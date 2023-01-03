ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Proud to Be a Jersey Girl/boy: The Rose Parade Will Recognise New Jerseyans Who Have Donated or Received Organs.

By Sapna Pal
newjerseylocalnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
newjerseylocalnews.com

In Order to Support Abortion Clinics in New Jersey, the State Will Allocate $15 Million in Funding in the Form of Grants and Loans.

New Jersey has allocated $15 million to improve its abortion clinics, a decision that is guaranteed to garner widespread notice. The $15 million will be distributed to abortion clinics and healthcare providers in the form of interest-free loans and grants. : 2022 Saw Another Mass Exodus From Nj. If They...
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

A New Dollar General Store Has Opened in a Town in the State of New Jersey.

Dollar General is a retail chain with headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, and widespread distribution across the United States. For some time now, Dollar General has been receiving negative attention for allegedly overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. There are currently 18,721 Dollar General locations across the United States as of November 13th, 2022.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

New Jersey’s Snap (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) Benefits Go Up

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — Benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have grown in New Jersey. Low-income families can get aid buying food through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which gives them a benefits card that can be used at most grocery shops and even certain farmer’s markets.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

The March 31st Deadline is Approaching Quickly for South Carolina Residents to Claim Their $800 Tax Rebate.

If you live in South Carolina and owe taxes for the year 2021, you have until the end of the first quarter of 2023 to file and be eligible for a rebate of up to $800. The amount of this rebate that each applicant receives is tied to their individual tax situation. According to the department, a person’s tax liability is the amount of South Carolina state income tax that they are responsible for paying in the upcoming fiscal year (2021).
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

NJ will Provide $15 Million in Grants and Loans to Abortion Clinics.

New Jersey has set aside $15 million for the renovation of abortion clinics, a decision that is guaranteed to garner a lot of attention. The $15 million will be distributed to hospitals and clinics that offer abortion services as grants and loans with 0% interest. Governor Phil Murphy claims that...
TEXAS STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

In Other News About the Stimulus Package, New Jersey Homeowners Have Until the End of the Month to Apply for a $1,500 Grant.

New Jersey homeowners have less than four weeks to qualify for a programme that will award them up to $1,500 before the end of the first half of the year. As of January 31st, applications for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters programme were still being accepted by residents of Garden State.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

The State of California Collected $48 Million in Unclaimed Gift Cards in a Single Year.

Square In The Middle) – New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has a few words of wisdom for anyone who received a gift card as a present this holiday season: Use it. If a New York resident fails to use the funds on a gift card, the balance could end up in DiNapoli’s office, which is responsible for the state’s unclaimed funds database. An all-time high of $48 million was brought into the state in just the past year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

The State of Oregon Has Elected Its Second Female Chief Justice.

Oregon’s Supreme Court has its second female top justice. Chief Justice Martha Walters retired and was succeeded by Meagan Flynn on Jan. 1. The court, which elects the chief justice, expressed its support for Flynn in October and unanimously confirmed her six-year term in December. Gov. Kate Brown appointed...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy