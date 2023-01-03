Read full article on original website
Disney World Suffers Serious Blunder Going Into 2023
The new year is off to a bit of a rough start for Disney World and its guests. After promising to bring back a key service by the end of 2022, the Walt Disney World parking trams at EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios remain out of business as of the start of January 2023, making getting to and from the Orlando-based theme park and back to your car a little more difficult.
How to Cancel Amazon Prime and Prime Video
With the cost of subscription services soaring to new heights, the impact on wallets has never been greater. With many people subscribing to multiple streaming services – Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Amazon's Prime Video to name a few – ending your subscription for those not-so frequently used libraries is a great way to save some extra money. By ridding yourself of Amazon Prime Video, consumers can save $8.99 per month, and ending your Amazon Prime membership can save you close to $150 annually. But how exactly do you cancel your Prime Video and Amazon Prime subscription?
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Disney+ Release Date Possibly Revealed
Avatar: The Way of Water may still be dominating the box office, but Disney+ subscribers could soon be traveling to Pandora. Just weeks after James Cameron's followup to his 2009 blockbuster Avatar hit theaters on Dec. 16, Avatar: The Way of Water seems likely to hit the Disney+ streaming library sooner rather than later.
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 6)
Dozens of new additions have already made their way to the Netflix streaming library in the new year, but as the streaming giant welcomes the first full weekend of January 2023Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld. "In 1990s Mumbai, a crime boss and his network wield unchecked power over the...
Major Netflix Movie Is Getting a Sequel
Animation fans, rejoice! Netflix has greenlit a sequel to The Sea Beast, its most popular movie in the medium, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Chris Williams, the director/co-writer, signed an overall deal with Netflix in late 2022, with two new movies in the works, one of which is a sequel to the 2022 seafaring adventure.
'The Flintstones' Seasons Removed From HBO Max
The latest cartoon culling from HBO Max took three seasons of The Flinstones off the streaming service, among other classics. As of Dec. 31, Seasons 4 through 6 of The Flinstones are no longer available to stream – 78 episodes in total. However, the first three seasons of this classic cartoon are still available.
Amazon Layoffs: 18,000 to Lose their Jobs
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote a memo to staff on Jan. 4 that the company will eliminate "just over 18,000 roles," a much higher number than anticipated. "Several teams" will be affected by the layoffs. Still, most of them will be in Amazon Stores and People, Experience, and Technology (PXT), according to Jassy's memo on the company's blog. "Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so," Jassy wrote. "These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure; however, I'm also optimistic that we'll be inventive, resourceful, and scrappy in this time when we're not hiring expansively and eliminating some roles." The approximately 18,000 job cuts, including layoffs Amazon made last fall, represent about 1.2% of the 1.544 million full- and part-time employees the company reported on Sept. 30, 2022, per Variety. Jassy announced in November that Amazon would cut jobs in its Devices and Books businesses and offer voluntary buyouts to certain PXT employees. As "leaders continue to make adjustments," he told employees there would be "more role reductions" going into 2023. About 10,000 jobs were being cut at the time, according to the New York Times.
'Wednesday' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Netflix
Wednesday has been one of Netflix's biggest shows of all time, after only one season. Now, we have an update on the Tim Burton-created series' Season 2 fate at the streamer. In a new video, Netflix shared clips from Wednesday Season 1 along with footage of fans who've been rallying around the series. near the end of the clip, Netflix reveals that "the global phenomenon will return for Season 2."
