Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waives extradition, will soon be transported to Idaho

The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to Pennsylvania
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to Affidavit
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killings
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.
Public Defender Anne Taylor has been identified as the defense lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger
KHQ Right Now
Moscow murder suspect set to make first court appearance in Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho - 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is set to make his first appearance in an Idaho courtroom on Jan. 5 at 9:30 a.m. Kohberger is accused of killing University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the early hours of Nov. 13. Kohberger arrived...
KHQ Right Now
Suspect accused in University of Idaho murder case arrives in Moscow
MOSCOW, Idaho - The man accused in the murders of four University of Idaho students in November has been booked into the Latah County Jail, where he faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. When he exited the plane at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, 28-year-old...
KHQ Right Now
Court documents: Idaho murder suspect applied for internship with Pullman police in fall 2022
PULLMAN, Wash. - The probable cause documents detailing what evidence was used to arrest 28-year-old murder suspect Bryan Kohberger are shedding new light on his connection to Pullman. Kohberger is accused in the murders of four University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in...
KHQ Right Now
Court documents: Suspect DNA found on knife sheath in Idaho murder case
MOSCOW, Idaho - The probable cause documents outlining what evidence was used to arrest Moscow murder suspect Bryan Kohberger have been released following his first court appearance in Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the early...
KHQ Right Now
'Like his brain was shut off': Student describes murder suspect as teacher's assistant
SPOKANE, Wash. - As more time goes on following the arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, the only identified suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students, we learn more about who he is. Kohberger appeared in an Idaho courtroom for the first time on Jan. 5 and...
KHQ Right Now
Idaho authorities prepare for Moscow murder suspect's arrival
The suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, waived extradition in a hearing on Jan. 3 and will soon arrive in Idaho. Now, authorities are preparing for his arrival at the Latah County Jail.
KHQ Right Now
'No words can heal the pain': Pennsylvania State Police speaks after extradition hearing
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference shortly after 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition. It's unclear exactly when he'll be transported, but a court order requires it to be within the next 10 days. According to the Moscow Police Department, no specifics will be released due to safety concerns. When he arrives, he'll go to the Latah County Jail.
KHQ Right Now
Plane carrying Idaho murder suspect stops in Illinois to re-fuel
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - The plane carrying Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger stopped at the Willard Airport in Champaign, Illinois to re-fuel around 11 a.m. Kohberger waived extradition in Pennsylvania and remains the only identified suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger's public defender in Pennsylvania said he expects to be exonerated.
KHQ Right Now
Plane carrying Moscow murders suspect lands in Pullman
A plane carrying Moscow murders suspect Bryan Kohberger landed in Pullman Thursday evening. Kohberger was transported to the Latah County Jail later that evening.
KHQ Right Now
Due to court order, Moscow police says it will no longer communicate about murder case
MOSCOW, Idaho - On the same day murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition in Pennsylvania, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) said a new court order makes it so the department "will no longer be communicating with the public or the media regarding this case." Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall...
KHQ Right Now
Probable cause documents reveal what evidence law enforcement had to make an arrest
The probable cause documents revealing what evidence law enforcement had to make an arrest in the Idaho murder case were released. NonStop Local KHQ's John Webb has the latest.
KHQ Right Now
