Rock Island, IL

ourquadcities.com

Foodie Friday: Thunder Bay Grille

Executive Chef Zach Bolin from Thunder Bay Grille joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday. Bolin discussed some of their offerings as well as cooking class that will be available in January and February. Thunder Bay Grille is located on Brady Street in Davenport and their hours are...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Generous Rock Island bar pays it forward

Steve’s Old Time Tap, 223 17th St., Rock Island, doesn’t just serve up great food, drinks and friendliness. The longtime downtown bar is serving compassion and a good chunk of change, as it’s collected and donated about $1,300 over the past year for other Rock Island organizations that do good work.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
97X

Meet The New Wine Bar That’s Now Open In Rock Island

A new year has brought with it a new wine bar for Rock Island. Over New Year's weekend, Skylight Luxury Lounge opened it's doors at 1325 30th Street in Rock Island. It's a vibey, relaxed place, with comfy chairs and couches, easy lighting, and of course wines. Skylight Luxury Lounge...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
rcreader.com

St Ambrose University Announces Spring 2023 Conference Celebrating Pope Francis

DAVENPORT, IOWA (January 6, 2023) — St Ambrose University will host a first-of-its-kind conference March 16-18 to celebrate the ten-year papacy of Pope Francis. The three-day event, titled Francis at 10: A Papacy of Possibilities, will feature internationally-renowned keynote speakers, opportunities for liturgy and break-out sessions, and conclude with a closing mass hosted by the Papal Nuncio to the United States, His Excellency Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Titular Archbishop of Gunela.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Bier Stube says H2-WHOA!

More and more Quad City restaurants are finding themselves with unplanned water features filling their buildings instead of diners Bier Stube in Moline is the latest restaurant to fall victim to flakey water pipes and flooding. Broken sprinkler pipes during New Year’s weekend gave the bar an unexpected indoor rainstorm. Cleanup and repairs are underway […]
MOLINE, IL
97X

Village Of East Davenport Eatery Closed Until Further Notice

A restaurant in the Village of East Davenport is closed for now. A water main break over New Year's weekend severely impacted a restaurant on Mound Street. The water level became so high that it has forced Grilled Cheese Bar to close until further notice. The water main was next...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Galesburg World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

In October, around 15,000 independent pharmacies were removed from the Tricare network. Local veterinarian explains how to take care of older dogs. Dr. David Graeff from Animal Care Hospital joins us to talk about caring for older dogs. Better Business Bureau explains cold weather-related utility scam. Updated: 6 hours ago.
GALESBURG, IL
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Davenport, Iowa

When people think of Iowa, the first thing that comes to mind is usually cornfields. While this is undoubtedly a big part of what the state has to offer, there are also plenty of great things to do and fantastic restaurants to visit in Davenport. Sitting on the banks of...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police: 4-year-old girl found alone on street in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are looking for the parents or guardians of a girl they found unaccompanied. According to police, the girl is about 4 years old. She found in the area of 9th Street and 19th Avenue. She is now at the Rock Island Police Department.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Diabetics are at increased risk of hearing loss

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing discusses the strong relationship between diabetes and hearing loss. Studies indicate that diabetics are twice as likely to develop hearing loss than those without blood glucose problems. Patients with pre-diabetes are 30% more likely to experience the disorder. Tinnitus or ringing in the ears is also more common.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

QCA housing market outlook for 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The housing market in the Quad Cities looks significantly different today than it did one year ago. According to Kendra Mulcahy with the Quad City Area Realtors,. “It was a pretty busy year, days on market was very low,” Kendra Mulcahy, the President of the Quad...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
WHO 13

One dead, one injured in Davenport shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another is injured after being shot early Thursday morning. Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire near West 3rd St. and North Pine St. around 2:19 a.m. When emergency crews arrived, officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. A 40-year-old man was transported by Medic […]
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Suspect charged in early Thursday shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Update - 8:45 p.m. The Davenport Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the shooting. 28-year-old Zachary Beverlin of Davenport has been charged with first-degree murder, willful injury with serious injury, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting.
DAVENPORT, IA

