Omaha, NE

UPDATE: Bond denied for Aldrick Scott; new details emerge in death of Cari Allen

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
UPDATE: 5:00 PM

The Douglas County Attorney's Office confirmed on Tuesday that Aldrick Scott has been denied bond in a case related to the death of Omaha woman Cari Allen. Prosecutors also revealed how Allen died.

During the bond hearing, prosecutors revealed that an autopsy indicates Allen died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

"Obviously, with the upgrade in charge, we believe the evidence will show and be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, that he did kill her in Omaha and then transported and buried her down in Kansas," said Chief Deputy County Attorney Brenda Beadle.

Scott is being charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Allen, 43, was a Douglas County resident whose body was found near Topeka, Kansas on Dec. 21 . Scott was first arrested in Belize and extradited to Douglas County.

KMTV 3 News Now

