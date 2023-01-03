Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Speaks About College Teammate Damar Hamlin
The Damar Hamlin injury has affected a ton of people. Especially Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. The rookie passer played along with Hamlin when they were Panthers at Pitt, before the NFL dreams came true. Those college days are over, but the memories remain. The NFL is going to go...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Tee Higgins speaks for first time since Damar Hamlin play: 'I'm in a good place right now'
Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins spoke to reporters after practice on Thursday as the team prepares to face the Baltimore Ravens. He shared that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's mother contacted him Thursday morning to share updates about her son's condition after he collided with Higgins and collapsed on the field during "Monday Night Football."
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
Steelers' Hines Ward snubbed from HOF once again
For those who believe Ward should already be cemented in Canton, Ohio, there is a good argument to make. Ward played for the Steelers, who were a predominantly run-first team, for his entire career, and he still finished with impressive numbers. Ward finished his career with 12,083 receiving yards, which ranks 27th all time, ahead of Hall of Famers Michael Irvin (11,904) and Calvin Johnson (11,619). He had 1,000 receptions, ranking 14th all time, ahead of Hall of Famers Randy Moss (982) and Andre Reed (951) and Ward's 85 receiving touchdowns rank 17th all time, ahead of Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson (83).
Raiders, Chiefs honor Damar Hamlin before game
LAS VEGAS (WIVB) — The first NFL game since Damar Hamlin’s injury on Monday night saw the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs saw the Bills cornerback honored. Before the game, the two teams and fans engaged in a “moment of support” by cheering in an effort to encourage Hamlin and his family […]
Report Suggests Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Could Be Fired With Week 18 Loss
The Miami Dolphins can advance to the playoffs with a win over the New York Jets. But if they don’t, is Mike McDaniel in trouble? It is hard to believe that the young, charismatic NFL head coach would be on the chopping block, regardless of what happens on Sunday.
Damar Hamlin Health Update: Bills Star Now Able to Breathe on His Own, Able to Speak
Another day and another amazing health update regarding Damar Hamlin and his recovery. He can now breathe on his own and is talking to family members. The update came from the NFL star’s physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. During Monday Night Football, Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac...
Bart Scott Denies Blaming Tee Higgins for Damar Hamlin’s Cardiac Arrest
Clarifying his previous remarks, former NFL linebacker Bart Scott denies blaming Cincinnati Bengals linebacker, Tee Higgins, for Damar Hamlin’s cardiac... The post Bart Scott Denies Blaming Tee Higgins for Damar Hamlin’s Cardiac Arrest appeared first on Outsider.
NFL, College Football Fans React After Peyton Hillis Reportedly Hospitalized After Drowning Incident
The news about Peyton Hillis heroically saving his children from drowning has fans all over sending messages of support. While in Mississippi, Hillis’ children got into some trouble in the water. That’s when the former NFL running back stepped in. According to a Facebook post from Peyton Hillis’...
Damar Hamlin Posts on Social Media for First Time Since Cardiac Arrest
Just a few days after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posted to Instagram.... The post Damar Hamlin Posts on Social Media for First Time Since Cardiac Arrest appeared first on Outsider.
Myles Garrett Speaks Out After Browns Send Jadeveon Clowney Home
Following the Cleveland Browns’ coaching staff sending Jadeveon Clowney home from the NFL team’s training facility after he publicly criticized... The post Myles Garrett Speaks Out After Browns Send Jadeveon Clowney Home appeared first on Outsider.
Bills HC Sean McDermott Describes Team’s Call With Damar Hamlin
There have been a lot of good updates recently with NFL star Damar Hamlin. Head coach Sean McDermott talked about the team call with him. On Friday, doctor’s removed the breathing tube and Hamlin was able to breathe and speak on his own. He used that opportunity to talk to his team via FaceTime.
Sean Payton Teases Dream Pairing with Tom Brady: ‘Good Chance We Work Together’
With NFL fans wondering what Tom Brady’s plans are for the 2023 season, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean... The post Sean Payton Teases Dream Pairing with Tom Brady: ‘Good Chance We Work Together’ appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Considering Playing AFC Championship at a Neutral Site
Without the Bengals and Bills finishing their game, the NFL might have to get creative with the AFC Championship game. Depending on how it all shakes out, the conference title game could be played at a neutral site. Of course, this all stems from the Bengals and Bills only having...
New Photos Emerge of Peyton Hillis Rescue Amid Hospitalization From Drowning Incident
There are new photos of former NFL star Peyton Hillis during his rescue attempt. He is still in the hospital after the incident. However, there has been some improvement. While staying in Pensacola, Florida, he had to save his kids from drowning. On Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks tweeted an update...
Kirk Herbstreit Describes Al Michaels ‘Fine Dining’ Halftime Meals During NFL Games
There are many things that go on during NFL games that we have no idea about. Including Al Michaels’ fine dining habits at halftime. His new coworker, Kirk Herbstreit, threw Michaels under the bus during a recent interview. For many folks, Fridays mean you can look forward to a...
Damar Hamlin update: Bills say there's 'remarkable improvement' in last 24 hours
Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” in the last 24 hours, the Buffalo Bills said in a statement Thursday, citing physicians caring for him at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The team said Hamlin remains critically ill after suffering from cardiac arrest while playing in Monday night’s...
