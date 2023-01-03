Read full article on original website
Snowmobile Clubs Groom Trails
DULUTH, Minn. — It was a beautiful Friday afternoon in January, with the sun shining and snowmobilers ready to hit the trails. Two of the people riding their sleds, know the trails they’ve been riding on are in such good shape because of volunteers from local snowmobile clubs. “The trails are really good.” said Kenny Melanson of Proctor. “They are very good. Since that storm someone’s done a lot of work, it’s very nice,” said Kenny Melanson from Proctor.
Superior Fire Department Hosts First Car Seat Clinic of 2023
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Thursday, the Superior Fire Department and Safe Kids NE Minnesota held their monthly Car Seat Clinic of 2023. These clinics have been going on since 2000 with the goal of keeping small citizens safe every day in their car seats. It’s free to attend and takes...
2 Arrested In Duluth Triple-Stabbing, Home Invasion
DULUTH, Minn. – Two men were under arrest Friday after police said they broke into a home in Duluth’s Kenwood neighborhood and stabbed three people they didn’t know. The call for help came in around 3:25 a.m. Friday at a home on the 1200 block of West Arrowhead Road.
Northland Hunches: Things Only Someone From Duluth + Superior Would Understand
Living in the Northland, there are just some things that we take for granted. Useful things - that everyone who lives here is aware of, but someone from outside of the area might not understand. For lack of a better term, we'll call them "Northland Hunches". Some of these Northland...
16 Ways To Tell You’re From Duluth Without Telling People You’re From Duluth
One of my favorite social media trends is "Tell me something without telling me something". I just think they're great and I had to do a Duluth version. I've lived in Duluth my entire life, and there is just something about it that makes you feel that this is just what people from here say or do. We live in a beautiful outdoor city with plenty to do, but often you'll find people from Duluth or Minnesota saying and doing the same things.
Trial begins for Duluth man charged in toddler’s murder
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) --After being delayed several times, a Duluth toddler’s murder case is finally getting its day in court. Jordan Carter is charged with Second Degree Murder in the death of 3-year-old Cameron. The boy died in September, 2020. On Tuesday, more than two years later,...
Duluth Now Has A Second Location To Get Champs Chicken
Champs Chicken has been a fan favorite for years, and now there is another place in Duluth to get some. According to their website, Champs Chicken defines themselves as:. Making the best chicken in the world while redefining quality and convenience to help you get through your day. The popular...
Great Lakes Aquarium Sets New Attendance Record
DULUTH, Minn.– For the past few years, the Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth has had a goal of boosting its attendance to break the 200-thousand visitor mark. The organization just announced that it surpassed that goal in 2022, welcoming 206-thousandvisitors through its doors. The executive director of the aquarium...
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Vehicle In Minnesota?
The Northland enjoyed a fresh batch of snow this week, well some people enjoyed it anyway. Now as the cleanup continues across the region, we know there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to snow removal. For example, not only is it a best practice to avoid pushing...
Sidewalks smothered in snow from snow plows stress out residents
With record breaking snowfall numbers in December, Duluth residents are unable to shovel snow left by plows on sidewalks. People have resorted to walking on the road, from how treacherous the sidewalks are with the massive amounts of snow. Duluth requires residents to shovel snow on walkways, sidewalks and boulevards,...
Driver killed in collision with freight train in northeastern Minnesota
A driver was killed in a collision with a freight train in northeastern Minnesota on Thursday. The incident happened around 10 a.m. in Industrial Township, St. Louis County, where the pickup driver failed to stop at a stop sign ahead of the railroad crossing. He entered the crossing and was...
Coffee Conversation: Benefit For Duluth Armory Arts And Music Center Jan. 29
DULUTH, Minn. — A big fundraiser is taking place at the end of January to benefit the Duluth Armory Arts and Music Center. A Tribute to the Music of Buddy Holly and the late 50’s will be at Clyde Iron Works Event Center in. Duluth from 6-9 p.m....
UPDATE: Man From Culver Dead After Collision With Train, Man Identified
UPDATE (Jan. 6, 10:08 a.m.) — The man who died after the pickup truck he was driving collided with a train on Thursday has been identified. The 56-year-old is Michael G. Froberg from Culver, Minnesota. ORIGINAL POST:. INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A man from Culver is dead after the...
DECC Hosts ‘Sunrise Coffee’ Every Thursday In January
DULUTH, Minn. — Northlanders were down at the DECC Thursday morning, taking in the scenery of Lake Superior and the Lift Bridge for some fresh coffee and conversations. It’s all part of the DECC’s new program, “Sunrise Coffee” where every Thursday morning in January the community is welcome to enjoy the sunrise.
I Didn’t Know I Needed Two Fishing Licenses To Fish Minnesota & Wisconsin Border Waters
Here's something I didn't know for a long time. It turns out I was violating fishing regulations for years because of an incorrect assumption I had made. I told some fishing friends about it, and they didn't know it either. I live in Superior, Wisconsin. Between Duluth, Minnesota & Superior,...
Old Farmer’s Almanac: What To Expect In Duluth In January
A brand new year is here and boy, did 2022 go out with a bang here in Duluth! If you are a Twin Ports resident, you know exactly what I am talking about. It is hard to imagine a more intense few weeks than those of December. In case you...
Christmas Light Recycle
DULUTH, Minn. – It’s the time of year when people are cleaning up after the holidays, including throwing things out that may have broken, like strings of Christmas lights. One spot to do so is the materials recovery center on Ridgeview Road in Duluth. In the electronics recycling building there, there’s options to recycle such things as Christmas lights and plastic films like grocery bags or bubble wrap for free.
