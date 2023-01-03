ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington Nationals' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Dominic Smith

By Jack Vita
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F3AKL_0k2GQzPl00

The Washington Nationals plugged a hole at first base Tuesday, agreeing to terms on a one-year, $2 million contract with former New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith. After signing Smith, here's a look at the Nationals' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

The Washington Nationals plugged a hole at first base Tuesday, agreeing to terms on a one-year, $2 million contract with former New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith .

The Nationals have had a relatively quiet off-season. The club appears to be in a clear rebuild. In addition to Smith, the Nationals also picked up third baseman Jeimer Candelario, infielder Jeter Downs and outfielder Stone Garrett. All four players hope to break out in Washington, similar to how career minor league Joey Meneses slashed .324/.367/.930 in his first big league season at age-30 last season. Meneses received a Major League promotion after the club traded Juan Soto in a blockbuster deal with the San Diego Padres.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Nationals, as of Jan. 3, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Keibert Ruiz .251/.313/.673

1B Dominic Smith .276/.284/.560

2B Luis Garcia .275/.295/.704

3B Jeimer Candelario .217/.272/.795

SS C.J. Abrams .258/.276/.603

LF Lane Thomas .241/.301/.705

CF Victor Robles .224/.273/.584

RF Stone Garrett .276/.309/.848

DH Joey Meneses .324/.367/.930

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mets want 1 thing in Carlos Correa negotiations

The New York Mets are still progressing toward the conclusion of negotiations with Carlos Correa after issues arose during his physical, and they are apparently seeking one specific concession as they try to seal the deal. The Mets continue to negotiate with Correa’s camp and optimism remains that the two sides will reach a deal,... The post Report: Mets want 1 thing in Carlos Correa negotiations appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

Huge Carlos Correa update revealed

A major update was revealed on the Carlos Correa saga Thursday. The two sides reportedly have had ongoing discussions. SNY’s Andy Martino reported that the camp of Carlos Correa, the highly-prized All-Star shortstop, and the Mets have been in discussion, primarily through lawyers. Martino tweeted, “There have been lots of ongoing discussions between Mets and Read more... The post Huge Carlos Correa update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
QUEENS, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans

The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Xander Bogaerts Reacts To Rafael Devers’ Big Red Sox Extension

It proved to be a great Major League Baseball offseason for both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. The longtime teammates and close friends were rewarded with lucrative, long-term contracts for their consistent, All-Star-caliber play. Bogaerts cashed in on the open market, landing an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres in early December. The Red Sox on Wednesday made sure Devers wouldn’t reach free agency for the foreseeable future, as they reportedly gave the star third baseman an 11-year, $331 million contract extension.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Who is the mystery team in on Carlos Correa

At this point, the free agent market is barren, which is a testament to how much teams were willing to spend this offseason following COVID and the lockout. However, one marquee name has yet to find a home, despite agreeing to mega-contracts with two different teams — Carlos Correa.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Gerrit Cole's Big Announcement

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, had exciting news to share with their loved ones this week. They officially welcomed their second son into the world. A photo of Gerrit and Amy holding their son went viral on social media. They named their second child Everett. The baseball...
FanNation Fastball

Milwaukee Brewers' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Wade Miley

The Milwaukee Brewers added more starting pitching options Wednesday, agreeing to terms on a one-year $3.5 million contract with free agent left-handed pitcher Wade Miley, and trading for right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash. After adding Wilson and Miley, here's a look at the Brewers' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
New York Post

Andrew Benintendi happy to be ‘where you’re desired’ after Yankees stint

Andrew Benintendi’s stint with the Yankees was brief, and by the sound of it, he is happy to have moved on to the White Sox. The outfielder — who played in just 33 games for the Yankees — was introduced by his new team on Wednesday, when he appeared to take a swipe at his old club in the process. “It’s fun to be part of something where you’re desired, where you’re wanted,” said Benintendi, who signed a five-year, $75 million deal with Chicago last month. The Yankees acquired Benintendi, 28, from the Royals on July 27 in exchange for three minor-league...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Orioles Make A Puzzling Move After Acquiring A First Baseman

The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be big spenders this offseason. But up to this point, the most significant moves they have made were for pitchers Kyle Gibson and Mychal Givens and second baseman Adam Frazier. The moves should improve the team, but they aren’t the marquee moves we were...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy