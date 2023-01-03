Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
KMAland Girls Wrestling (1/6): LC, Riverside, Rock Port, Conestoga, Louisville, JCC athletes win brackets
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Conestoga, Louisville, Rock Port, Riverside & Johnson County Central all had individual champions in KMAland girls wrestling on Friday. Lewis Central had 194 points and won the Millard West Invitational. Conestoga was forthwith 116.5 and Louisville took fifth with 112. Nebraska City had 87 in ninth.
Nebraska City girls focused on development
(Nebraska City) -- The Nebraska City girls basketball team is focused on development under first-year head coach Scott Kinnison. The Pioneers picked up just one win during the first half of the season and are 1-7 after a Tuesday night loss to Falls City. “We kind of got interrupted, which...
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/5): Exira/EHK, F-M, Auburn pick up dominant wins
(KMAland) -- Exira/EHK, F-M, Auburn, East Atchison & Lenox picked up dominant wins, and CR-B, CAM and Murray were also winners in KMAland boys basketball on Thursday. Check out the full rundown below. ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64 Woodbine 31. Aiden Flathers led the way for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton with...
Marian Dippel, 66, Riverton, Iowa
Funeral Home:Overland Park Funeral Chapel, Overland Park, KS. For a full obituary and to leave fond memories or condolences. for the family may be left at www.overlandparkchapel.com.
Glenwood at Shenandoah G/B Varsity Basketball
If you are interested in being a sponsor, doing play by play, helping with broadcast production, or having Fuller Digital Solutions broadcast your school's events please contact us at https://www.fullerdigital.net/contact-us or email Sandy with KMA for Advertising opportunities during these broadcasts shansen@kmaland.com.
East Mills takes down Sidney for fourth straight win
(Malvern) -- East Mills (7-3) girls basketball extended its win streak to four games with a 54-51 victory over Sidney (4-5) Friday. The Wolverines came out on top despite trailing for the vast majority of the game, with clutch free throws and solid defense down the stretch pushing them past the Cowgirls.
Mike Wright, 46 of Malvern, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA. Notes: More information by the evening of Sunday, 1-8-2023. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Nebraska City sports complex plans hit snag
(Nebraska City) -- It will be a few more weeks before Nebraska City officials consider an engineering agreement for its proposed sports complex. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council tabled the proposed contract with JEO Consulting for engineering the complex's first phase. Plans call for building the complex on a 29-acre site at 1419 North 19th Street north of the community. Commissioners approved a land purchase for the project two year ago. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News phase one covers roughly half of the project.
David Evans, 76, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. (one hour prior to the service) Memorials: Directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Burial with military honors at a later...
Ronnie Harless, 49, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m.
Kenneth Gammell, 88 of Sidney, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: More information by the evening of Sunday, 1-8-2023. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Veterans issues, GRC campus closing key issues in Ernst Glenwood Town Hall
(Glenwood) – Iowa Senator Joni Ernst fielded several questions Thursday on the possibility of repurposing the closing Glenwood Resource Center into a care facility for aging veterans. Ernst appeared at a town hall at the Glenwood American Legion as she kicked off her 99-county tour for 2023. Dennis Kelly...
Patricia Conrad, 86, Glenwood, IA
Location: Grace United Methodist Church - Glenwood. Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Glenwood Public Library or Grace United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Glenwood Cemetery.
Fremont County eyes final flood repair projects
(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials are hoping to cross some remaining flood-related infrastructure repair projects off their list in 2023. Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News three final projects connected to damage from the 2019 Missouri River flooding are scheduled for this year. But, Davis says the county awaits final approval from FEMA before going forward.
