Philadelphia, PA

atozsports.com

Eagles receive a Super Bowl guarantee from a familiar face

There are plenty of aspects that go into making the city of Philadelphia one of the country’s best sports cities. The fan support for each team is unmatched, but cross-sport alliances have become popular in a year where the Philadelphia Phillies, Philadelphia 76ers and the Philadelphia Eagles are contending/have contended for championships.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Giants Owner's Message For Everyone

The New York Giants clinched their first playoff berth since 2016 with Sunday's 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Daniel Jones made it increasingly likely the Giants try to keep him beyond the season with a stellar performance. The often-maligned quarterback completed 19 of 24 passes for 177 yards and...
New Jersey 101.5

Playoffs be damned: Giants should go all out and beat the Eagles in week 18 (Opinion)

After six years and five head coaches, the New York Giants are back in the playoffs. This after beating the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 in front of their screaming rejoicing fans who have suffered through it right with them. As great as that is, there is one other thing they can do for their fans; especially those who came out in the rain to see them on December 11. Beat the Eagles this Sunday in Philadelphia.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys-Commanders, Eagles-Giants initial Week 18 injury reports

The Dallas Cowboys have a job to do, but that job won’t be enough to get them where they want to go. The NFL has shifted to late-season divisional matchups in recent years, and with the NFC East being the league’s surprise as the most competitive grouping, Week 18 is full of suspense. Not only is the division race still up for grabs in the season’s final week, three of the teams are already locked in the playoff picture and two clubs still have a chance at the No. 1 seed.
NJ.com

Here’s how Giants can challenge Eagles, Cowboys for NFC East title in 2023

The Eagles and Cowboys head into the final games of the regular season, on Sunday, still battling for the NFC East title, though both obviously are in the playoffs. The Eagles, who host the Giants, are 13-3. The Cowboys are a game behind, at 12-4. The Giants, meanwhile, have already secured a wild-card playoff spot, as Brian Daboll’s team surprised the NFL this season by going, to this point, 9-6-1.
