Watch: Gisele Shaw vs. KiLynn King! IMPACT Wrestling BTI January 5, 2023
Watch the January 5 episode of IMPACT BTI. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Josh Alexander Talks Hard To Kill Bout Against Bully Ray, Says Fans Will See A Different Side Of Him
Josh Alexander is ready to get violent at Hard To Kill. At the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view, Josh Alexander will defend his IMPACT World Championship against Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match. This will arguably be one of Alexander's biggest tests that he has endured throughout his entire reign, as the 'Walking Weapon' doesn't regularly engage in matches that involve weapons.
AEW Dynamite Viewership, Demo Rating Decrease On 1/4/23
The viewership numbers for the January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on January 4 drew 864,000 viewers. This number is down from last Wednesday's viewership, which came in at 876,000 viewers. Wednesday's episode scored a 0.26 rating in the 18...
Jeff Jarrett Explains How He's Helping AEW With Live Events And International Growth
Jeff Jarrett signed with All Elite Wrestling in November 2022, joining the company as an on-screen performer and as the Director of Business Development. Jarrett previously worked for WWE as the Senior Vice President of Live Events before he was replaced by Road Dogg in August 2022. Speaking to Chris...
WWE Programming On A&E Will Resume On 2/19/23 With 'Biography: WWE Legends' And 'WWE Rivals'
New details emerge concerning the next slate of WWE programming on the A&E Network. WWE's legend-focused programming on A&E is once again slated to resume on Sunday, February 19, Just one day after the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Season 3 of Biography: WWE Legends will kick...
Ronda Rousey: I'm Kinda Done With Charlotte And That Title, I'm Thinking Of Taking Over Tag Division
Ronda Rousey is ready to move on. Charlotte Flair returned on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, confronting Ronda Rousey and getting her to agree to a SmackDown Women's Title match. Charlotte was victorious in the bout, winning the championship from Rousey. During her gaming stream, Rousey was asked...
Eric Bischoff Agrees That ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Says She Still Has A Lot To Offer
Eric Bischoff shares his belief that ODB was ahead of her time, and she still has a lot to offer today. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She debuted for the company in 2007 and stayed with them until 2014. During her initial run, she won the Knockout's Championship four times, and she also held the Women's Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. ODB returned to IMPACT multiple times over the years, including a brief run in 2021.
Mickie James: If I Beat Jordynne Grace, I Will Do Everything I Can To Be The Best Knockouts Champion
Mickie James talks about her upcoming match against Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Mickie James will put her entire career on the line against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT Hard to Kill 2023. However, should she win against Grace, her Last Rodeo will have reached its storybook ending, and she will be able to continue her career as IMPACT Knockouts Champion.
Darby Allin To Defend AEW TNT Title Against Mike Bennett On 1/6 AEW Rampage
AEW Rampage (1/6) Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) Dr Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter vs. The Renegade Twins (Robyn & Charlette Renegade) AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Mike Bennett. Fightful will have live coverage of AEW Rampage beginning at 10...
Tony Khan: Everyone At Work Is Being So Nice To Me These Past 24 Hours, I Wonder Why...
Tony Khan promotes AEW in a very Tony Khan way. On Thursday, it was reported that Vince McMahon was looking to return to WWE and explore a sale of the business. Shortly after the news was reported by the Wall Street Journal, McMahon took actions to return in an effort to participate in media rights negotiations. On Friday morning, WWE and McMahon officially announced that McMahon had returned to the board of directors.
Nyla Rose: Serpentico Will Be The Character That I Test Moves Out On In AEW Fight Forever
Nyla Rose is excited to play AEW Fight Forever. After being announced back in 2020, All Elite Wrestling's first video game is expected to be released around the world sooner rather than later. Although the company has yet to confirm a official release date, websites such as GameStop and Amazon currently note that the game will be released on December 31, 2023, which is usually a placeholder date in most cases.
Lady Frost Talks IMPACT Departure, Free Agency, CMLL Run, COLD PUNS | Interview
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 16 Results (12/31): Holidead Faces Kandi Krush
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode sixteen of its show on December 31. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 16 Results (12/31) - Americana def. BK Rhythm. - Robbie...
Cody Deaner Talks Doing Extra Work For WWE In 2004, Recalls Shaking Vince McMahon's Hand
Cody Deaner discusses doing WWE extra work in 2004. Many performers in the world of wrestling start out on a small scale. Many talent who regularly wrestle on the independent scene will sometimes get the chance to do extra work for major companies like WWE, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling. This...
Hiroshi Tanahashi Says NJPW STRONG Will End With 1/7 Nemesis Taping
Hiroshi Tanahashi comments on the future of NJPW STRONG. NJPW STRONG is set to hold its Nemesis tapings on January 7 from The Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, CA. According to Hiroshi Tanahashi, this will mark the end of NJPW STRONG tapings. "#NJPWSTRONG, which has been going on for more than...
Good Knees Or Bad Knees, Kurt Angle Wouldn't Hesitate To Wrestle In Saudi Arabia For $3 Million
Kurt Angle would absolutely wrestle one more match in Saudi Arabia for the same payday that Shawn Michaels received in 2019 for his final match at WWE Crown Jewel. Kurt Angle has not wrestled since losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. Recently, he's opened up about some scenarios where he believes he could get in the ring one more time, but, as is the case in many situations in life, it may also come down to the almighty dollar.
Shinsuke Nakamura Reunites With Okada, Cody Rhodes Featured On Royal Rumble Poster | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, January 6, 2023. - Shinsuke Nakamura and Kazuchika Okada have reunited in Japan, and they talked a lot!:. - The official WWE Royal Rumble poster has been released, and it features Cody Rhodes, who has been on the shelf for quite some time:
AEW Dark Spoilers From Portland, OR (Taped On 1/6)
AEW taped matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark on January 6 before Rampage from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR. Full spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Dark Spoilers From Portland, OR (Taped On 1/6) Kiera Hogan def. Danika Della Rouge. Juice Robinson def. Travis Williams. Willow...
NJPW And Pro Wrestling NOAH Joint Show Announced For January 21
Wrestle Kingdom 17 Part Two will be a joint show. New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that Wrestle Kingdom 17 Part Two on January 21 will be a joint show between the two promotions. The show will be held at Yokohama Arena. This will mark the second straight...
