How to transfer photos from Android to a computer
Whether you use a top Android phone or a budget one, you probably take pictures with it. While watching them on your phone's screen is perfectly fine, you might want to transfer them to your computer. Once those photos are on your computer, you can edit them, view them on a larger screen, or save them. There are several ways to achieve this, but some are specific to some brands or don't always work with Macs.
technewstoday.com
How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password
Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Photos from iPhone But Not iCloud
ICloud works seamlessly within the Apple ecosystem by syncing your data automatically. While this may make it easier for you, it’s also tricky to manage your photos. It’s because what you delete on your phone gets deleted from iCloud as well as long as you have it enabled.
Simple iPhone trick created by Google can save you from major embarrassment
GOOGLE has fitted your iPhone with a clever trick to stave off snoopers. It could save you from major embarrassment – or keep prying eyes from seeing something they shouldn't. And it's available for free for anyone who uses Google Chrome on iPhone. We're talking about the ability to...
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
pocketnow.com
Should you buy the Galaxy S22 series now or wait for Galaxy S23 series?
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They're excellent devices, but now that we're getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it's time to ask whether it's still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That's what we're going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we'll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.
Millions of Android phone owners urged to check settings as soon as possible
GOOGLE has issued a major update for owners of the company's top smartphone. It's worth installing right away so that you've got all the latest features and fixes. The January 2023 update for the Google Pixel 7 is now available for everyone to download. It introduces fixes and changes to...
People are just noticing easy iPhone hack to switch off annoying pop-up
IPHONE users have been alerted to a secret feature which could help them avoid frustrating pop-ups when using apps. One clever TikTok user revealed the hack to fellow iPhone users in a viral clip. By switching off this feature, users can stop receiving pop-ups asking them to rate apps. iPhone...
makeuseof.com
How to Delete Your Incognito Mode History and Protect Your Privacy
If you're like most people, you use the incognito browsing mode when you want to keep your browsing history private. But did you know that incognito mode isn't actually private?
Digital Trends
CES 2023: MagSafe-like charging is coming to Android phones this year
The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced a new standard for wireless charging called Qi2 during CES 2023. Qi2 s a new standard that aims to unify the mobile industry under a global standard for convenience and efficiency when it comes to charging mobile devices and wearables. Per the press release:
Google Maps on Wear OS frees you from the clutches of your smartphone
Google updates Maps on Wear OS to allow turn-by-turn navigation without a paired phone.
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
How to set up a vertical app drawer on a Samsung Galaxy phone
Switching to a vertical app drawer requires more steps than we would like, but it's possible. This is how to make it happen.
Last chance offer: Get a Google Pixel 7 Pro and a year of wireless service for just $50 per month
Head to Mint Mobile ASAP and you could save $400 on the Pixel 7 Pro AND get a year of wireless service for 50% off.
enewschannels.com
Backup WhatsApp on Apple iPhone and Android without Google Drive in 2023
(NEW YORK, N.Y.) — NEWS: It is noted that WhatsApp will notify older makes of iPhones and Android phones with a warning message before WhatsApp stops working on them after 31st December 2022. After this news, there is a panic about how to backup WhatsApp data, and one question arises for old smartphone users, “how do I backup WhatsApp on iPhone and Android without Google Drive?” Luckily, a reliable solution from Tenorshare, called iCareFone Transfer, can backup WhatsApp on iPhone and Android with one click.
WhatsApp is flirting with a cloud-less chat transfer option for Android phones
WhatsApp may be among the best messaging apps out there, but you can't turn a blind eye to some of its ridiculous limitations, such as the lack of support for multiple devices for a single account. Furthermore, transferring chats between Android and iOS had historically been a bit of a chore, though this was addressed a few years ago. However, there are some prerequisites, including the need to back up your chats to supported cloud services in order to complete the migration. Thankfully, a potential feature may take that step out of the equation, with WhatsApp apparently working on a new chat transfer option that doesn't require backups.
Phone Arena
Upcoming Realme phone could fully charge from 0% to 100% in just 9 minutes
In March 2022, at Mobile World Congress (MWC), Oppo unveiled a charging system that most smartphone owners were drooling over. Bumping up against the 240W limit of USB-C, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer introduced the 240W SuperVOOC Flash Charge. At the time, the company called it "the fastest smartphone charging technology in the world," a title it still owns to this day.
The Most Common Wi-Fi Problems On Android And How To Fix Them
Whether you're using a budget-tier handset, a new flagship smartphone, or an Android-based tablet masquerading as something else, it's all but inevitable that you will encounter Wi-Fi issues at some point. In most cases, you'll be able to fix the problems on your own using common troubleshooting methods, though there may be instances where nothing you do works — for example, when a botched update is pushed out that breaks the Wi-Fi feature until it's patched.
decrypt.co
Chinese Researchers Claim They Cracked Encryption With Quantum Computers
Skeptical technology experts believe the declaration is a hoax intended to cause panic. While the world continues to reel from how far artificial intelligence has come with projects like ChatGPT, Chinese researchers recently claimed that they have been able to crack encryption using quantum computing—something scientists have assumed was years away from happening.
Google Maps users urged to try app change that could save your life – it’s so simple
A NEW potentially life saving feature is being trialled on Google-owned navigation app Waze. A beta version of Waze, bought by Google for $1.3billion (£1billion) in 2013, is currently being tested among some users. One key feature in the beta trial warns road-faring users where a crash is more...
