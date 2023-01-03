Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
National Weather Service to survey Bayview storm damage
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The National Weather Service will be in Bayview in Beaufort County Thursday to survey storm damage to determine if it may have been caused by a tornado. Viewers sent in several pictures and video of snapped trees and power poles. Law enforcement reported large pine trees...
carolinacoastonline.com
Endangered whale spotted near Morehead City port
- One of the most endangered whales in the world was seen in the Morehead City Port waters Tuesday morning. In a video captured by local fishing charter captain Daniel Griffee, a juvenile North Atlantic right whale could be seen swimming around just under the surface and occasionally breaching the water.
carolinacoastonline.com
Damaged CCEC insulator causes power outages
PINE KNOLL SHORES - Damages to Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op's (CCEC) infrastructure left many in Carteret County without power on New Year's Eve. According to the CCECs Communications Director Melissa Glenn, general wear and tear from the elements caused the failure of an insulator on their transmission line in Pine Knoll Shores.
carolinacoastonline.com
Misplaced Mutts cares for dog that survives fatal house fire
CARTERET COUNTY — A dog that survived a house fire that occurred Dec. 29 in New Bern continues to be cared for by a foster family associated with Misplaced Mutts, an animal welfare and adoption group in Carteret County. Sport, which sustained serious burns during the fire that killed...
newbernnow.com
Plane lands safely at Onslow Co. airport after emergency call
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — An American Airlines flight made a safe landing after an emergency call came in early Wednesday afternoon to Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. after the pilot of American Airlines flight 5971 reported smelling a burning odor coming from the cockpit. Emergency […]
Mysterious Sea Creature Spotted Along North Carolina Coast
Commenters debated online what the large creature could be.
WITN
Two fires within four days erupt in Beaufort County neighborhood
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fires have broken out in less than a week just three blocks apart in Beaufort County. On New Year’s Eve day, a couple lost their belongings and three dogs to a fire that started in the kitchen of their home in the Rosedale subdivision off of Highway 264 outside of Washington.
carolinacoastonline.com
Redevelopment plan for old Hi-Lites property in Atlantic Beach could be approved soon
ATLANTIC BEACH — It looks like it could be a big year for major development projects in Atlantic Beach. A plan for redevelopment of the hold Hi-Lites property at 109 and 115 West Fort Macon Road (Highway 58) is winding its way through the development process – with possible town council approval as early late January or February – and construction of residential units could begin this spring on the old Showboat Motel property on the Atlantic Beach Causeway.
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle officials remind residents of change in tax bill system
EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle officials are reminding property owners and residents that they have not and will not receive a separate tax bill from the town for 2022. Carteret County is handling the county’s tax billing, and the combined bills have been mailed and are available online at carteretcountytax.com.
carolinacoastonline.com
New year brings new fishing rules
NORTH CAROLINA — Several new quota and size limits for area fisherman have gone into effect with the beginning of the new year. The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries proclaimed changes effective Jan. 1 to striped bass size limits, commercial bluefish quotas, the opening of commercial black sea bass fishing, commercial and recreational cobia fishing and the mechanical harvest of clams from public areas.
WITN
NCDOT roadway project begins January 9 in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A road in Jacksonville will closed due to maintenance starting next week. Fairway Road in Jacksonville will be closed from January 9th through January 18th near the intersection with Commerce Road. The DOT says this project is to relocate sewer pipes and manholes on Commerce Road...
wcti12.com
Homeowner and one other confirmed deceased after house fire
NEW BERN, Craven County — The homeowner and one other from the Thursday, Dec. 29 house fire in New Bern have been confirmed deceased. The dog, Sport, survived and is being cared for by a foster family associated with Misplaced Mutts. Colleen Roberts, Public Information Officer for the City...
The Daily South
“Something You Don’t See Everyday”: Mystery Creature Filmed Swimming Off North Carolina Stumps Internet
Theories are flying after a video of a large, reptile-like animal swimming in a North Carolina inlet went viral last week. Chaisin’ Tails Outdoors, a saltwater bait and tackle shop in Atlantic Beach, shared a clip of the mystery creature and its confusing movements on Facebook Tuesday. "Something you...
WITN
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to auction off unclaimed property
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -If you’re looking for a deal on household items, tools, or bikes, you might find it in an unlikely place. Your local Sheriff’s Office. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has posted on social media that it will soon be auctioning off some of the unclaimed items it has collected as evidence that are no longer needed.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 3, 4 & 5
Linwood "Buddy" Letchworth, 67, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Carolina East in New Bern. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday at Davis Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmy Mercer and Pastor Ray Connor officiating. Burial will follow at Styron Cemetery in Davis.
neusenews.com
Traffic stops lead to multiple arrests
Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
newbernnow.com
Lunch and Learn: Forgotten Black Soldiers at the Battle of New Bern
The question has been asked many times over the years – did Black soldiers fight at the Battle of New Bern on March 14, 1862? How could they if the formation of the US Colored Troops did not take place until 1863? Though scant documentation exists, Historian Claudia Houston has followed elusive threads of evidence of Blacks who joined Union ranks prior to the formation of the USCT. Her fascinating program will answer the question with a resounding “yes.” Claudia will introduce William Henry Johnson, an “independent man” of color who did, indeed, fight for the Union at the Battle of New Bern.
newbernnow.com
Construction Noise, Redevelopment Commission, Petition of Citizens, Among Items on New Bern BOA Meeting Agenda – Jan. 10
The Jan. 10 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. 1. Meeting opened by Mayor Jeffrey T. Odham....
WITN
Community speaks out about concerns in Craven Terrace apartments
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Community members in one city in the East are speaking out on behalf of current tenants at an apartment complex who say they are experiencing unfit living conditions, and are having a hard time getting problems fixed. Tenants of Craven Terrace apartments in New Bern,...
Comments / 0