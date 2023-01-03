Proud to Be a Jersey Girl/boy: The Rose Parade Will Recognise New Jerseyans Who Have Donated or Received Organs.

If you live in South Carolina and owe taxes for the year 2021, you have until the end of the first quarter of 2023 to file and be eligible for a rebate of up to $800. The amount of this rebate that each applicant receives is tied to their individual tax situation. According to the department, a person’s tax liability is the amount of South Carolina state income tax that they are responsible for paying in the upcoming fiscal year (2021).

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO