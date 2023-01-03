The question has been asked many times over the years – did Black soldiers fight at the Battle of New Bern on March 14, 1862? How could they if the formation of the US Colored Troops did not take place until 1863? Though scant documentation exists, Historian Claudia Houston has followed elusive threads of evidence of Blacks who joined Union ranks prior to the formation of the USCT. Her fascinating program will answer the question with a resounding “yes.” Claudia will introduce William Henry Johnson, an “independent man” of color who did, indeed, fight for the Union at the Battle of New Bern.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO