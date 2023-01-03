ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rcreader.com

Words of Resistance: Part III – Winners of the German American Heritage Center's Fall Poetry Contest

In conjunction with the German American Heritage Center's current exhibition The White Rose: The Student Resistance Against Hitler, Munich 1942-1943, the Davenport venue sponsored a poetry contest seeking original works inspired by the theme of “resistance.” All individuals chosen for the slam were between 13 and 20 years of age, with their poems five minutes or less in length, and the contest winners received $100 as compensation for their entries. With the kind permission of the GAHC and the authors, here are the remainder of winning entries, with four additional poems found at “Words of Resistance: Part I” and “Words of Resistance: Part II.”
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Foodie Friday: Thunder Bay Grille

Executive Chef Zach Bolin from Thunder Bay Grille joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday. Bolin discussed some of their offerings as well as cooking class that will be available in January and February. Thunder Bay Grille is located on Brady Street in Davenport and their hours are...
DAVENPORT, IA
rcreader.com

St Ambrose University Announces Spring 2023 Conference Celebrating Pope Francis

DAVENPORT, IOWA (January 6, 2023) — St Ambrose University will host a first-of-its-kind conference March 16-18 to celebrate the ten-year papacy of Pope Francis. The three-day event, titled Francis at 10: A Papacy of Possibilities, will feature internationally-renowned keynote speakers, opportunities for liturgy and break-out sessions, and conclude with a closing mass hosted by the Papal Nuncio to the United States, His Excellency Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Titular Archbishop of Gunela.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Generous Rock Island bar pays it forward

Steve’s Old Time Tap, 223 17th St., Rock Island, doesn’t just serve up great food, drinks and friendliness. The longtime downtown bar is serving compassion and a good chunk of change, as it’s collected and donated about $1,300 over the past year for other Rock Island organizations that do good work.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer

A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
MANCHESTER, IA
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Davenport, Iowa

When people think of Iowa, the first thing that comes to mind is usually cornfields. While this is undoubtedly a big part of what the state has to offer, there are also plenty of great things to do and fantastic restaurants to visit in Davenport. Sitting on the banks of...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island Police Department deactivates Facebook page

UPDATE: The Rock Island Police Department’s Facebook page has returned. EARLIER UPDATE: The Rock Island Police Department has shut down its Facebook page. Chief Richard Landi says the city deactivated the page and that work is being done to upgrade and improve the page. Landi says it should be...
Local 4 WHBF

Grilled Cheese Bar floody, muddy mess; GoFundMe started

Grilled Cheese Bar in Davenport rang in the New Year with a not so nice surprise – a water main break. While the Davenport Fire Department did their best to mitigate the damage, water poured into the restaurant. Unfortunately, it left behind more than just damp furnishings; the entire restaurant is now flooded with mud […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Restaurant owner reeling after service main break

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One restaurant owner in the Village of East Davenport is rolling up her sleeves for the massive cleanup ahead after a water line break. Monday night a fire service line burst, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the Village of East Davenport to flood. “It’s been...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Village Of East Davenport Eatery Closed Until Further Notice

A restaurant in the Village of East Davenport is closed for now. A water main break over New Year's weekend severely impacted a restaurant on Mound Street. The water level became so high that it has forced Grilled Cheese Bar to close until further notice. The water main was next...
DAVENPORT, IA
wvik.org

Possible New Boundaries for Davenport Elementary Schools

Last month, the board posted proposed maps for 15 elementary schools, and asked for feedback. And following discussion by district officials, updated maps are on Monday night's agenda. In December, the board voted to close Washington, Monroe, and Buchanan schools at the end of the current school year, with whichever...
DAVENPORT, IA
tspr.org

Galesburg city council member accused of transphobic tweets

Galesburg city officials are investigating allegations that a council member’s social media account included homophobic and transphobic content. Mayor Peter Schwartzman told TSPR the city was informed on Dec. 21 of activity on a council member’s Twitter that some found offensive. The mayor referred the matter to legal...
GALESBURG, IL
WQAD

Man injured in Bettendorf shooting

BETTENDORF, Iowa — One man was injured in a Wednesday night shooting that took place at a Bettendorf apartment complex, according to a City of Bettendorf press release. On Jan. 4 at approximately 8:06 p.m., police responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive to a report of a gunshot victim.
BETTENDORF, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Looking Ahead to 2023 Projects in Rock Falls

The Rock Falls City Council brought in the first meeting of the year with a bang as they zipped through the proceedings in four minutes time. With literally one item on the agenda the Alderman approved the creation of an Economic Development Office and new position of Development Director. With an eye on the future, City Administrator Robbin Blackert shared some of the city projects that are scheduled to begin and be completed by year’s end.
ROCK FALLS, IL
WQAD

Muscatine teen charged after armed burglary Thursday

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A 19-year-old Muscatine man is in jail after an alleged armed burglary on Thursday, according to the Muscatine Police Department. At about 11:08 a.m. on Jan. 5, police responded to the 614 block of Monroe Street after a burglary in progress was reported. Officers soon arrived...
MUSCATINE, IA
aroundptown.com

Updated Broadband Map For Whiteside County

Submitted by Sandy Prescott, Administrative Assistant, Whiteside County Economic Development. In December the Whiteside County Economic Development office released a map and instructions on how to ensure the accuracy of internet coverage in the County. That map has since been updated but residents are still encouraged to login to the map and double check its accuracy.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy