jeff hosted Watertown. In the 1st quarter, it was Robert Piddock with the board and bucket down low: Spartans up...
wwnytv.com
John Repak, 94, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - John Repak, 94, died peacefully Saturday afternoon, December 24, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Senior Village, where he had been a resident since September. Per John’s request a private viewing was held for the immediate family. John was born on April 5, 1928 in town...
wwnytv.com
Paul Ray Flannery, 84, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Paul Ray Flannery was born on July 27, 1938, in Buffalo New York, and passed away on January 2, 2023, at his home in Clayton, NY, with his wife and daughter by his side. He was 84 years old. Paul was born to Malcolm Grame...
wwnytv.com
Support group formed for blind & visually impaired
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a monthly support group for people who are blind or visually impaired. It’s a joint effort by the Watertown Lions Club and the Northern Regional Council for Independent Living. Lions Club president Karen Strife and NRCIL’s Aileen Martin say the group supports...
