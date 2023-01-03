ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tee Higgins speaks for first time since Damar Hamlin play: 'I'm in a good place right now'

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins spoke to reporters after practice on Thursday as the team prepares to face the Baltimore Ravens. He shared that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's mother contacted him Thursday morning to share updates about her son's condition after he collided with Higgins and collapsed on the field during "Monday Night Football."
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers' Hines Ward snubbed from HOF once again

For those who believe Ward should already be cemented in Canton, Ohio, there is a good argument to make. Ward played for the Steelers, who were a predominantly run-first team, for his entire career, and he still finished with impressive numbers. Ward finished his career with 12,083 receiving yards, which ranks 27th all time, ahead of Hall of Famers Michael Irvin (11,904) and Calvin Johnson (11,619). He had 1,000 receptions, ranking 14th all time, ahead of Hall of Famers Randy Moss (982) and Andre Reed (951) and Ward's 85 receiving touchdowns rank 17th all time, ahead of Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson (83).
PITTSBURGH, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Raiders, Chiefs honor Damar Hamlin before game

LAS VEGAS (WIVB) — The first NFL game since Damar Hamlin’s injury on Monday night saw the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs saw the Bills cornerback honored. Before the game, the two teams and fans engaged in a “moment of support” by cheering in an effort to encourage Hamlin and his family […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Bills HC Sean McDermott Describes Team’s Call With Damar Hamlin

There have been a lot of good updates recently with NFL star Damar Hamlin. Head coach Sean McDermott talked about the team call with him. On Friday, doctor’s removed the breathing tube and Hamlin was able to breathe and speak on his own. He used that opportunity to talk to his team via FaceTime.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

628K+
Followers
70K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy