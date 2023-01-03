Read full article on original website
Local fire department finally receives new truck
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After two years of waiting, the Cortland Fire Department finally got its new firetruck on Friday. The truck was ordered in December 2020 and should have taken 16 to 18 months to deliver but took two years because of supply chain issues. Good thing it...
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
How are Valley bridges doing?
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Each bridge in the Valley falls in a range of different conditions. The law requires them to be inspected every year. The results in Mahoning County sit inside a binder in Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti’s office. Ginnetti feels the county has been aggressive...
Barrel33 opens in Mahoning County with future request for voters
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Barrel33 has expanded into Mahoning County, and the location is now open. It’s located right at the Five Points Roundabout. Barrel33 is a bar, restaurant, and retail shop under one roof. It specializes in wines, craft beer and cocktails. This location joins the...
Driver flips car at I-680 in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police said that a driver flipped a vehicle late Wednesday night on an I-680 exit ramp in Youngstown. Officers said that a car flipped at the exit from Mahoning Avenue to I-680 Southbound around 11:30 p.m. Police did not give any information on injuries or what caused...
Demo begins on old company homes in Campbell
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Demolition has begun on the old company homes in Campbell. In total, roughly 70 units will come down within the next month. Friday, a demo crew began tearing down one row of six units. The demolition is being carried out by both the city of...
Construction underway for new animal shelter in Trumbull County
A Trumbull County animal shelter is expanding to a brand new, much larger facility. Jason Cooke, who's been running the Healthy Hearts and Paws Projects from his own home, says this is a project that's about a year in coming. The seven acre site on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard...
2 dead after car traveling on I-680 riddled with bullets
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people are dead after a car they were in was riddled with bullets about 11 p.m. on Interstate 680 North. A female passenger died on her way to the hospital while the male driver was dead at the scene. The car they were driving...
Greenville overcoming hurdles in building demolitions
GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — About a year ago, the town of Greenville began a demolition project on three 200-year-old buildings on Main Street. The project is still in the works. Last year, a wall collapsed between the building of the Sportsman’s Hideaway Club on Main Street. The buildings are...
Sinkhole closes Trumbull County roadway
A large sinkhole has opened up, closing a road in Bazetta Township.
Attorney for citizens suing Newton Falls discusses lawsuit
David Engler is representing the two residents, David Hanson and Patricia Benetis, who are suing Newton Falls.
New Mahoning County prosecutor elected
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new Mahoning County prosecutor has been chosen. The Mahoning County Democratic Central Committee members took a vote Saturday choosing Gina DeGenova to take the position. One-hundred-nine ballots were cast and 70 of those votes went to DeGenova. DeGenova is the first female prosecutor to...
Local auto dealers talk about sales, inventory and customers
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Of the 104 auto dealers selling new vehicles and reporting to the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers Association, which includes the Youngstown area, 73% were down last year compared with 2021. Used car dealers were a bit better at 62%. Some dealers who spoke to WKBN...
SUV flips on I-680 ramp
One man is the hospital after an overnight crash along a ramp to Interstate 680 in Youngstown. An SUV flipped over on the ramp from Mahoning Avenue to 680 southbound at around midnight. The vehicle went over a guardrail and landed on its roof. Police are still investigating the cause...
Kenneth Wydell Shade, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Kenneth W. Shade will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Shade departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. Arrangements handled...
Teens found at Girard football field returned to facility
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Four teenage boys that took off from Belmont Pines Thursday night are back in the facility. Liberty Police Captain Ray Buhala said on Friday that the boys were located by Girard police at Girard Arrowhead Stadium around 1 a.m., just a few hours after the boys had left the facility on Churchill Hubbard Road.
Industrial corridor upgrade project awarded $2.4 million grant
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Major road improvements will be coming to North Jackson thanks to a multi-million dollar grant from the U.S. Secretary of Commerce. On Thursday, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce announced $2.4 million in grant money has been awarded to Mahoning Avenue Industrial Corridor Upgrade project.
Program offering free devices for seniors
A new local program created to help low-income seniors call for help in emergencies could one day become a national campaign.
Valley nonprofit groups get new permanent location; plan to expand services
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A couple of local nonprofit groups now have a permanent home for their operations. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Saturday in celebration of the new offices for ACTION, Inc. and Dress to Succeed. The new offices are located on Gypsy Lane in Youngstown. ACTION, a...
Window contractor facing cases in Valley and Pa.
A man with trouble running his window installation business is facing charges in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
