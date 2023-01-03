Kurt Angle would absolutely wrestle one more match in Saudi Arabia for the same payday that Shawn Michaels received in 2019 for his final match at WWE Crown Jewel. Kurt Angle has not wrestled since losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. Recently, he's opened up about some scenarios where he believes he could get in the ring one more time, but, as is the case in many situations in life, it may also come down to the almighty dollar.

1 HOUR AGO