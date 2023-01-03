Read full article on original website
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday
Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
Damar Hamlin updates: Bills safety breathing on own as he talks to teammates, joins team meeting on FaceTime
Four days after arriving in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to be on the road to a "remarkable" recovery -- which doctors announced Thursday -- as he is reportedly delivering a message to his teammates on Friday. Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle in Monday's game against the Bengals, requiring CPR and resuscitation before being taken by ambulance to the hospital's intensive care unit.
Chuck Noll's birthday: Legendary Steelers coach refused to accept a bonus after his first season in Pittsburgh
Dan Rooney saw something special in Chuck Noll right from the start. Rooney, the Steelers' late owner and president, was just starting to take over control of the organization from his father, Art, when he made the decision to hire Noll as head coach entering the 1969 season. The Steelers were coming off a 2-11-1 season, and the 37-year-old Noll had just helped lead the Baltimore Colts to an NFL championship as the team's defensive coordinator.
Cardinals' Corey Clement: Should help fill in for Conner
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Clement and Keaontay Ingram will be in store for increased roles in Sunday's game against the 49ers with top back James Conner (shin/knee) ruled out for the contest, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Before exiting in the fourth quarter of last week's...
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Suffers elbow injury Friday
Okudah suffered an elbow injury during Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Packers, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. The severity of the issue is unclear, but this is certainly a concerning development for the Lions' defense. If Okudah is sidelined for the critical Week 18 matchup, Jerry Jacobs and Mike Hughes would be candidates for increased snaps opposite Will Harris.
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Good to go for Sunday
Dallas (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams. Even though Kenneth Walker and Dallas both didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, the two running backs will approach the weekend without a designation after both logged some reps during Friday's session. Walker was a full participant in the workout, while Dallas was limited, but the latter still looks like he'll be in strong position to serve as the top change-of-pace option behind the former. Dallas' main competition for the backup role, Travis Homer (ankle), is listed as doubtful and appears likely to miss a second straight game, while the lone other running back on the active roster, Godwin Igwebuike, is typically used on special teams. While Homer was sidelined for last week's win over the Jets, Dallas was productive during his time on the field, carrying seven times for 43 yards and recording three receptions for 55 yards on four targets.
Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety
Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
Chiefs' Skyy Moore: Ruled out for Week 18
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Moore will be listed as out for Saturday's game due to a lacerated right hand, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. The injury prompted Moore's early exit from last Sunday's win over the Broncos and resulted in his practice reps being managed carefully for Week 18. Though the rookie wideout doesn't appear to be dealing with a long-term concern, he'll sit out the regular-season finale with the hope of being back to full strength for the start of the postseason. Once healthy, Moore may not have much of a role for Kansas City, as the Chiefs have all their other key receivers available now that Mecole Hardman (pelvis) has been reinstated from injured reserve. The second-round pick out of Western Michigan finishes the regular season with 22 catches for 250 yards on 33 targets to go with 24 yards on three carries.
NFL free agency 2023: Early look at top 50 free agents features Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley as cream of crop
The 2023 NFL free agent class will be an interesting one, especially with the surplus of good running backs set to hit the open market. It's still a valuable position in the NFL, evidenced by the increase in rushing yards around the league as teams combat zone defenses and five-man defensive backfields.
2023 NFL QB market guide: Top free agents, trade targets, draft prospects, projected landing spots
Nothing moves the needle in the NFL landscape quite like the quarterback position. If you have an elite signal-caller, you're usually guaranteed a playoff bid, regardless of most other issues. If you don't have one, you're either working hard to elevate him, or working hard to replace him. With that in mind, what does the next NFL offseason have to offer at QB?
Omaha defeats Western Illinois 78-74
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) Frankie Fidler had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead Omaha to a 78-74 victory over Western Illinois on Thursday night. Marquel Sutton was 5-of-8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points for the Mavericks (6-10). JJ White was 4-of-8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.
Cowboys vs. Commanders prediction, odds, line, spread: 2023 NFL picks, Week 18 best bets from proven model
A Week 18 NFC East rivalry game is on tap between Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) and Sam Howell the Washington Commanders (7-8-1) on Sunday at FedEx Field. Washington is 3-5 at home, while Dallas is 4-3 on the road. Howell will be making his first career start in place of Carson Wentz, who was benched after a dismal Week 17 performance in the Commanders' 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Dallas enters this matchup on a two-game winning streak after knocking off the Tennessee Titans 27-13 on Thursday Night Football. Washington has been officially eliminated from postseason contention, while the Cowboys enter this matchup as the No. 5 seed in the NFC Playoffs, but could climb as high as the No. 1 or No. 2 seed with a win and losses by the 49ers and Eagles.
Eagles' Miles Sanders speaks with Bills' Damar Hamlin, calls best friend's turnaround 'a miracle'
The NFL world was able to exhale a bit this week in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest after collapsing on the field during the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Bengals. Hamlin required CPR and was transported via ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The safety has made remarkable progress over the last few days and is now awake, breathing on his own and was even able to FaceTime with the Bills on Friday.
Watch Bears vs. Vikings: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Chicago Bears haven't won a game against the Minnesota Vikings since Dec. 20 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Chicago and Minnesota will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable defeat.
