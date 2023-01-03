ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lukeville, AZ

Over 250 migrants found in two days near Lukeville

By Marcos Icahuate
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
Ajo station agents encountered several large groups of migrants over the course of two days, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Wednesday, a total of 111 migrants were found within two groups.

Many who made up the groups were unaccompanied children and single adults, says Chief Modlin.

On the following day, more than 140 migrants were found near Lukeville.

Once again, the group had single adults, as well as family units from eight different countries, explains Chief Modlin.

Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

KGUN 9 Tucson News

