ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

0-2-1, Fireball: 2

(zero, two, one; Fireball: two)

Comments / 0

Related
Queen City News

North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize, months after $1M win

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Shelby woman doubled down on her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off just months after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery. “I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Kenya Sloan told lottery officials. “But it did.” The 41-year-old bought her winning Diamond […]
SHELBY, NC
WNCT

Beaufort County woman wins big in Cash 5 jackpot game

RALEIGH, N.C. – The odds were definitely in Laura Dorgan’s favor when the Washington resident won $225,538 on a $1 Cash 5 ticket. NC Education Lottery announced the win Wednesday. They said Dorgan purchased her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion at Washington Square Mall in Washington. She matched all five white balls […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Chadbourn native crowned Ms. Black North Carolina

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn native Tatyana Faulk-Frink has earned herself a prestigious honor. She has been crowned “Ms. Black North Carolina 2023”, and hopes to bring opportunities for women of color. Faulk-Frink is a medical student at UNC Chapel Hill and is attending nursing school.
CHADBOURN, NC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Douglas Lopez on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their food and service.
The Associated Press

No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players

STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday. The conference requires schools to suit up seven scholarship players for any game, and injuries have left the Huskies with just six active players, the school said. UConn also was expected to be without head coach Geno Auriemma, who announced Thursday that he is taking some time off to recover from an illness. Junior Aaliyah Edwards and freshman Ayanna Patterson were injured in UConn’s win at Xavier on Thursday. They join sophomore Caroline Ducharme, sophomore Azzi Fudd, junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady on the inactive list.
CHICAGO, IL
WBTV

Pain at the pump: High demand for gas driving up prices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - AAA is reporting North Carolina is seeing some of the biggest increases in gas prices in the country. The short answer, they say, is due to higher demand; people are back from holiday vacations and driving more. Right now in North Carolina, the average price is...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina receives economic development award as taxpayers fund incentives

(The Center Square) — North Carolina was named State of the Year by Business Facilities magazine this week, though the distinction will cost taxpayers millions. The corporate site selection publication ranked North Carolina first in the nation for the best business climate in its 2022 Annual State Rankings Report, citing the state’s taxpayer funded incentives for a wide range of industries.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

Musk says he can't get fair trial in California, wants Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk has urged a federal judge to shift a trial in a shareholder lawsuit out of San Francisco because he says negative local media coverage has biased potential jurors against him. Instead, in a filing submitted late Friday — less than two weeks before the trial was set to begin on Jan. 17 — Musk’s lawyers argue that the trial should be moved to the federal court in the western district of Texas. That district includes the state capital of Austin, which is where Musk relocated his electric car company, Tesla, in late 2021. If a move isn’t possible, Musk’s lawyers want the trial postponed until negative publicity regarding Musk’s purchase of Twitter has died down. “For the last several months, the local media have saturated this district with biased and negative stories about Mr. Musk,” attorney Alex Spiro wrote in a court filing. Those items have personally blamed Musk for recent layoffs at Twitter, Spiro wrote, and have charged that the job cuts may have even violated laws.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
612K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy