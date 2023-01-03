Mountain Forest exhibit at South Carolina Aquarium temporarily closing for repairs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A popular exhibit at the South Carolina Aquarium is expected to temporarily close for several months while it undergoes renovations.

The outdoor Mountain Forest exhibit will be closed to the public beginning Jan. 9 so crews can repair the mesh enclosure.

The project will include removing the current mesh, fortifying the existing structure, sanding and painting the beams, and installing new mesh, according to aquarium officials.

“This [mesh] allows animals and guests to enjoy open-air experience while ensuring the habitat is protected from wild animals, as well as foreign objects or debris,” a blog post read. “Over time, this mesh has experienced normal wear and tear and requires fortification so it can continue its job of safeguarding the Mountain Forest exhibit, our resident animals and you, our visitors!”

River otters Charlie and Beau (South Carolina Aquarium)

Among the animals currently residing in the Mountain Forest exhibit are river otters Charlie and Beau, who the aquarium assures will receive “top-notch care” during the renovation process.

“Their keepers will provide them with all of the exercise, enrichment and socialization they need to maintain a healthy wellbeing,” the blog read. “Whenever possible throughout this project, they’ll be given the opportunity to move freely between their indoor and outdoor habitats.”

Fish living in the exhibit will be moved to tanks in “behind-the-scenes locations” and the temporary closure is not expected to impact bald eagle Liberty’s habitat, according to the aquarium.

“We are confident that this work will ensure the longevity of the Mountain Forest habitat for years to come,” the blog read.

The project is expected to be completed by the summer, although an exact date has not been announced.

