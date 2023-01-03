Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Arby's Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor Violations
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her Disappearance
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South Carolina
The 5 Best Places to See South Carolina Fall Foliage
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: Restaurant openings and closures in the new year
Dim sum restaurant Sum Bar to open in downtown Greenville … Bohemian Bull opens Greenville location … and Mochinut opens in Greer. Here’s the dish on some of local restaurant news for the week of Jan 6.
thelocalpalate.com
A First Look at Greenville’s First Dim Sum Restaurant
Former pop-up Sum Bar opens doors in its new brick-and-mortar space. Khailing Neoh’s much-loved dim sum pop-up, Sum Bar, enters its next chapter on January 21, 2023, in its own brick-and-mortar space on Washington Street in Greenville, South Carolina. As a full-service dim sum restaurant, Sum Bar pairs the small Chinese dumplings traditionally reserved for brunch with signature craft cocktails and a sophisticated evening setting.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Duke Tea Room
The coming of the Ottaray Hotel to North Main Street in 1909 was a momentous occasion for Greenville. Not since the Mansion House was built at Court Square in the 1820s had a hotel with such grandeur, presence and elegance graced Main Street. Nearly a century after Greenville’s first great hotel was built, the city could now boast its new architecturally unique hotel. The hotel sat at the highest point in the city on the northeast corner of North Main and Oak streets at the end of a residential section of town lined with big Victorian homes.
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South Carolina
If you're looking for a restaurant that will add a little excitement to your meal, look no further than this wacky little spot located out in the northwest corner of the state in a small town known as Salem.
FOX Carolina
Is Greenville growing taller? How density will play a role in GVL 2040 plan
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the city of Greenville continues to grow, we are looking ahead to a 2040 plan and a new development code. At the city’s design review board meeting Thursday night, 3 of the 4 big projects on the agenda were 7 stories or higher. One of the top concerns for residents in attendance was the height of some projects. As Fox Carolina learned today, tall development is what some areas might be seeing more of.
FOX Carolina
City of Greenville Will No Longer Collect Recycling
A police officer in Blacksburg lost his home and four dogs in a fire Wednesday night. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Walhalla.
gsabusiness.com
Fast-growing Spartanburg restaurant group sets new goal
a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain based in Spartanburg, is way ahead of its 2021 goal to double what was then a 50-restaurant company. With deals underway for 60 new locations, the company has 150 Eggs Up Grills open, under development or under commitment by franchise partners, according to a news release from the company. The new goal is to exceed 200 restaurants by 2026.
19-story tower planned for downtown Greenville
A new development planned for downtown Greenville would add hundreds of residential units as part of a 19-story tower.
FOX Carolina
Fire destroys private art studio in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department was called to a structure fire in a rural part of Anderson County near the 1700-block of Pelzer Highway on Friday. Firefighters extinguished the blaze which broke out in a small building behind the owners’ home. The owners, who declined...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Columbia, Greenville commercial real estate firms merge
Commercial real estate firms NAI Earle Furman in Greenville and NAI Columbia have merged, a final step in a four-year process among eight local Columbia partners and NAI Earle Furman. “We are excited that NAI Columbia is officially rolling into our business family,” Jon Good, CEO of NAI Earle Furman...
WYFF4.com
Longhorn Steakhouse in Easley cleared after gas leak, officials say
EASLEY, S.C. — UPDATE: Saturday, 1:45 p.m. According to a manager from the Longhorn Steakhouse, the restaurant was cleared by a fire marshal this morning and the restaurant was opened back up around 11:30 p.m. (BELOW: Original story) An Upstate steakhouse is closed due to a reported gas leak,...
gsabusiness.com
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant closes
After being open for business for more than a decade, Luna Rosa Gelato Café made the decision to close its doors, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. “We’ve been through it all with you,” the Facebook post started. “We’ve celebrated 15 years of birthdays, anniversaries, wine dinners, movie nights, and openings. And we’ve weathered just as many storms, illnesses, power outages and other uncertainties with you at our side. But it is with heavy hearts that we say our journey has come to an end.”
Greenville board reviews proposals for new residential buildings, hotel
Greenville’s Design Review Board discussed proposals for three new developments at a meeting Thursday night.
FOX Carolina
Players try their luck at historic Mega Millions jackpot
Is Greenville growing taller? How density will play a role in GVL 2040 plan. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
Upstate restaurant closes doors after 15 years
A Greenville restaurant has closed its door after 15 years of serving the community.
WYFF4.com
Does thunder in winter mean snow in 7-10 days? We take a look at the weather folklore
GREENVILLE, S.C. — On Wednesday, many of us woke up toloud thunder and heavy rain. Later that morning, Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus posted this message on Facebook that had us all saying: Is this for real?. "Thunder in the winter…snow in 7 days! You know my grandparents swore by...
WYFF4.com
Greater Greenville Sanitation announces ending date for recycling collection
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greater Greenville Sanitation has announced it will end recycling collection effective March 30. Steve Cole, the executive director of the Greater Greenville Sanitation District, said the elimination of recycling collection will not affect the current millage or sanitation fees incurred by residents and businesses within the Greater Greenville Sanitation District.
avlwatchdog.org
Grove Park Inn parking fees unfair? Year-round now?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I am the head of a small local nonprofit. I’ve run into a thing that feels odd to me. In looking for fundraising opportunities, I ran into publicity about the holiday parking program at the Omni Grove Park Inn. This is the one where they charge an exorbitant amount of money to park and view the gingerbread houses as a “community fundraiser.” Part of the proceeds are donated to local nonprofits (they don’t say how big a part). There doesn’t seem to be any kind of application for this for area nonprofits. When I contacted the person in charge, I was told it was full this year, and I was asked to give a bit of information about my organization to keep on file. Of course the Omni is a private organization and can give money to whoever they please. I just feel like if you are using it as an advertising point and publishing testimonials from recipients, a bit of transparency as far as how recipients are decided on is called for. Benefiting local nonprofits by application process sounds different than benefiting friends of employees or of executives who have meetings on site. So which is it? How does this system work? How are nonprofits chosen? Do they change every year? What are the details on how the money is split up?
FOX Carolina
Person kayaks down Reedy River in Greenville during flooding
Fox Carolina's Kari Beal breaks down a recent study about just how dangerous these substances can be for young children. A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Greenwood. Weather Aftermath. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We're following storm damage across the upstate. Rise of anit-semitism across the...
