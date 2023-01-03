ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

02-14-22-26-33

(two, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $221,000

Lucky For Life

14-24-34-45-47, Lucky Ball: 1

(fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

25-29-33-41-44, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 4

(twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-four; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $940,000,000

Pick 3 Day

0-2-1, Fireball: 2

(zero, two, one; Fireball: two)

Pick 3 Evening

5-4-5, Fireball: 3

(five, four, five; Fireball: three)

Pick 4 Day

9-0-4-8, Fireball: 8

(nine, zero, four, eight; Fireball: eight)

Pick 4 Evening

2-7-6-0, Fireball: 8

(two, seven, six, zero; Fireball: eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 291,000,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

