Howard Smith won't seek 4th term on Amarillo council

In a Monday morning announcement, Amarillo City Council member Howard Smith announced he will not seek a fourth term in this spring's municipal elections.

Smith now joins councilmember Eddy Sauer and Mayor Ginger Nelson as the third member of the Amarillo City Council not to seek reelection. His announcement leaves incumbents Freda Powell and Cole Stanley as the only council members not to announce their plans for the May city council election.

To date, the only announced candidate for city council is Hobert “Gunny” Brown, a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran and community leader who previously ran for city council in 2021.

Smith's statement elaborates on his decision not to seek a fourth term.

“After proudly serving on the Amarillo Council in Place 4 for three consecutive terms and after much consideration, I have decided not to seek election,” Smith said. “I am so grateful for the tremendous support I have received over the past six years and have truly enjoyed serving our community.”

Smith cited the many businesses that he and his fellow councilmembers have worked to bring to Amarillo during his tenure.

Among the businesses he named were the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Health, Amazon, Cacique Cheese Factory, Producer Owned Beef, Albers Aerospace, Torkworx, Buc-ee’s and CVRM Texas.

Other accomplishments listed by Smith during his term were completing the Embassy Suites Hotel and the downtown parking garage. Additionally, he spoke about the deal to keep the American Quarter Horse Association in Amarillo, the expansion of Caviness Beef Producers as well as the announcement of the new multimodal bus terminal, newly acquired water rights and the city’s new broadband initiative.

Smith continued in his statement:

“I made a promise when first elected to always listen to the residents of Amarillo and I held steady to my word. From May 2017 through December 2022, I not only held one-on-one meetings with concerned citizens and city leaders, but I attended nearly 200 council meetings and 18 all-day budget meetings. Since being elected to the City Council, I have dedicated all of my time and resources to bettering our community and I am beyond grateful for the continued support I have received from voters and my family.”

He said that while his term ends in May that he plans to continue to serve the people of Amarillo and the new city council in whatever way that he can.

The filing period for the upcoming May 6 city election is from Jan. 18 to Feb. 17.