Georgia State

FOX Sports

Will Max Duggan lead the TCU offense to victory against the aggressive Georgia Bulldogs' defense? | Breaking The Huddle

Joel Klatt breaks down the keys to the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs offense defeating the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs' defensive line heading into the CFP National Championship. Max Duggan has been an unstoppable force all season matching up with the Horned Frogs speed on offense will be tough for Georgia to contain. However the Bulldogs' defense is ranked No.5 in the nation and Klatt believes they will be able to dominate the field and secure a championship victory if Duggan doesn't capitalize on little moments in the game.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss

PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Michigan WR Andrel Anthony enters the Transfer Portal

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony, who starred in the 2021 Michigan State game, has entered the Transfer Portal, he announced Wednesday night. "I have made friendships and relationship that will last forever," he wrote in his goodbye post "Thank you Coach Harbaugh for believing in me since I was a 13-year-old kid at summer camp. Thank you teammates, especially the "crew" for taking me in and pushing me everyday. I love each and everyone one y'all and couldn't have asked for a better group to come in and go on this journey with.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Tang Talk: The best quotes from recent Jerome Tang interviews

AUSTIN – For a first-week conference game and the initial Jan. 3 roadtrip for Kansas State, there wasn’t much of a feeling-out process. K-State flat got after it to build a 20-point lead and win comfortably in Texas’ first conference game at its new home, the Moody Center. The Wildcats shot 60.0% for the game to break an all-time program scoring mark in the 116-103 victory. Markquis Nowell set the fast-paced tempo to play all 20 second-half minutes and finish with nine assists to complement his 36 points. Floor leadership at its best as the Cats mounted 23 assists on the night and hit a flurry of shots. Coach Jerome Tang commented on a range of topics in the Tuesday night postgame from Austin; each quote attributed to the K-State head coach:
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Mississippi State freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke to enter transfer portal

With the 2022 season now concluded, another wave of Mississippi State players are expected to hit the transfer portal. That process continued on Monday evening. True freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke announced on his Twitter page that he will be transferring from the Bulldogs' program. The former 247Composite four-star quarterback did not see any action this season and was redshirted.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

TCU-Georgia College Football Playoff championship game betting trends

On January 9th, the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the ninth edition of the College Football Playoff (CFP) National championship game. Georgia opened as a 13.5-point favorite at FOX Bet, with the Over/ Under (total) opening at 61.5. Per FOX Sports Research, this is the...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Updated projected depth chart for WVU Football - 1/5

A little over a month ago, I put together a two-deep for West Virginia's 2023 football season. I made it clear there was zero chance it would actually happen, but it was what the depth chart would look like if absolutely no one who had eligibility remaining transferred or left for the NFL. Of course, that didn't happen. Multiple players announced early to go pro, while many, many others announced they would be entering the transfer portal.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Highly ranked defensive-back target planning to visit Vols again soon

After attending one of Tennessee's home games this season, a highly ranked defensive-back target is planning to make another trip to Knoxville soon. Four-star Class of 2024 defensive back Travaris Banks of Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa, Ala., announced Tuesday night in a post on his Twitter account that he's scheduled to visit the Vols on Jan. 14 to attend their first junior day of the year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What Illinois' Bret Bielema said about Mississippi State

OPENING STATEMENT: Give a lot of credit to Mississippi State. They came in and battled it out for four quarters, winning it at the end. I thought it would be a gritty game. Really kind of played to script how I thought...we thought...it would play out...Not taking anything at all away from Mississippi State. They played a great game and played to their strengths and came through in the end.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

MissState coach praises No. 8 Tennessee's culture

The NCAA’s transfer portal and relatively new immediate-eligibility rules allow first-year coaches a bit more leeway than they’ve had in the past, but the fact is first-year coaches have rosters mostly comprised of players they didn’t recruit. Every time first-year Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

