East Moline, IL

rcreader.com

Now Playing: Friday, January 6, through Thursday, January 12

Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages or other sites with film information.) Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Over the film's 190-plus minutes, I never yawned once, and thought that James Cameron had executed his greatest action sequences since Aliens, which makes them among the greatest action sequences of all time. IMDb listing.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Generous Rock Island bar pays it forward

Steve’s Old Time Tap, 223 17th St., Rock Island, doesn’t just serve up great food, drinks and friendliness. The longtime downtown bar is serving compassion and a good chunk of change, as it’s collected and donated about $1,300 over the past year for other Rock Island organizations that do good work.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Foodie Friday: Thunder Bay Grille

Executive Chef Zach Bolin from Thunder Bay Grille joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday. Bolin discussed some of their offerings as well as cooking class that will be available in January and February. Thunder Bay Grille is located on Brady Street in Davenport and their hours are...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

A Capitol renovation is nearly done

Thirteen years after it closed, the grand and historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Davenport may finally be ready for its closeup in about four months. The nearly 103-year-old, 1,500-seat theater at 326 W. 3rd St. has been rigorously, lovingly renovated to its former glory — as part of the $24-million restoration and transformation of the 10-story Kahl Building. The Capitol expects to reopen to events (potentially comedy, music, films and dance) this spring, chief developer Chris Ales said Thursday.
DAVENPORT, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
IOWA STATE
rcreader.com

Buried Stories: Count Nicholas Fejervary, 1811-1895

One of the people who shaped Davenport was a Hungarian nobleman. What were the odds?. Count Nicholas Fejervary (Miklós Fejérváry) came to Davenport when he was 41 years old. He left his native Hungary to escape the imposed martial law that followed the failed revolutions that swept Europe in 1847 and 1848. Friends had been exiled, imprisoned, even executed. He chose to settle in Davenport because it reminded him of his home on the Danube.
DAVENPORT, IA
rcreader.com

St Ambrose University Announces Spring 2023 Conference Celebrating Pope Francis

DAVENPORT, IOWA (January 6, 2023) — St Ambrose University will host a first-of-its-kind conference March 16-18 to celebrate the ten-year papacy of Pope Francis. The three-day event, titled Francis at 10: A Papacy of Possibilities, will feature internationally-renowned keynote speakers, opportunities for liturgy and break-out sessions, and conclude with a closing mass hosted by the Papal Nuncio to the United States, His Excellency Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Titular Archbishop of Gunela.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police: 4-year-old girl found alone on street in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are looking for the parents or guardians of a girl they found unaccompanied. According to police, the girl is about 4 years old. She found in the area of 9th Street and 19th Avenue. She is now at the Rock Island Police Department.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Davenport, Iowa

When people think of Iowa, the first thing that comes to mind is usually cornfields. While this is undoubtedly a big part of what the state has to offer, there are also plenty of great things to do and fantastic restaurants to visit in Davenport. Sitting on the banks of...
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

University of Iowa grad’s presiding over US House

Washington- As Republicans wrangle with the decision of who will win the role of House Speaker, a University of Iowa graduate has been managing the voting and debate on the House floor. Radio Iowa reports that Cheryl Lynn Johnson has been the Clerk of the U.S. House since February 25th...
IOWA CITY, IA
97X

Village Of East Davenport Eatery Closed Until Further Notice

A restaurant in the Village of East Davenport is closed for now. A water main break over New Year's weekend severely impacted a restaurant on Mound Street. The water level became so high that it has forced Grilled Cheese Bar to close until further notice. The water main was next...
DAVENPORT, IA
beckersasc.com

Iowa physician accused of unsafe practicing must pay penalty

Davenport, Iowa-based dermatologist Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah, MD, has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training after being accused of unsafe practices, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Jan. 5. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Gangadhariah with practicing in a way harmful to the public due to his...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Muscatine teen charged after armed burglary Thursday

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A 19-year-old Muscatine man is in jail after an alleged armed burglary on Thursday, according to the Muscatine Police Department. At about 11:08 a.m. on Jan. 5, police responded to the 614 block of Monroe Street after a burglary in progress was reported. Officers soon arrived...
MUSCATINE, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman charged with child endangerment after alleged biting incident

An Iowa City woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly biting her 8-year-old daughter. Police say the incident took place in the Broadway Street apartment of 29-year-old Shauntenika Fleming. At around 1:45 officers responded to a report of her attacking the child. Upon contact, police reportedly observed a significant bite mark on the child’s left forearm that they say was still clearly visible nearly 40 minutes after the initial call. The girl also allegedly had a large welt and abrasion on her back from being struck with a glass bottle of hot sauce.
IOWA CITY, IA
