Solar Integrated Roofing Corp., an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing and EV charging systems, has acquired and retires its outstanding Class C Preferred Stock associated with the 2021 Enerev acquisition. Concurrent with the completion of this transaction, Enerev founder Trent Crane has been promoted to regional VP of sales. In this role, Crane will oversee all sales activities for SIRC in California, including SIRC’s direct and indirect sales and customer service teams.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO