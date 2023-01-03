NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
02-14-22-26-33
(two, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $221,000
Lucky For Life
14-24-34-45-47, Lucky Ball: 1
(fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
25-29-33-41-44, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 4
(twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-four; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $940,000,000
Pick 3 Day
0-2-1, Fireball: 2
(zero, two, one; Fireball: two)
Pick 3 Evening
5-4-5, Fireball: 3
(five, four, five; Fireball: three)
Pick 4 Day
9-0-4-8, Fireball: 8
(nine, zero, four, eight; Fireball: eight)
Pick 4 Evening
2-7-6-0, Fireball: 8
(two, seven, six, zero; Fireball: eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 291,000,000
