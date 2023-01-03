ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Bruins Daily: NHL Trade Talk Heating Up; Tanking For Bedard

NHL Trade chatter is picking up again and a Western Conference team has their eyes on the Boston Bruins. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. Could the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues become dance partners on...
Minnesota Vikings catch another huge break in regular-season finale

Chicago (3-13) made the right call by sitting Justin Fields. He finishes his second year 64 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season record for yards for a QB. However, it is far more important that Fields is 100 percent healthy heading into next season rather than letting him chase an individual milestone.
