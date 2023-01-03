ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans switch up uniforms for AFC South title game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans are tweaking their uniforms in the battle for the AFC South on Saturday. The Titans are testing their luck with white jerseys, navy blue pants and navy socks against the Jaguars, switching it up from the last meeting with Jacksonville, according to the Titan Up Podcast. The Titans wore navy blue helmets with navy jerseys, britches and socks during the 36-22 loss to the Jaguars in December at Nissan Stadium. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Make Notable Kicker Decision For Raiders Game

It looks like the Kansas City Chiefs will be turning back to a familiar face to kick in Harrison Butker's stead in Week 18. Kansas City elevated kicker Matthew Wright from the practice squad today, one day before the regular season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. The move comes as Butker has been dealing with back spasms this week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
chatsports.com

The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions

With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSB Radio

Week 18 Fantasy Football Preview: Who will play and who will rest?

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don and former NFL safety Tank Williams to preview all of the NFL games from week 18 with an eye towards betting and DFS. Obviously, the health of Damar Hamlin and the mental health...
FOX Sports

NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Seahawks-Rams

The end of the regular season is here. There are still plenty of playoff implications on the line, while some teams will have the luxury of resting players and allowing injuries to heal ahead of the playoffs. Entering Week 18, the Jaguars, Titans, Patriots, Steelers and Dolphins are all still...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Rookie Emergence Increasing Chiefs’ Chances At Super Bowl

During Brett Veach‘s tenure as Kansas City Chiefs general manager, his drafts have usually been reminiscent of each other. That would include him finding tremendous value picks in the middle to late rounds. At the same time, Kansas City just never seemed to hit on their first draft pick from each class. Items like underperformance, injuries and just not fitting into the system all contributed to disappointments from the opening picks of prior Chiefs rookie draft classes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Jeremiyah Love is Gatorade Player of the Year in Missouri

RELEASE — CHICAGO (January 6, 2023) — In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Jeremiyah Love of Christian Brothers College High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Missouri Football Player of the Year. Love is the first Gatorade Missouri Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Christian Brothers College High School.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy