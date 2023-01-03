ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Times Gazette

Gas prices reverse recent trend

Gas prices have finally stopped a sustained fall and climbed in price as the national gas price average went up by 13 cents compared to one week ago, according to an American Automobile Association (AAA) news release and statistics. The AAA news release said the rise in price was caused...
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Honda celebrates milestone

MARYSVILLE – Honda’s Marysville Auto Plant (MAP) held an event on Jan. 5 marking 40 years of U.S. auto production for the company and the start of production of the 2023 Honda Accord and Accord hybrid. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine attended the event to provide remarks and chat with Honda employees.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Record-Herald

Investing in the Brent Spence Bridge

For years, presidents of both parties promised infrastructure, but with President Biden, we got it done. And because we included my bridge legislation in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are finally going to build a new Brent Spence Bridge. The 160,000 Americans who cross this bridge every single day will...
OHIO STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Abbott Announces $536 Million Ohio Formula Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Abbott Labs’...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Ohio AG cracks down on ‘car warranty’ robocallers

COLUMBUS — Attorney General Dave Yost continues his push against robocallers by suing six individuals and six companies for using illegal robocalls to identify Ohioans for sales pitching purported car warranties. Franklin county Common PleasCourt filed a complaint alleging that Pelican Investment Holdings was paying for contacts to conduct...
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Ohio Department of Agriculture Introduces Beginning Farmer Tax Credit

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is helping to ensure the next crop of Ohio producers has the resources to provide for their families and those across the state. The Beginning Farmer Tax Credit is now available to those who’ve recently entered the field and those who help beginning farmers.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio BMV denies hundreds of inappropriate license plate requests

CLEVELAND — For many, license plates on their cars are pretty plain. But some Ohioans go all out when it comes to personalized plates. Then there are folks who go a bit too far with their requests and end up being denied. The Ohio BMV said it denied more...
OHIO STATE
buckeyefirearms.org

Career Opportunity: Apply Now to be an Ohio Wildlife Officer

Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 29 for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill up to 15 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training begins in August 2023.
WDTN

When could Ohio see snow in January?

A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
MARIETTA, OH

