NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Eagles to Close Out Season on Sunday Afternoon vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles will close out the 2022 regular season on Sunday at home against the New York Giants at 4:25 p.m., the league announced on Monday. Despite the Giants already clinching a playoff spot, there is still much to play for in the final game for Philadelphia. Philadelphia will...
To play or not to play the starters, that is the question facing Giants’ Brian Daboll (PHOTOS)
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has a big one to make ahead of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. With a win, the Eagles will clinch the NFC East division title, a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs. BUY GIANTS...
Eagles playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18: NFC East, 1st-round bye, home-field advantage in play
Will the Eagles be masters of their domain on Sunday?. Beat the New York Giants, and Philadelphia clinches the NFC East division title, a first-round bye, and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. If the Eagles somehow lose to the Giants, their...
Bengals, Ravens prepare to play amid difficult circumstances
CINCINNATI (AP) — After an upsetting week for the Bengals and teams around the NFL, Cincinnati and the Baltimore Ravens must figure out how to compartmentalize their emotions enough to play a game that still matters in the AFC playoff picture. The Bengals were hosting Buffalo on Monday night...
NFL considering playoff scenario that would add 8th seed, un-eliminate several teams
If the Bills-Bengals game is declared a no contest, the NFL likely will need to make adjustments to seeding or the playoff format. Here are two ideas reportedly being considered.
atozsports.com
Eagles receive a Super Bowl guarantee from a familiar face
There are plenty of aspects that go into making the city of Philadelphia one of the country’s best sports cities. The fan support for each team is unmatched, but cross-sport alliances have become popular in a year where the Philadelphia Phillies, Philadelphia 76ers and the Philadelphia Eagles are contending/have contended for championships.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets bolster offense; Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
Here it is: your first mock draft aggregation of the new year. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFL with a 13-3 record and have clinched a...
NFL World Reacts To Giants Owner's Message For Everyone
The New York Giants clinched their first playoff berth since 2016 with Sunday's 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Daniel Jones made it increasingly likely the Giants try to keep him beyond the season with a stellar performance. The often-maligned quarterback completed 19 of 24 passes for 177 yards and...
Big Blue View
Giants coach Brian Daboll: No decision yet on playing time vs. Eagles
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll continued to be evasive Thursday when it comes to how much many of the team’s key starters will play on Sunday in the season final against the Philadelphia Eagles. Daboll said the Giants would not determine playing time until after practice on...
Report: Jalen Hurts took first team reps during Eagles walkthrough
The Eagles 2023 team MVP is back, as Jalen Hurts took first-team reps and was a full participant in the team’s Wednesday walkthrough according to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew was sacked six times on the afternoon and went 18-32 passing for 274 yards, one...
Playoffs be damned: Giants should go all out and beat the Eagles in week 18 (Opinion)
After six years and five head coaches, the New York Giants are back in the playoffs. This after beating the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 in front of their screaming rejoicing fans who have suffered through it right with them. As great as that is, there is one other thing they can do for their fans; especially those who came out in the rain to see them on December 11. Beat the Eagles this Sunday in Philadelphia.
Cowboys-Commanders, Eagles-Giants initial Week 18 injury reports
The Dallas Cowboys have a job to do, but that job won’t be enough to get them where they want to go. The NFL has shifted to late-season divisional matchups in recent years, and with the NFC East being the league’s surprise as the most competitive grouping, Week 18 is full of suspense. Not only is the division race still up for grabs in the season’s final week, three of the teams are already locked in the playoff picture and two clubs still have a chance at the No. 1 seed.
chatsports.com
Giants news, 1/3: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Sunday schedule, John Mara, more
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. The New York Giants are in the 2022-23 NFC playoffs. Yes, it’s real. Thing is, who the Giants will play is up in the air. The No. 1 seed in...
Here’s how Giants can challenge Eagles, Cowboys for NFC East title in 2023
The Eagles and Cowboys head into the final games of the regular season, on Sunday, still battling for the NFC East title, though both obviously are in the playoffs. The Eagles, who host the Giants, are 13-3. The Cowboys are a game behind, at 12-4. The Giants, meanwhile, have already secured a wild-card playoff spot, as Brian Daboll’s team surprised the NFL this season by going, to this point, 9-6-1.
chatsports.com
Cowboys Playoff Picture: Dallas and Washington kick off at 4:25pm ET in Week 18, parallel with Eagles
The Cowboys will finish the regular season in the Sunday afternoon window. last won a football game themselves on Thursday night, but Sunday’s action in Week 17 was full of other types of victories for them. Notably for the Cowboys the Philadelphia Eagles (-14) and Minnesota Vikings (-4) both...
