Navasota Examiner
Cosino harvests Grimes County buck
Trey Cosino, 17, harvested a nice buck on his lease in Grimes County Dec. 15. Cosino reflected on another photo that was featured in The Examiner when he shot his first deer Dec. 24, 2015 at age 10. Trey is the son of Jose Cosino of Navasota.
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies
January 5, 2023 - According to a press release by the Montgomery County Sheriff's office, multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a fatality crash that occurred during a high-speed chase in the 13400 block of Rogers Rd in Willis, TX around 8:30 p.m.
bluebonnetnews.com
Opening of I-69 widening project in Cleveland delayed
Tired of construction-related delays while traveling along US 59/I-69 in Cleveland? Well, it may be a few more months before construction is finished despite the Texas Department of Transportation previously promising that the roadway would be open by the end of 2022. The $108 million project to widen US 59/I-69,...
Johnson Development to begin construction on a 1,146-acre master-planned community in spring 2023
Once complete, this 1,146-acre land tract from Johnson Development will accommodate 2,800 homesites. (Courtesy Johnson Development) A new, unnamed master-planned community with a Katy address is coming to Waller County—near Morton Road and FM 2855—according to a Jan. 4 news release from Johnson Development. This comes after a...
navasotanews.com
wtaw.com
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests Three for Storage Unit Burglary
On December 30, 2022, at around 5:20 in the morning, Montgomery County Sheriff Office’s Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call at a storage facility in the 17000 block of Highway 242 in Conroe. Upon arrival, deputies located two suspects operating a U-Haul truck parked in front of several storage units with obvious signs of forced entry. A third suspect was located hiding inside one of the storage units.
navasotanews.com
Newest Grimes County Commissioner for Precinct Two introduced at first meeting
The New Year marked the first day on the job for one Grimes County Commissioner. “I want to welcome Commissioner David Tullos to the court, his first day in the court. He has been on-duty since January 1st, when we had a swearing-in ceremony. Got him a computer and a telephone…so, folks from Precinct Two, he is your guy,” said County Judge Joe Fauth at Wednesday’s meeting of Commissioner Court.
bluebonnetnews.com
Trinity River Food Bank set to open by early summer
The Trinity River Food Bank, which serves a four-county area of Liberty, San Jacinto, Walker and Trinity counties, had originally planned to open its new 15,000 square-foot distribution center in Liberty County in July 2022; however, it now appears the facility will not be ready until spring or early summer of 2023.
Deputies were assisting assault suspect's wife gather belongings before fiery standoff in Spring
A call for domestic violence prevention turned fiery when a man set fire to the home he barricaded himself in when his estranged wife tried to gather some belongings, authorities said.
wtaw.com
Bryan Woman Arrested A Second Time For Violating A Protection Order
A Bryan woman has been in the Brazos County jail since Christmas Eve on a charge of violating a protection order for the second time. Online court records state that 44 year old Bridgett Watson is awaiting trial on a felony charge of injuring an elderly person in February 2022 by striking the victim with a broom.
Gringo's breaks ground on Conroe location
Gringo's has broken ground on the Conroe location next to Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen off I-45 N. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Gringo's Tex-Mex has broken ground in Conroe as of early January. NewQuest Properties first announced a Gringo’s location would open in the Conroe Waterfront Center at I-45 and Drennen Road in...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT
A Brenham woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic accident Thursday. Brenham Police report that at 5:20 Thursday afternoon, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the scene of a crash in the area of South Chappell Hill and East Stone Streets. During his investigation contact was made with Jessica Nichols, 34 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Tuscaloosa Alabama for Fail to Appear, Property Crimes. Nichols was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
wtaw.com
kwhi.com
PURSUIT OF BASTROP CO. MURDER SUSPECT ENDS IN NAVASOTA
A murder suspect wanted in Bastrop County is in custody at the hospital following a high-speed chase Wednesday that traveled through Brazos County and ended in Navasota. The suspect was identified by FOX 7 in Austin as 22-year-old Raul Anthony Caballero, who is being treated for an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Caballero is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, 19-year-old Sofia Vera, and stealing her car and cell phone.
KBTX.com
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for robbery
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County judge sentenced Ron Burchfield to 15 years in prison for robbery on Thursday. On May 22, 2021, Burchfield reportedly went to the victim’s residence in Anderson around 4 a.m. Burchfield reportedly had a hammer and threatened one of the victims. He...
Elgin Courier
gotodestinations.com
Rise and Shine: Best Breakfast in College Station, TX
College Station may be best known for its college town vibes, but it’s also home to some seriously delicious breakfast joints. From fluffy pancakes to savory eggs and everything in between, these are the top spots to grab a tasty breakfast in Aggieland. Stella Southern Cafe. Y’all ready for...
