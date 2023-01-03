Read full article on original website
rcreader.com
Words of Resistance: Part III – Winners of the German American Heritage Center's Fall Poetry Contest
In conjunction with the German American Heritage Center's current exhibition The White Rose: The Student Resistance Against Hitler, Munich 1942-1943, the Davenport venue sponsored a poetry contest seeking original works inspired by the theme of “resistance.” All individuals chosen for the slam were between 13 and 20 years of age, with their poems five minutes or less in length, and the contest winners received $100 as compensation for their entries. With the kind permission of the GAHC and the authors, here are the remainder of winning entries, with four additional poems found at “Words of Resistance: Part I” and “Words of Resistance: Part II.”
ourquadcities.com
Foodie Friday: Thunder Bay Grille
Executive Chef Zach Bolin from Thunder Bay Grille joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday. Bolin discussed some of their offerings as well as cooking class that will be available in January and February. Thunder Bay Grille is located on Brady Street in Davenport and their hours are...
ourquadcities.com
‘He knows grandpa’s there.’ QC native, by injured grandson’s side, mourns daughter
Former Hawkeye baseball player will be with severely burned grandson at Shriners' hospital in Texas. Watching his severely burned grandson airlifted from University Hospitals, Iowa City, to Shriners Children’s Texas, was a bittersweet moment Thursday for a Quad-City native. Troy Lard grew up in the west end of Rock...
rcreader.com
St Ambrose University Announces Spring 2023 Conference Celebrating Pope Francis
DAVENPORT, IOWA (January 6, 2023) — St Ambrose University will host a first-of-its-kind conference March 16-18 to celebrate the ten-year papacy of Pope Francis. The three-day event, titled Francis at 10: A Papacy of Possibilities, will feature internationally-renowned keynote speakers, opportunities for liturgy and break-out sessions, and conclude with a closing mass hosted by the Papal Nuncio to the United States, His Excellency Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Titular Archbishop of Gunela.
ourquadcities.com
Generous Rock Island bar pays it forward
Steve’s Old Time Tap, 223 17th St., Rock Island, doesn’t just serve up great food, drinks and friendliness. The longtime downtown bar is serving compassion and a good chunk of change, as it’s collected and donated about $1,300 over the past year for other Rock Island organizations that do good work.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer
A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Davenport, Iowa
When people think of Iowa, the first thing that comes to mind is usually cornfields. While this is undoubtedly a big part of what the state has to offer, there are also plenty of great things to do and fantastic restaurants to visit in Davenport. Sitting on the banks of...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island Police Department deactivates Facebook page
UPDATE: The Rock Island Police Department’s Facebook page has returned. EARLIER UPDATE: The Rock Island Police Department has shut down its Facebook page. Chief Richard Landi says the city deactivated the page and that work is being done to upgrade and improve the page. Landi says it should be...
Grilled Cheese Bar floody, muddy mess; GoFundMe started
Grilled Cheese Bar in Davenport rang in the New Year with a not so nice surprise – a water main break. While the Davenport Fire Department did their best to mitigate the damage, water poured into the restaurant. Unfortunately, it left behind more than just damp furnishings; the entire restaurant is now flooded with mud […]
KWQC
Restaurant owner reeling after service main break
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One restaurant owner in the Village of East Davenport is rolling up her sleeves for the massive cleanup ahead after a water line break. Monday night a fire service line burst, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the Village of East Davenport to flood. “It’s been...
Village Of East Davenport Eatery Closed Until Further Notice
A restaurant in the Village of East Davenport is closed for now. A water main break over New Year's weekend severely impacted a restaurant on Mound Street. The water level became so high that it has forced Grilled Cheese Bar to close until further notice. The water main was next...
wvik.org
Possible New Boundaries for Davenport Elementary Schools
Last month, the board posted proposed maps for 15 elementary schools, and asked for feedback. And following discussion by district officials, updated maps are on Monday night's agenda. In December, the board voted to close Washington, Monroe, and Buchanan schools at the end of the current school year, with whichever...
tspr.org
Galesburg city council member accused of transphobic tweets
Galesburg city officials are investigating allegations that a council member’s social media account included homophobic and transphobic content. Mayor Peter Schwartzman told TSPR the city was informed on Dec. 21 of activity on a council member’s Twitter that some found offensive. The mayor referred the matter to legal...
Man injured in Bettendorf shooting
BETTENDORF, Iowa — One man was injured in a Wednesday night shooting that took place at a Bettendorf apartment complex, according to a City of Bettendorf press release. On Jan. 4 at approximately 8:06 p.m., police responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive to a report of a gunshot victim.
nrgmediadixon.com
Looking Ahead to 2023 Projects in Rock Falls
The Rock Falls City Council brought in the first meeting of the year with a bang as they zipped through the proceedings in four minutes time. With literally one item on the agenda the Alderman approved the creation of an Economic Development Office and new position of Development Director. With an eye on the future, City Administrator Robbin Blackert shared some of the city projects that are scheduled to begin and be completed by year’s end.
‘A slap in the face!’ Slain teen’s dad says sentence is unfair
A 20-year-old Rock Island woman was sentenced Friday to serve 22 years in prison for her role in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old girl. But the slain teen’s father says justice has not been served. Jimena Jinez appeared Friday in Rock Island County Court after she waived a jury trial and pleaded guilty to […]
nrgmediadixon.com
City of Sterling Finally are Able to Keep Tabs on What is Happening at the Old Franz Manufacturing Building
The Old Franz Manufacturing Building sits in downtown Sterling and at the recent Sterling City Council meeting; Mayor Skip Lee asked if the city was keeping an eye on what is happening there. The mayor was told it is hard to keep tabs because the building has an out of...
Muscatine teen charged after armed burglary Thursday
MUSCATINE, Iowa — A 19-year-old Muscatine man is in jail after an alleged armed burglary on Thursday, according to the Muscatine Police Department. At about 11:08 a.m. on Jan. 5, police responded to the 614 block of Monroe Street after a burglary in progress was reported. Officers soon arrived...
aroundptown.com
Updated Broadband Map For Whiteside County
Submitted by Sandy Prescott, Administrative Assistant, Whiteside County Economic Development. In December the Whiteside County Economic Development office released a map and instructions on how to ensure the accuracy of internet coverage in the County. That map has since been updated but residents are still encouraged to login to the map and double check its accuracy.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 29, 2022-Jan. 4, 2023 See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 4, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
