A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
The new AFC playoff format is wild. Here’s why the Chiefs should be happy with it
Neither the Bills, Chiefs nor Bengals are probably entirely thrilled, but the Chiefs have the least room to complain. They stand to benefit most.
Tennessee Titans switch up uniforms for AFC South title game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Tennessee Titans are tweaking their uniforms in the battle for the AFC South on Saturday. The Titans are testing their luck with white jerseys, navy blue pants and navy socks against the Jaguars, switching it up from the last meeting with Jacksonville, according to the Titan Up Podcast. The Titans wore navy blue helmets with navy jerseys, britches and socks during the 36-22 loss to the Jaguars in December at Nissan Stadium. ...
BREAKING: Jim Harbaugh Issues Statement On NFL Rumors
Amid rumors of his return to the NFL, Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh issued a statement to address his future in Ann Arbor.
Tom Brady's Bucs vs. Falcons: How Losing Helps Atlanta in NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are out of playoff contention and currently sit with the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, so could a loss to the Buccaneers help them?
Look: Chiefs Make Notable Kicker Decision For Raiders Game
It looks like the Kansas City Chiefs will be turning back to a familiar face to kick in Harrison Butker's stead in Week 18. Kansas City elevated kicker Matthew Wright from the practice squad today, one day before the regular season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. The move comes as Butker has been dealing with back spasms this week.
Chiefs confront uncertainty about seeding as NFL’s final regular-season weekend arrives
On today’s KC Star SportsBeat KC podcast, our columnists and reporters discuss how the Chiefs and NFL are handling the situation.
NJ.com
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets bolster offense; Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
Here it is: your first mock draft aggregation of the new year. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFL with a 13-3 record and have clinched a...
chatsports.com
The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions
With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
Damar Hamlin update: Here's everything that's been reported on the Bills safety's condition
The world continues to hope and pray that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovers after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since Tuesday, there have been some updates about his condition as he’s still at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati,...
Chris Simms Blasts ESPN in Profanity-Laced Rant
Former NFL quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms unleashed a profanity-laced rant on rival network ESPN Tuesday stemming... The post Chris Simms Blasts ESPN in Profanity-Laced Rant appeared first on Outsider.
Week 18 Fantasy Football Preview: Who will play and who will rest?
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don and former NFL safety Tank Williams to preview all of the NFL games from week 18 with an eye towards betting and DFS. Obviously, the health of Damar Hamlin and the mental health...
FOX Sports
NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Seahawks-Rams
The end of the regular season is here. There are still plenty of playoff implications on the line, while some teams will have the luxury of resting players and allowing injuries to heal ahead of the playoffs. Entering Week 18, the Jaguars, Titans, Patriots, Steelers and Dolphins are all still...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 18: Best bets for Titans-Jaguars, Seahawks-Rams, Colts-Texans
The final week of the NFL regular season is upon us and the College Football Playoff national championship will serve as an exclamation point to a busy weekend of football betting. Our best bets (40-34-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with four plays over the weekend. This space...
Yardbarker
Rookie Emergence Increasing Chiefs’ Chances At Super Bowl
During Brett Veach‘s tenure as Kansas City Chiefs general manager, his drafts have usually been reminiscent of each other. That would include him finding tremendous value picks in the middle to late rounds. At the same time, Kansas City just never seemed to hit on their first draft pick from each class. Items like underperformance, injuries and just not fitting into the system all contributed to disappointments from the opening picks of prior Chiefs rookie draft classes.
Damar Hamlin update: Bills say there's 'remarkable improvement' in last 24 hours
Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” in the last 24 hours, the Buffalo Bills said in a statement Thursday, citing physicians caring for him at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The team said Hamlin remains critically ill after suffering from cardiac arrest while playing in Monday night’s...
247Sports
Jeremiyah Love is Gatorade Player of the Year in Missouri
RELEASE — CHICAGO (January 6, 2023) — In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Jeremiyah Love of Christian Brothers College High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Missouri Football Player of the Year. Love is the first Gatorade Missouri Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Christian Brothers College High School.
