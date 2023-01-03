Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Grant will help Bishop Hill add new programsMike BerryBishop Hill, IL
rcreader.com
Now Playing: Friday, January 6, through Thursday, January 12
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages or other sites with film information.) Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Over the film's 190-plus minutes, I never yawned once, and thought that James Cameron had executed his greatest action sequences since Aliens, which makes them among the greatest action sequences of all time. IMDb listing.
Find Your Best Quad-Cities Burgers In Our Meaty List Of Local Restaurants!
It’s a beautiful day, the smells of grills are wafting through the air, and we at your freewheelin’, magical site for entertainment and features, QuadCities.com know what you need. That’s right, some juicy tips on how you can get a damn fine burger here in the Quads.
ourquadcities.com
Generous Rock Island bar pays it forward
Steve’s Old Time Tap, 223 17th St., Rock Island, doesn’t just serve up great food, drinks and friendliness. The longtime downtown bar is serving compassion and a good chunk of change, as it’s collected and donated about $1,300 over the past year for other Rock Island organizations that do good work.
ourquadcities.com
Foodie Friday: Thunder Bay Grille
Executive Chef Zach Bolin from Thunder Bay Grille joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday. Bolin discussed some of their offerings as well as cooking class that will be available in January and February. Thunder Bay Grille is located on Brady Street in Davenport and their hours are...
ourquadcities.com
A Capitol renovation is nearly done
Thirteen years after it closed, the grand and historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Davenport may finally be ready for its closeup in about four months. The nearly 103-year-old, 1,500-seat theater at 326 W. 3rd St. has been rigorously, lovingly renovated to its former glory — as part of the $24-million restoration and transformation of the 10-story Kahl Building. The Capitol expects to reopen to events (potentially comedy, music, films and dance) this spring, chief developer Chris Ales said Thursday.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
rcreader.com
Buried Stories: Count Nicholas Fejervary, 1811-1895
One of the people who shaped Davenport was a Hungarian nobleman. What were the odds?. Count Nicholas Fejervary (Miklós Fejérváry) came to Davenport when he was 41 years old. He left his native Hungary to escape the imposed martial law that followed the failed revolutions that swept Europe in 1847 and 1848. Friends had been exiled, imprisoned, even executed. He chose to settle in Davenport because it reminded him of his home on the Danube.
rcreader.com
St Ambrose University Announces Spring 2023 Conference Celebrating Pope Francis
DAVENPORT, IOWA (January 6, 2023) — St Ambrose University will host a first-of-its-kind conference March 16-18 to celebrate the ten-year papacy of Pope Francis. The three-day event, titled Francis at 10: A Papacy of Possibilities, will feature internationally-renowned keynote speakers, opportunities for liturgy and break-out sessions, and conclude with a closing mass hosted by the Papal Nuncio to the United States, His Excellency Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Titular Archbishop of Gunela.
KWQC
Police: 4-year-old girl found alone on street in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are looking for the parents or guardians of a girl they found unaccompanied. According to police, the girl is about 4 years old. She found in the area of 9th Street and 19th Avenue. She is now at the Rock Island Police Department.
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Davenport, Iowa
When people think of Iowa, the first thing that comes to mind is usually cornfields. While this is undoubtedly a big part of what the state has to offer, there are also plenty of great things to do and fantastic restaurants to visit in Davenport. Sitting on the banks of...
'We'll pull through it, but we need help' | Father of woman killed in Davenport apartment fire speaks out
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The father of the woman who lost her life in a Davenport apartment fire in late December is seeking community support. Marissa Lard died on Dec. 23 — one day before Christmas Eve. The apartment fire started at approximately 2:23 PM on the 1600 block of W. 42 St. in Davenport.
KBUR
University of Iowa grad’s presiding over US House
Washington- As Republicans wrangle with the decision of who will win the role of House Speaker, a University of Iowa graduate has been managing the voting and debate on the House floor. Radio Iowa reports that Cheryl Lynn Johnson has been the Clerk of the U.S. House since February 25th...
nrgmediadixon.com
City of Sterling Finally are Able to Keep Tabs on What is Happening at the Old Franz Manufacturing Building
The Old Franz Manufacturing Building sits in downtown Sterling and at the recent Sterling City Council meeting; Mayor Skip Lee asked if the city was keeping an eye on what is happening there. The mayor was told it is hard to keep tabs because the building has an out of...
Village Of East Davenport Eatery Closed Until Further Notice
A restaurant in the Village of East Davenport is closed for now. A water main break over New Year's weekend severely impacted a restaurant on Mound Street. The water level became so high that it has forced Grilled Cheese Bar to close until further notice. The water main was next...
beckersasc.com
Iowa physician accused of unsafe practicing must pay penalty
Davenport, Iowa-based dermatologist Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah, MD, has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training after being accused of unsafe practices, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Jan. 5. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Gangadhariah with practicing in a way harmful to the public due to his...
Part of Interstate 80 in Henry County closed after semi-truck smashes into overpass
COLONA, Ill. — Interstate 80 westbound lanes in the area of Cleveland Road in Henry County (IL) are temporarily shut down after a single-vehicle crash, according to a Henry County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. The crash occurred on Thursday, Jan. 5, around 11:21 a.m. at Interstate 80 westbound at...
Muscatine teen charged after armed burglary Thursday
MUSCATINE, Iowa — A 19-year-old Muscatine man is in jail after an alleged armed burglary on Thursday, according to the Muscatine Police Department. At about 11:08 a.m. on Jan. 5, police responded to the 614 block of Monroe Street after a burglary in progress was reported. Officers soon arrived...
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged with child endangerment after alleged biting incident
An Iowa City woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly biting her 8-year-old daughter. Police say the incident took place in the Broadway Street apartment of 29-year-old Shauntenika Fleming. At around 1:45 officers responded to a report of her attacking the child. Upon contact, police reportedly observed a significant bite mark on the child’s left forearm that they say was still clearly visible nearly 40 minutes after the initial call. The girl also allegedly had a large welt and abrasion on her back from being struck with a glass bottle of hot sauce.
Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000
An eastern Iowa dermatologist accused of practicing in an unsafe manner has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah of Davenport with practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the public due to his alleged failure to possess and […] The post Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCJJ
University of Iowa reports hospital under construction in North Liberty will focus on orthopedics
After the State Health Facilities Council rejected University of Iowa’s Health Care’s proposal for a hospital in North Liberty because of its focus on orthopedics, they approved a second application changing the focus to complex care. Now that the project is underway, UIHC has referred to the project as an orthopedic hospital again.
