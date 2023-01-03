ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

centraloregondaily.com

Police search for suspect after shots fired in SE Bend; Gun located

Bend Police said Saturday morning they were looking for a suspect who ran from them after reports of a man who was firing a gun in southeast Bend overnight. A shelter in place order issued during the search has since been lifted and the suspect remains at large. Bend PD...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend Police: Man arrested in break-in, trespass, entering woman’s bedroom

A La Pine man was arrested early Wednesday morning, accused of breaking into a Bend home, entering a female’s bedroom and touching her, and trespassing at another home. Bend Police say the first incident happened around 1:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 21000 block of Ritz Place. Officers were responding to a residential burglary report.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

La Pine man arrested, accused of breaking into one SE Bend home, looking in windows of another

A wanted La Pine man has been arrested on burglary, menacing, criminal trespass and other charges, accused of breaking into one southeast Bend home early Tuesday morning and threatening several residents who chased him away, then looking through the windows of another home early Wednesday morning. The post La Pine man arrested, accused of breaking into one SE Bend home, looking in windows of another appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lengthly Newport Avenue closures begin Monday

A lengthy closure of a section of NW Newport Avenue in Bend begins Monday and will last into May. It’s part of the Newport Corridor Improvements Project. Various closures will be in place along Newport Avenue due to removal and replacement of underground utilities. Road closures related to the project are listed below:
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Former Deschutes County Sheriff Les Stiles has died

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Les Stiles, who served as Deschutes County's sheriff from 2001-07, has passed away, the sheriff's office announced Friday. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of retired Sheriff Les Stiles," the agency's Facebook posting stated, which read in full:
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend man caught by US marshals in Mexico, faces manslaughter, other charges in Mayfield Pond shooting

A Bend man initially charged with negligent wounding of another in the fatal shooting of another man at Mayfield Pond last summer, then released, has been apprehended by federal marshals in Mexico and returned to Bend to face manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges. The post Bend man caught by US marshals in Mexico, faces manslaughter, other charges in Mayfield Pond shooting appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Five Deschutes County Jail inmates survive suspected fentanyl overdoses; inmate facing multiple charges

Quick life-saving actions by Deschutes County Jail deputies helped five inmates survive suspected opioid overdoses, and one was charged with bringing 50 counterfeit fentanyl pills into the facility, the sheriff's office said Thursday. The post Five Deschutes County Jail inmates survive suspected fentanyl overdoses; inmate facing multiple charges appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Potholes on Brentwood Ave. strain drivers’ nerves and suspensions

It’s a road in southwest Bend that drivers frequently use to pick up their children from school or use as a shortcut to surrounding neighborhoods. But the rough patch of Brentwood Ave. near Silver Rail Elementary is cratered with potholes, testing drivers’ nerves and suspensions. “I’m an off-road...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Deschutes Co. Jail sees 6 inmate fentanyl overdoses in past week

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released details about six drug overdoses that took place at the county jail within the past week. Five people ended up in the hospital after an inmate, 25-year-old Sean McDonald, allegedly smuggled in pills laced with fentanyl at the time of his arrest and distributed them to others.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper

Surprise snowstorm causes multiple accidents

Wednesday afternoon snow began falling in Jefferson County. The snowfall caused roads to quickly become icy, and thick fog settled in the region. Weather conditions led to major accidents across the county. "It was really terrible conditions," said Kasey Skaar with Jefferson County Fire and EMS. "We had lots of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘He was my everything’: Mother mourns loss of son, 12, in Hwy. 97 crash that also claimed his father

Oregon State Police are conducting a criminal investigation into this week's crash on Highway 97 in Klamath County that claimed the lives of a Madras man and his 12-year-old son, whose grieving mother recounted his always-happy ways during an interview Friday. The post ‘He was my everything’: Mother mourns loss of son, 12, in Hwy. 97 crash that also claimed his father appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Madras woman, son sentenced to prison for abusing foster children

A Madras mother and son have been sentenced to several years in prison for child abuse involving two foster children in their care. Oglivia Pineda-Garcia, 50, received 9 1/2 years and her son Kyle Edgar Macias, 27, received seven years in the case in Jefferson County. The pair was convicted in December after a three-day bench trial.
MADRAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 2 killed in two-vehicle crash near Prineville

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Crook County Monday night, the sheriff’s office said. The crash happened around 4:31 p.m. on Juniper Canyon Road near Paulina Highway southeast of Prineville, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived to find two vehicles blocking both...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Oregon Coast Breaking News

OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With Weapons

On 12/19/2022 a driving complaint was called in on a Ram truck on Highway 101 for failing to drive within its lane. The truck was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 51-year old Zenos J. Rodriguez of Bend, was asked to perform Safety Field Sobriety Test's. He consented, and subsequently performed poorly. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of two restricted weapons as a felon and was arrested was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Rodriguez was lodged on the crimes of DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and other charges. He was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured as well.
BEND, OR

