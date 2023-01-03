ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Alexander Talks Hard To Kill Bout Against Bully Ray, Says Fans Will See A Different Side Of Him

Josh Alexander is ready to get violent at Hard To Kill. At the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view, Josh Alexander will defend his IMPACT World Championship against Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match. This will arguably be one of Alexander's biggest tests that he has endured throughout his entire reign, as the 'Walking Weapon' doesn't regularly engage in matches that involve weapons.
AEW Dynamite Viewership, Demo Rating Decrease On 1/4/23

The viewership numbers for the January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on January 4 drew 864,000 viewers. This number is down from last Wednesday's viewership, which came in at 876,000 viewers. Wednesday's episode scored a 0.26 rating in the 18...
Eric Bischoff Agrees That ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Says She Still Has A Lot To Offer

Eric Bischoff shares his belief that ODB was ahead of her time, and she still has a lot to offer today. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She debuted for the company in 2007 and stayed with them until 2014. During her initial run, she won the Knockout's Championship four times, and she also held the Women's Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. ODB returned to IMPACT multiple times over the years, including a brief run in 2021.
Mickie James: If I Beat Jordynne Grace, I Will Do Everything I Can To Be The Best Knockouts Champion

Mickie James talks about her upcoming match against Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Mickie James will put her entire career on the line against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT Hard to Kill 2023. However, should she win against Grace, her Last Rodeo will have reached its storybook ending, and she will be able to continue her career as IMPACT Knockouts Champion.
Tony Khan: Everyone At Work Is Being So Nice To Me These Past 24 Hours, I Wonder Why...

Tony Khan promotes AEW in a very Tony Khan way. On Thursday, it was reported that Vince McMahon was looking to return to WWE and explore a sale of the business. Shortly after the news was reported by the Wall Street Journal, McMahon took actions to return in an effort to participate in media rights negotiations. On Friday morning, WWE and McMahon officially announced that McMahon had returned to the board of directors.
Nyla Rose: Serpentico Will Be The Character That I Test Moves Out On In AEW Fight Forever

Nyla Rose is excited to play AEW Fight Forever. After being announced back in 2020, All Elite Wrestling's first video game is expected to be released around the world sooner rather than later. Although the company has yet to confirm a official release date, websites such as GameStop and Amazon currently note that the game will be released on December 31, 2023, which is usually a placeholder date in most cases.
Good Knees Or Bad Knees, Kurt Angle Wouldn't Hesitate To Wrestle In Saudi Arabia For $3 Million

Kurt Angle would absolutely wrestle one more match in Saudi Arabia for the same payday that Shawn Michaels received in 2019 for his final match at WWE Crown Jewel. Kurt Angle has not wrestled since losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. Recently, he's opened up about some scenarios where he believes he could get in the ring one more time, but, as is the case in many situations in life, it may also come down to the almighty dollar.
AEW Dark Spoilers From Portland, OR (Taped On 1/6)

AEW taped matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark on January 6 before Rampage from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR. Full spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Dark Spoilers From Portland, OR (Taped On 1/6) Kiera Hogan def. Danika Della Rouge. Juice Robinson def. Travis Williams. Willow...
PORTLAND, OR
NJPW And Pro Wrestling NOAH Joint Show Announced For January 21

Wrestle Kingdom 17 Part Two will be a joint show. New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that Wrestle Kingdom 17 Part Two on January 21 will be a joint show between the two promotions. The show will be held at Yokohama Arena. This will mark the second straight...
