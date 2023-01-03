Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Gas prices reverse recent trend
Gas prices have finally stopped a sustained fall and climbed in price as the national gas price average went up by 13 cents compared to one week ago, according to an American Automobile Association (AAA) news release and statistics. The AAA news release said the rise in price was caused...
Ohio gas prices rise: What it looks like in the Miami Valley
In Ohio, gas prices rose an average of almost 20 cents in two days, the AAA website said.
Sidney Daily News
Honda celebrates milestone
MARYSVILLE – Honda’s Marysville Auto Plant (MAP) held an event on Jan. 5 marking 40 years of U.S. auto production for the company and the start of production of the 2023 Honda Accord and Accord hybrid. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine attended the event to provide remarks and chat with Honda employees.
With stroke of his pen, Gov. Mike DeWine defines natural gas as green energy
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation that broadly expands the ability to drill for oil and gas in state parks and also legally redefines natural gas as a source of “green energy.”. A 2011 state law gave state agencies the authority, if they choose, to lease out...
Record-Herald
Investing in the Brent Spence Bridge
For years, presidents of both parties promised infrastructure, but with President Biden, we got it done. And because we included my bridge legislation in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are finally going to build a new Brent Spence Bridge. The 160,000 Americans who cross this bridge every single day will...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Abbott Announces $536 Million Ohio Formula Factory
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Abbott Labs’...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Ohio
A popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On December 22, 2022, the well-known and rapidly expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi celebrated the grand opening of its newest Ohio supermarket location in New Albany, according to the company's website.
Ohio AG cracks down on ‘car warranty’ robocallers
COLUMBUS — Attorney General Dave Yost continues his push against robocallers by suing six individuals and six companies for using illegal robocalls to identify Ohioans for sales pitching purported car warranties. Franklin county Common PleasCourt filed a complaint alleging that Pelican Investment Holdings was paying for contacts to conduct...
Will La Niña help keep Northeast Ohio comfy this winter?: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
iheart.com
Ohio Department of Agriculture Introduces Beginning Farmer Tax Credit
The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is helping to ensure the next crop of Ohio producers has the resources to provide for their families and those across the state. The Beginning Farmer Tax Credit is now available to those who’ve recently entered the field and those who help beginning farmers.
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio BMV denies hundreds of inappropriate license plate requests
CLEVELAND — For many, license plates on their cars are pretty plain. But some Ohioans go all out when it comes to personalized plates. Then there are folks who go a bit too far with their requests and end up being denied. The Ohio BMV said it denied more...
buckeyefirearms.org
Career Opportunity: Apply Now to be an Ohio Wildlife Officer
Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 29 for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill up to 15 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training begins in August 2023.
Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers with $940 million jackpot for January 6, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $940 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Friday, January 6, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
The astonishing rise of Jason Stephens, and how it likely dooms Frank LaRose’s assault on voters: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- State Rep. Jason Stephens’ upset victory over state Rep. Derek Merrin to become the next Ohio House speaker on Tuesday came after weeks of negotiations, lobbying, personal slights, and missed opportunities. His leadership means the House likely won’t ask voters this spring to raise the threshold...
PUCO: AEP Ohio made right call to cut power last summer, but should have communicated with customers better
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Although AEP Ohio made the correct decision last summer to cut power to hundreds of thousands of people following severe storms and an intense heatwave, the company should have communicated with its customers better, according to a review from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. A...
When could Ohio see snow in January?
A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
WTAP
Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
