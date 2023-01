The New Year marked the first day on the job for one Grimes County Commissioner. “I want to welcome Commissioner David Tullos to the court, his first day in the court. He has been on-duty since January 1st, when we had a swearing-in ceremony. Got him a computer and a telephone…so, folks from Precinct Two, he is your guy,” said County Judge Joe Fauth at Wednesday’s meeting of Commissioner Court.

GRIMES COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO