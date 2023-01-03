Vladimir Putin's Mystery Blonde Spotted By His Side During New Year's Address Identified

Mega

The mystery blonde woman spotted by Vladimir Putin ’s side during his New Year’s address over the weekend has been identified as an alleged Russian army medic named Anna Sidorenko , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sidorenko, who was one of the dozens of alleged soldiers flanking Putin during his annual address on Sunday, was honored by the 70-year-old Russian leader for her contribution to the Russian war effort.

Mega

But according to the New York Post , this was far from the first time Sidorenko has been spotted by Putin’s side in recent years.

Sibir.Realii , a Russian media outlet, took to Telegram on Monday to reveal Sidorenko was first spotted by Putin’s side as far back as 2016.

“Realii has noted that one of the military standing behind Putin during his televised address was a woman who has appeared several times in shots with the president, in various roles,” the outlet reported. “In September 2016, the president was photographed on a lake in the Novgorod region with fishermen – she was among them.”

Sidorenko was spotted once again one year later in 2017 joining Putin for an Orthodox Christmas service in the same region.

Mega

“And in January 2017, these same people were noticed at an Orthodox Christmas service in a Novgorod monastery,” Sibir.Realii wrote.

Later in 2017, and again in 2019, Sidorenko was once again spotted – this time “selling” ice cream to Putin during an air show in Moscow.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin came under fire this week after it was revealed the majority of the “soldiers” standing by his side during his address on Sunday were paid actors posing as military men and women.

Like Sidorenko, many of the women flanking Putin were alleged army personnel – although some were seen previously “in various roles” alongside the Russian leader.

Mega

Putin also drew criticism on Sunday for his New Year’s address itself. During his remarks, the 70-year-old Russian strongman once again vowed to defend Russia’s “historical territory” from Ukrainian forces.

He also once again blamed the ongoing war in Ukraine on NATO and other Western allies to the war-torn neighboring nation.

“The West lied about peace,” he said. “It was preparing for aggression. … And now they are cynically using Ukraine and its people to weaken and split Russia.”

“Together, we will overcome all difficulties and preserve our country’s greatness and independence,” he added. “We will triumph, for our families and for Russia.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Putin’s vow to “triumph” over Ukraine comes as the Russo-Ukrainian war quickly approaches the one-year mark and after more than 100,000 Russian soldiers have fallen on the frontlines.