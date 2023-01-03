Read full article on original website
Nj Authorities Have Located and Recovered a Baby Girl, and Have Taken the Father Into Custody.
VINELAND, N.J. (PIX11) – A toddler who was last seen with her father in New Jersey on Wednesday has been recovered by authorities, prompting the cancellation of an Amber Alert that was issued early Thursday morning, officials said. The girl is 7 months old. According to a tweet that...
Video Shows New Jersey State Police Finding and Saving a Missing Man.
SPRINGFIELD, New Jersey — State troopers in New Jersey performed a daring rescue that was caught on camera. They searched the rugged terrain of Stokes State Forest and eventually located and rescued a man. The 24 hours he was out in the cold had caused him to suffer from hypothermia.
NJ is Awakened by An Amber Alert Because a Father Did Not Come Back with His Daughter.
On Thursday morning, the man and his young daughter who were the focus of a pre-dawn Amber Alert were discovered near the base of the Commodore Barry Bridge. At 4:15 am, news of the kidnapping of Emerie Rivera Black, 7 months old, by her father Ramon B. Rivera Jr., 22, of Vineland, caused phones all across New Jersey to ring.
This Weekend, New York-New Jersey Port Authority Crossing Tolls Will Increase by $1.
This weekend, drivers driving between New York City and New Jersey may incur higher tolls. The rise affects Port Authority crossings, such as the George Washington Bridge, the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the Outerbridge Crossing, the Goethals and Bayonne bridges. On Sunday, both peak and off-peak E-ZPass tolls will increase...
A New Dollar General Store Has Opened in a Town in the State of New Jersey.
Dollar General is a retail chain with headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, and widespread distribution across the United States. For some time now, Dollar General has been receiving negative attention for allegedly overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. There are currently 18,721 Dollar General locations across the United States as of November 13th, 2022.
In Order to Support Abortion Clinics in New Jersey, the State Will Allocate $15 Million in Funding in the Form of Grants and Loans.
New Jersey has allocated $15 million to improve its abortion clinics, a decision that is guaranteed to garner widespread notice. The $15 million will be distributed to abortion clinics and healthcare providers in the form of interest-free loans and grants. : 2022 Saw Another Mass Exodus From Nj. If They...
The 21 Counties in New Jersey Now Have Access to the Snap Navigator Program.
(TRENTON) – Sarah Adelman, the state’s Commissioner of Human Services, made the announcement today that the Department of Human Services has increased the number of Navigators that are available in a greater number of counties to assist individuals who are interested in applying for or who are already participating in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Update on the Stimulus: New Jersey Homeowners Have 23 Days Left to Apply for a $1,500 Programme.
Homeowners in New Jersey can receive up to $1,500 in the first half of the year if they apply for a programme by the end of January. New Jersey homeowners and renters have until January 31 to apply for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters programme. The...
By Passing the Nation’s First Statewide Mandate for Media Literacy Education in Public Schools, New Jersey Has Made History.
As reported by KYW Newsradio: TRENTON, N.J. New Jersey is the first state to mandate media literacy education for kids in grades K-12 as a means of countering the spread of fake news and conspiracy theories. On Wednesday, Governor Phil Murphy signed into law an initiative to improve the nation’s...
In Other News About the Stimulus Package, New Jersey Homeowners Have Until the End of the Month to Apply for a $1,500 Grant.
New Jersey homeowners have less than four weeks to qualify for a programme that will award them up to $1,500 before the end of the first half of the year. As of January 31st, applications for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters programme were still being accepted by residents of Garden State.
The March 31st Deadline is Approaching Quickly for South Carolina Residents to Claim Their $800 Tax Rebate.
If you live in South Carolina and owe taxes for the year 2021, you have until the end of the first quarter of 2023 to file and be eligible for a rebate of up to $800. The amount of this rebate that each applicant receives is tied to their individual tax situation. According to the department, a person’s tax liability is the amount of South Carolina state income tax that they are responsible for paying in the upcoming fiscal year (2021).
Have You Received Your One-Time Bonus of up to $1050? In any case, you might still be eligible.
Have you received a lump sum from New York? If you own a house in New York and aren’t sure whether or not you’re eligible for a refund, you might want to find out. An estimated 3 million homeowners in New York have received refunds. These homeowners have...
New Jersey Allocates $20 million for The Construction of New Affordable Housing Units.
The state will get roughly $20 million from the Murphy administration in new affordable housing units. On Thursday, Governor Phil Murphy made the announcement in Elizabeth. 20 apartments in the city will each receive more than $4 million. The strategy will assist in the development of 79 affordable housing units...
NJ will Provide $15 Million in Grants and Loans to Abortion Clinics.
New Jersey has set aside $15 million for the renovation of abortion clinics, a decision that is guaranteed to garner a lot of attention. The $15 million will be distributed to hospitals and clinics that offer abortion services as grants and loans with 0% interest. Governor Phil Murphy claims that...
The Deadline for New Jersey Homeowners to Qualify for a $1,500 Stimulus Programme Has Been Extended to the End of the Month.
In the first half of the year, New Jersey residents can receive up to $1,500 through a programme, but they need to act quickly. The application deadline is in a little less than four weeks. Homeowners and renters in New Jersey can apply for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for...
New Jersey’s Snap (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) Benefits Go Up
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — Benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have grown in New Jersey. Low-income families can get aid buying food through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which gives them a benefits card that can be used at most grocery shops and even certain farmer’s markets.
The State of Oregon Has Elected Its Second Female Chief Justice.
Oregon’s Supreme Court has its second female top justice. Chief Justice Martha Walters retired and was succeeded by Meagan Flynn on Jan. 1. The court, which elects the chief justice, expressed its support for Flynn in October and unanimously confirmed her six-year term in December. Gov. Kate Brown appointed...
