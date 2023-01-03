Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
Police search for suspect after shots fired in SE Bend; Gun located
Bend Police said Saturday morning they were looking for a suspect who ran from them after reports of a man who was firing a gun in southeast Bend overnight. A shelter in place order issued during the search has since been lifted and the suspect remains at large. Bend PD...
Redmond police seek witnesses, info about vehicle that sped away from shooting scene
Redmond police asked the public for help Thursday identifying the people in an SUV who sped away from a northeast Redmond dispute earlier this week that led to several gunshots and minor injuries to a man and a dog. The post Redmond police seek witnesses, info about vehicle that sped away from shooting scene appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Police: Man arrested in break-in, trespass, entering woman’s bedroom
A La Pine man was arrested early Wednesday morning, accused of breaking into a Bend home, entering a female’s bedroom and touching her, and trespassing at another home. Bend Police say the first incident happened around 1:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 21000 block of Ritz Place. Officers were responding to a residential burglary report.
La Pine man arrested, accused of breaking into one SE Bend home, looking in windows of another
A wanted La Pine man has been arrested on burglary, menacing, criminal trespass and other charges, accused of breaking into one southeast Bend home early Tuesday morning and threatening several residents who chased him away, then looking through the windows of another home early Wednesday morning. The post La Pine man arrested, accused of breaking into one SE Bend home, looking in windows of another appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lengthly Newport Avenue closures begin Monday
A lengthy closure of a section of NW Newport Avenue in Bend begins Monday and will last into May. It’s part of the Newport Corridor Improvements Project. Various closures will be in place along Newport Avenue due to removal and replacement of underground utilities. Road closures related to the project are listed below:
Highway 97 reopens after crash prompts closure at Burgess Road in La Pine
A serious-injury crash Friday evening closed U.S. Highway 97 at Burgess Road just north of La Pine for more than two hours, authorities said. The post Highway 97 reopens after crash prompts closure at Burgess Road in La Pine appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police: Search continues for missing Bend woman; No sign of foul play
The Bend Police Department gave an update Friday on the efforts they and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office have made in the search for Bend woman who has been missing for more than a week. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since the...
KTVZ
Former Deschutes County Sheriff Les Stiles has died
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Les Stiles, who served as Deschutes County's sheriff from 2001-07, has passed away, the sheriff's office announced Friday. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of retired Sheriff Les Stiles," the agency's Facebook posting stated, which read in full:
Bend man caught by US marshals in Mexico, faces manslaughter, other charges in Mayfield Pond shooting
A Bend man initially charged with negligent wounding of another in the fatal shooting of another man at Mayfield Pond last summer, then released, has been apprehended by federal marshals in Mexico and returned to Bend to face manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges. The post Bend man caught by US marshals in Mexico, faces manslaughter, other charges in Mayfield Pond shooting appeared first on KTVZ.
Five Deschutes County Jail inmates survive suspected fentanyl overdoses; inmate facing multiple charges
Quick life-saving actions by Deschutes County Jail deputies helped five inmates survive suspected opioid overdoses, and one was charged with bringing 50 counterfeit fentanyl pills into the facility, the sheriff's office said Thursday. The post Five Deschutes County Jail inmates survive suspected fentanyl overdoses; inmate facing multiple charges appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Potholes on Brentwood Ave. strain drivers’ nerves and suspensions
It’s a road in southwest Bend that drivers frequently use to pick up their children from school or use as a shortcut to surrounding neighborhoods. But the rough patch of Brentwood Ave. near Silver Rail Elementary is cratered with potholes, testing drivers’ nerves and suspensions. “I’m an off-road...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Local 12-year-old killed in crash while visiting family during holidays
A local woman is grieving the unexpected death of her 12-year-old son who was killed in a car accident while visiting family during the holidays. Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account to cover funeral expenses for the mother’s only child. “When they were driving, I believe...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deschutes Co. Jail sees 6 inmate fentanyl overdoses in past week
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released details about six drug overdoses that took place at the county jail within the past week. Five people ended up in the hospital after an inmate, 25-year-old Sean McDonald, allegedly smuggled in pills laced with fentanyl at the time of his arrest and distributed them to others.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Surveillance photo of missing Bend woman taken after leaving family’s home
Bend Police provided more information Tuesday about a surveillance photo they released in the search for a Bend woman who has been missing for more than a week. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since the night of Dec. 26. She was reported missing the next day.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Surprise snowstorm causes multiple accidents
Wednesday afternoon snow began falling in Jefferson County. The snowfall caused roads to quickly become icy, and thick fog settled in the region. Weather conditions led to major accidents across the county. "It was really terrible conditions," said Kasey Skaar with Jefferson County Fire and EMS. "We had lots of...
‘He was my everything’: Mother mourns loss of son, 12, in Hwy. 97 crash that also claimed his father
Oregon State Police are conducting a criminal investigation into this week's crash on Highway 97 in Klamath County that claimed the lives of a Madras man and his 12-year-old son, whose grieving mother recounted his always-happy ways during an interview Friday. The post ‘He was my everything’: Mother mourns loss of son, 12, in Hwy. 97 crash that also claimed his father appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Madras woman, son sentenced to prison for abusing foster children
A Madras mother and son have been sentenced to several years in prison for child abuse involving two foster children in their care. Oglivia Pineda-Garcia, 50, received 9 1/2 years and her son Kyle Edgar Macias, 27, received seven years in the case in Jefferson County. The pair was convicted in December after a three-day bench trial.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 2 killed in two-vehicle crash near Prineville
Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Crook County Monday night, the sheriff’s office said. The crash happened around 4:31 p.m. on Juniper Canyon Road near Paulina Highway southeast of Prineville, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived to find two vehicles blocking both...
Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road
Crook County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday released the names of two Prineville men killed in a fiery head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road late Monday afternoon that closed the road for six hours. The post Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road appeared first on KTVZ.
OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With Weapons
On 12/19/2022 a driving complaint was called in on a Ram truck on Highway 101 for failing to drive within its lane. The truck was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 51-year old Zenos J. Rodriguez of Bend, was asked to perform Safety Field Sobriety Test's. He consented, and subsequently performed poorly. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of two restricted weapons as a felon and was arrested was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Rodriguez was lodged on the crimes of DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and other charges. He was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured as well.
