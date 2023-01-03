ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harkers Island, NC

WITN

National Weather Service to survey Bayview storm damage

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The National Weather Service will be in Bayview in Beaufort County Thursday to survey storm damage to determine if it may have been caused by a tornado. Viewers sent in several pictures and video of snapped trees and power poles. Law enforcement reported large pine trees...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Endangered whale spotted near Morehead City port

- One of the most endangered whales in the world was seen in the Morehead City Port waters Tuesday morning. In a video captured by local fishing charter captain Daniel Griffee, a juvenile North Atlantic right whale could be seen swimming around just under the surface and occasionally breaching the water.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Damaged CCEC insulator causes power outages

PINE KNOLL SHORES - Damages to Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op's (CCEC) infrastructure left many in Carteret County without power on New Year's Eve. According to the CCECs Communications Director Melissa Glenn, general wear and tear from the elements caused the failure of an insulator on their transmission line in Pine Knoll Shores.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Misplaced Mutts cares for dog that survives fatal house fire

CARTERET COUNTY — A dog that survived a house fire that occurred Dec. 29 in New Bern continues to be cared for by a foster family associated with Misplaced Mutts, an animal welfare and adoption group in Carteret County. Sport, which sustained serious burns during the fire that killed...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Plane lands safely at Onslow Co. airport after emergency call

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — An American Airlines flight made a safe landing after an emergency call came in early Wednesday afternoon to Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. after the pilot of American Airlines flight 5971 reported smelling a burning odor coming from the cockpit. Emergency […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two fires within four days erupt in Beaufort County neighborhood

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fires have broken out in less than a week just three blocks apart in Beaufort County. On New Year’s Eve day, a couple lost their belongings and three dogs to a fire that started in the kitchen of their home in the Rosedale subdivision off of Highway 264 outside of Washington.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Redevelopment plan for old Hi-Lites property in Atlantic Beach could be approved soon

ATLANTIC BEACH — It looks like it could be a big year for major development projects in Atlantic Beach. A plan for redevelopment of the hold Hi-Lites property at 109 and 115 West Fort Macon Road (Highway 58) is winding its way through the development process – with possible town council approval as early late January or February – and construction of residential units could begin this spring on the old Showboat Motel property on the Atlantic Beach Causeway.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Emerald Isle officials remind residents of change in tax bill system

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle officials are reminding property owners and residents that they have not and will not receive a separate tax bill from the town for 2022. Carteret County is handling the county’s tax billing, and the combined bills have been mailed and are available online at carteretcountytax.com.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

New year brings new fishing rules

NORTH CAROLINA — Several new quota and size limits for area fisherman have gone into effect with the beginning of the new year. The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries proclaimed changes effective Jan. 1 to striped bass size limits, commercial bluefish quotas, the opening of commercial black sea bass fishing, commercial and recreational cobia fishing and the mechanical harvest of clams from public areas.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

NCDOT roadway project begins January 9 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A road in Jacksonville will closed due to maintenance starting next week. Fairway Road in Jacksonville will be closed from January 9th through January 18th near the intersection with Commerce Road. The DOT says this project is to relocate sewer pipes and manholes on Commerce Road...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Homeowner and one other confirmed deceased after house fire

NEW BERN, Craven County — The homeowner and one other from the Thursday, Dec. 29 house fire in New Bern have been confirmed deceased. The dog, Sport, survived and is being cared for by a foster family associated with Misplaced Mutts. Colleen Roberts, Public Information Officer for the City...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to auction off unclaimed property

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -If you’re looking for a deal on household items, tools, or bikes, you might find it in an unlikely place. Your local Sheriff’s Office. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has posted on social media that it will soon be auctioning off some of the unclaimed items it has collected as evidence that are no longer needed.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 3, 4 & 5

Linwood "Buddy" Letchworth, 67, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Carolina East in New Bern. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday at Davis Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmy Mercer and Pastor Ray Connor officiating. Burial will follow at Styron Cemetery in Davis.
NEWPORT, NC
neusenews.com

Traffic stops lead to multiple arrests

Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
KINSTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Lunch and Learn: Forgotten Black Soldiers at the Battle of New Bern

The question has been asked many times over the years – did Black soldiers fight at the Battle of New Bern on March 14, 1862? How could they if the formation of the US Colored Troops did not take place until 1863? Though scant documentation exists, Historian Claudia Houston has followed elusive threads of evidence of Blacks who joined Union ranks prior to the formation of the USCT. Her fascinating program will answer the question with a resounding “yes.” Claudia will introduce William Henry Johnson, an “independent man” of color who did, indeed, fight for the Union at the Battle of New Bern.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Community speaks out about concerns in Craven Terrace apartments

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Community members in one city in the East are speaking out on behalf of current tenants at an apartment complex who say they are experiencing unfit living conditions, and are having a hard time getting problems fixed. Tenants of Craven Terrace apartments in New Bern,...
NEW BERN, NC

