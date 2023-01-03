Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote a memo to staff on Jan. 4 that the company will eliminate "just over 18,000 roles," a much higher number than anticipated. "Several teams" will be affected by the layoffs. Still, most of them will be in Amazon Stores and People, Experience, and Technology (PXT), according to Jassy's memo on the company's blog. "Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so," Jassy wrote. "These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure; however, I'm also optimistic that we'll be inventive, resourceful, and scrappy in this time when we're not hiring expansively and eliminating some roles." The approximately 18,000 job cuts, including layoffs Amazon made last fall, represent about 1.2% of the 1.544 million full- and part-time employees the company reported on Sept. 30, 2022, per Variety. Jassy announced in November that Amazon would cut jobs in its Devices and Books businesses and offer voluntary buyouts to certain PXT employees. As "leaders continue to make adjustments," he told employees there would be "more role reductions" going into 2023. About 10,000 jobs were being cut at the time, according to the New York Times.

2 DAYS AGO